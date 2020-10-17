CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast

CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Friday, October 16, 2020

_____

645 FPUS56 KLOX 171004

ZFPLOX

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

304 AM PDT Sat Oct 17 2020

CAZ041-180030-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

304 AM PDT Sat Oct 17 2020

.TODAY...Sunny after areas of morning low clouds and fog. Fog

locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs from

the mid to upper 70s at the beaches to the mid 80s to around 90

inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or

less. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Fog

locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs

from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid 80s

inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid 80s

inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Night through morning low

clouds and fog, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to

mid 60s. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the

lower to mid 80s inland.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the beaches to the upper

70s inland.

$$

CAZ087-180030-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

304 AM PDT Sat Oct 17 2020

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Fog

locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs

from around 80 near the coast to the mid to upper 80s interior.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Fog

locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Lows in

the mid to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Fog

locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs in

the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Night through morning low

clouds and fog, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid

60s. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast to around 80

interior.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Night through morning low clouds

and fog, otherwise mostly clear. Highs in the 70s. Lows in the

upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ040-180030-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

304 AM PDT Sat Oct 17 2020

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or

less. Highs from the mid to upper 70s at the beaches to the mid

80s inland.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter

mile or less. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or

less. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower

80s inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from around 70 at the beaches to around 80 inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Night through morning low clouds and

fog, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to around 80

inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Night through morning low clouds

and fog, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower

60s. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower

80s inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ039-180030-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

304 AM PDT Sat Oct 17 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90 except the mid 70s

to around 80 cooler beaches.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the mid 50s to mid 60s except the mid 60s to around 70 in the

hills. West winds around 15 mph shifting to the north after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

80s except the mid to upper 70s cooler beaches. West winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. West winds around

15 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the 70s to around 80. Southwest winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s to mid 60s. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ044-045-180030-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,

Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

304 AM PDT Sat Oct 17 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the

night and morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s to around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 50s to mid 60s. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ547-180030-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

304 AM PDT Sat Oct 17 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 50s to mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ548-180030-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

304 AM PDT Sat Oct 17 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the

night and morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows around 60. Highs

in the lower to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the upper 50s to mid 60s. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ088-180030-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

304 AM PDT Sat Oct 17 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 50s to around 60. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ046-180030-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

304 AM PDT Sat Oct 17 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

80s to lower 90s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s except the mid to upper

50s colder valleys.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the

evening.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 50s to mid 60s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the 70s to around 80.

$$

CAZ059-180030-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

304 AM PDT Sat Oct 17 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60 except the

lower to mid 60s in the hills. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s except the lower to

mid 60s in the hills. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

35 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. West winds

10 to 20 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 40s to mid 50s except the upper 50s to mid 60s in the hills.

Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

80s to around 90.

$$

CAZ054-180030-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

304 AM PDT Sat Oct 17 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid to upper 60s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and

peaks. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to around 90 at low

elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 60s at

low elevations to the mid to upper 50s in colder valleys and

peaks. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s at low elevations to the mid

70s to around 80 at high elevations. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from

the 60s at low elevations to the mid to upper 50s in colder

valleys and peaks. Highs from the 80s to around 90 at low

elevations to the 70s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from the

upper 70s to mid 80s at low elevations to the lower to mid 70s at

high elevations.

$$

CAZ053-180030-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

304 AM PDT Sat Oct 17 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s at

low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys and

peaks. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to mid 60s at

low elevations to the 40s in colder valleys and peaks. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to around 90 at low

elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations. North

winds 10 to 20 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from

the mid 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the 40s in colder

valleys and peaks. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from the

lower to mid 80s at low elevations to the 70s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ052-180030-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

304 AM PDT Sat Oct 17 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 90s at low elevations

to the mid to upper 80s at high elevations.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to around 70 at

low elevations to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 90 at low elevations to the

lower to mid 80s at high elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid to upper 60s at

low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and

peaks. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to around 90 at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows from the 60s

at low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys

and peaks. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low elevations

to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at

low elevations to the mid 70s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ034-180030-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

and San Simeon

304 AM PDT Sat Oct 17 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the

beaches to the mid 80s to lower 90s inland.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

along the beaches after midnight. Fog locally dense with

visibility one quarter mile or less. Lows in the 50s to near 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog along the

beaches in the morning. Fog locally dense with visibility one

quarter mile or less. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the

beaches to the upper 70s and 80s inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny after areas of morning low clouds and fog. Highs

from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid 70s to mid

80s inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Night through morning low clouds and

fog, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60. Highs

from the mid 60s to lower 70s at the beaches to the upper 70s and

80s inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Night through morning low clouds

and fog, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at the beaches to the 80s to

around 90 inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the

mid 70s to lower 80s inland.

$$

CAZ035-180030-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

304 AM PDT Sat Oct 17 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s at the beaches to the upper

80s to mid 90s inland.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or

less. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny after areas of morning low clouds and fog. Fog

locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs from

the upper 60s to mid 70s at the beaches to the 80s to lower 90s

inland. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the upper 70s and

80s inland. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the beaches to the upper 70s and

80s inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Night through morning low clouds

and fog, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the beaches to the 80s to

around 90 inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the upper

70s to mid 80s inland.

$$

CAZ036-180030-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

304 AM PDT Sat Oct 17 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 100.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. West winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s to around 60. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ037-180030-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

304 AM PDT Sat Oct 17 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in the

50s except the lower to mid 60s in the Carrizo Plain.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

80s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s

except the upper 50s to mid 60s in the Carrizo Plain. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 40s to mid 50s except the lower to mid 60s in the Carrizo

Plain. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 70s to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ051-180030-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

304 AM PDT Sat Oct 17 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows from the

lower to mid 60s at low elevations to the 50s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

upper 80s to mid 90s at low elevations to the lower to mid 80s at

high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s

at low elevations to the lower to mid 50s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from

the upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the lower to mid

50s in colder valleys and peaks. Highs from the mid 80s to lower

90s at low elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high

elevations.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 70s to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ038-180030-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

304 AM PDT Sat Oct 17 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. Northwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 70s to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ550-180030-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

304 AM PDT Sat Oct 17 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

mid 70s to around 80 near the coast to the mid 80s to around

90 interior.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Fog

locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Lows in

the upper 50s and 60s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Fog

locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs

from the mid to upper 70s near the coast to the lower to mid 80s

interior.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West winds 20 to 30 mph in the

evening.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the upper 60s to mid 70s near the coast to around

80 interior.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Night through morning low

clouds and fog, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to

mid 60s. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast to the

lower to mid 80s interior.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from around 70 near the coast to around 80 interior.

$$

CAZ549-180030-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

304 AM PDT Sat Oct 17 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

mid to upper 70s near the coast to the lower to mid 80s interior.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Fog

locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Lows in

the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Fog

locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs in

the 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Night through morning low clouds and

fog, otherwise mostly clear. Lows around 60. Highs in the upper

60s and 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the night

and morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid

60s. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast to around

80 interior.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

$$

ASR

