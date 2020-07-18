CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast

CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Friday, July 17, 2020

_____

305 FPUS56 KLOX 180945

ZFPLOX

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

245 AM PDT Sat Jul 18 2020

CAZ041-182330-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

245 AM PDT Sat Jul 18 2020

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid 80s

inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest winds around

15 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the 80s inland. West

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early spreading

inland. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West winds around

15 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid 80s

inland. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early spreading

inland. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog in the

morning and night, otherwise clear. Highs from around 70 at the

beaches to the upper 70s to mid 80s inland. Lows in the upper 50s

to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning and

night, otherwise clear. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to

around 80 inland. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ040-182330-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

245 AM PDT Sat Jul 18 2020

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the upper 60s to mid 70s at the beaches to around 80 inland. West

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows around 60. West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the beaches to

around 80 inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early spreading

inland. Lows around 60. West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the upper 60s at the beaches to the upper 70s inland. West

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early spreading

inland. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog in the

morning and night, otherwise clear. Highs from the mid 60s to

around 70 at the beaches to the mid to upper 70s inland. Lows in

the mid 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning and

night, otherwise clear. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at

the beaches to the mid 70s inland. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

$$

CAZ039-182330-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

245 AM PDT Sat Jul 18 2020

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the upper 60s and 70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog along the

beaches in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s except

around 70 cooler beaches. West winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. West winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80 except the upper 60s

cooler beaches. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog in the

morning and night, otherwise clear. Highs in the mid 60s to mid

70s. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ087-182330-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

245 AM PDT Sat Jul 18 2020

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from around 70 near the coast to around 80 interior.

.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog developing in the evening. Lows in

the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in

the morning. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast to

the lower 80s interior.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for areas of low clouds and

fog. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and

fog. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning and

night, otherwise clear. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near

the coast to the mid 70s interior. Lows around 60.

$$

CAZ044-182330-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, and Piru

245 AM PDT Sat Jul 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s except the mid 70s to

around 80 nearest the coast. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s except the mid

to upper 70s nearest the coast. Southwest winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid to upper 50s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the 80s except the mid to upper 70s nearest the

coast.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s except the lower to mid

70s nearest the coast.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the

night and morning, otherwise clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around

60. Highs in the 80s to around 90 except the upper 60s to mid 70s

nearest the coast.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the night

and morning, otherwise clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Highs

in the upper 70s and 80s except the upper 60s to mid 70s nearest

the coast.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the 80s to around 90 except the lower to mid 70s nearest

the coast.

$$

CAZ045-182330-

Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Thousand Oaks, Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

245 AM PDT Sat Jul 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s except the mid 70s to

around 80 nearest the coast.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the 80s except the mid to upper 70s nearest the

coast.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the night

and morning, otherwise clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog in the morning

and night, otherwise clear. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Lows

in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 70s to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ547-182330-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

245 AM PDT Sat Jul 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. South winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. South winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

South winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. South winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the 80s to around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the night

and morning, otherwise clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

$$

CAZ548-182330-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

245 AM PDT Sat Jul 18 2020

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.TONIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the 80s to around 90. Southwest winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the night

and morning, otherwise clear. Lows around 60. Highs in the lower

to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ088-182330-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

245 AM PDT Sat Jul 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Highs

in the mid 80s to around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the

night and morning, otherwise clear. Lows around 60. Highs in the

mid to upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the

night and morning, otherwise clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in

the mid to upper 80s.

$$

CAZ046-182330-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

245 AM PDT Sat Jul 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog along the

coastal slopes in the morning. Highs in the 80s to around

90 except the mid to upper 70s coastal slopes and higher peaks.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s except the mid

70s to around 80 coastal slopes and higher peaks. West winds

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the

evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog in the

morning and night, otherwise clear. Highs in the mid 70s to mid

80s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning and

night, otherwise clear. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s except

the lower to mid 70s coastal slopes and higher peaks. Lows in the

mid to upper 50s.

$$

CAZ059-182330-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

245 AM PDT Sat Jul 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 105. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

Gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 104. West winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s. Southwest to

west winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the evening

diminishing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph

increasing to west 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 91 to 101. Lows in the

60s to around 70.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s to mid

90s. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

$$

CAZ054-182330-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

245 AM PDT Sat Jul 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from 90 to 100 at low elevations to the 80s

at high elevations. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to around 70 at

low elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s in colder valleys and

peaks. South winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the west after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s and 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 60s at low elevations to the

mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to

mid 60s at low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder

valleys and peaks. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid

60s. Highs from the 80s to around 90 at low elevations to the 70s

at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to

around 60. Highs from the upper 70s and 80s at low elevations to

the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

Highs from the 80s to around 90 at low elevations to the 70s at

high elevations.

$$

CAZ053-182330-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

245 AM PDT Sat Jul 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from 90 to 100 at low elevations to the

lower to mid 80s at high elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s at

low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and

peaks. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from 90 to 100 at low elevations to the

lower to mid 80s at high elevations. West winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys and

peaks. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the

evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the

mid 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s

in colder valleys and peaks. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at

low elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs from the 80s to lower

90s at low elevations to the lower to mid 70s at high elevations.

Lows from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low elevations to the 40s

in colder valleys and peaks.

$$

CAZ052-182330-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

245 AM PDT Sat Jul 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to lower 70s at

low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations. West

winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid to upper 60s at low

elevations to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks. West winds

10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows from the 60s at

low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and

peaks. Highs from the mid 80s to around 90 at low elevations to

the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows from around

60 at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder

valleys and peaks. Highs from the 80s at low elevations to the

70s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ034-182330-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

and San Simeon

245 AM PDT Sat Jul 18 2020

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s to mid 80s inland.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs from the 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s to

lower 80s inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early spreading

inland. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s to

around 80 inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and

fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at the beaches to the upper

60s and 70s inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the upper 50s to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower to mid

70s inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the night

and morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the 70s to

around 80 inland.

$$

CAZ035-182330-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

245 AM PDT Sat Jul 18 2020

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid 70s to mid 80s

inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early spreading

inland. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West winds around 15 mph in

the evening.

.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs from the 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s to mid 80s

inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early spreading

inland. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West winds around 15 mph in

the evening.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the 60s at the beaches to the 70s to lower 80s inland.

Northwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early spreading

inland. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the 70s to around

80 inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog in the

morning and night, otherwise clear. Highs from the lower to mid

60s at the beaches to the 70s to around 80 inland. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning and

night, otherwise clear. Highs from the 60s at the beaches to the

70s to lower 80s inland. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

$$

CAZ036-182330-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

245 AM PDT Sat Jul 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the 80s to around 90. West winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog late. Lows

in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s except the mid 70s to

around 80 nearest the coast.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the 80s to around 90 except the mid to upper

70s nearest the coast.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the

night and morning, otherwise clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the

night and morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s

to mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ037-182330-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

245 AM PDT Sat Jul 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 90s except in the mid to upper 80s in

the foothills. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60 except the

mid to upper 60s in the Carrizo Plain. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 90s except in the mid to upper 80s

in the foothills. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s except the lower to mid

60s in the Carrizo Plain. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to upper 90s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to

around 60 except the lower to mid 60s in the Carrizo Plain. Highs

in the mid 80s to mid 90s except around 80 in the foothills.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the

night and morning, otherwise clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s except the mid 70s to lower 80s in

the foothills.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in

the night and morning, otherwise clear. Lows in the upper 40s to

mid 50s except around 60 in the Carrizo Plain. Highs in the mid

80s to mid 90s except around 80 in the foothills.

$$

CAZ051-182330-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

245 AM PDT Sat Jul 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from 90 to 100 at low elevations to the mid

70s to lower 80s at high elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid to upper 60s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and

peaks. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from 90 to 100 at low elevations to the

mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations. West

winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to

mid 60s. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low elevations to

the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper

50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the lower to mid 50s in

colder valleys and peaks. Highs from the 80s to lower 90s at low

elevations to the 70s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid

50s to lower 60s at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in

colder valleys and peaks. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at

low elevations to the 70s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ038-182330-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

245 AM PDT Sat Jul 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 100. Northwest winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 100. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s to mid

90s. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

to mid 50s. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around

60. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

$$

CAZ550-182330-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

245 AM PDT Sat Jul 18 2020

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to the mid 70s

to around 80 interior.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to

the mid 70s to around 80 interior.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog in the evening then patchy low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to

the mid 70s interior. West winds 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog in the

morning and night, otherwise clear. Highs from the mid to upper

60s near the coast to the mid to upper 70s interior. Lows in the

mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning and

night, otherwise clear. Highs from the mid to upper 60s near the

coast to the mid 70s to around 80 interior. Lows in the mid 50s.

$$

CAZ549-182330-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

245 AM PDT Sat Jul 18 2020

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TONIGHT...Areas of low clouds and fog developing in the evening,

otherwise partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 60s near the coast to the

lower 70s interior.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. West winds 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog in the

morning and night, otherwise clear. Highs from the lower to mid

60s near the coast to around 70 interior. Lows in the lower to

mid 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning and

night, otherwise clear. Highs from the lower to mid 60s near the

coast to the lower 70s interior. Lows in the mid 50s.

$$

Hall

