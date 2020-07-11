CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast
CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Friday, July 10, 2020
_____
845 FPUS56 KLOX 111007
ZFPLOX
Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California
National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
307 AM PDT Sat Jul 11 2020
CAZ041-120015-
Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-
Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,
and Long Beach
307 AM PDT Sat Jul 11 2020
.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Fog locally
dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs from the 70s
at the beaches to 90 to 100 inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph
in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog.
Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Lows
in the mid to upper 60s. West winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Fog locally
dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs from the mid
70s to around 80 at the beaches to the mid 80s to mid 90s inland.
Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Fog locally
dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Lows in the lower
to mid 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.MONDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Fog locally
dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs from the
lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid 80s inland.
South winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Night through morning low clouds
and fog, otherwise clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Highs
from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid 80s
inland.
$$
CAZ087-120015-
Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-
Including Avalon
307 AM PDT Sat Jul 11 2020
.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Fog locally
dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs from the 70s
near the coast to the mid 80s to mid 90s interior.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog.
Lows in the 60s to around 70.
.SUNDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast to the mid
80s to around 90 interior.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Fog locally
dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Lows in the lower
60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Fog locally
dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs in the 70s
to around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Night through morning low clouds
and fog, otherwise mostly clear. Lows around 60. Highs from the
mid 60s near the coast to the mid 70s interior.
$$
CAZ040-120015-
Ventura County Coast-
Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo
307 AM PDT Sat Jul 11 2020
.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Fog locally
dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs from the mid
to upper 70s at the beaches to the mid 80s to around 90 inland.
Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches
to the 80s inland.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and
fog. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less.
Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Fog locally
dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs from the
lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower 80s inland. Southwest
winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Night through morning low clouds
and fog, otherwise clear. Lows around 60. Highs from around 70 at
the beaches to the upper 70s inland.
$$
CAZ039-120015-
Santa Barbara County South Coast-
Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria
307 AM PDT Sat Jul 11 2020
.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Fog locally
dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs in the 80s
to around 90 except around 60 cooler beaches.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s except
the mid to upper 60s in the hills. West winds around 15 mph in the
evening.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s except the mid
to upper 60s cooler beaches. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog
after midnight. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter
mile or less. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. West winds 15 to 25
mph shifting to the east after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or
less. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph
in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to
around 60. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper
50s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Night through morning low clouds
and fog, otherwise clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. Highs
in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
$$
CAZ548-120015-
Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-
Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona
307 AM PDT Sat Jul 11 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM PDT
SUNDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 104.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog
after midnight. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter
mile or less. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or
less. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Southwest winds around 15
mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and
fog. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the
mid to upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Night through morning low
clouds and fog , otherwise clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid
60s. Highs in the 80s to around 90.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Areas of low clouds and fog in the
morning and night, otherwise clear. Highs in the upper 70s to mid
80s. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the
mid 80s to around 90.
$$
CAZ547-120015-
Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-
Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City
307 AM PDT Sat Jul 11 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM PDT
SUNDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 103.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. South winds
around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s
to mid 60s. Highs in the 80s to around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in
the night and morning, otherwise clear. Lows in the mid 50s to
lower 60s. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.
$$
CAZ088-120015-
Santa Clarita Valley-
Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia
307 AM PDT Sat Jul 11 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM PDT
SUNDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 103. South winds 10 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. South winds 10 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10
to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 25 mph
in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows around 60. Highs in
the mid 80s to around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.
$$
CAZ045-120015-
Ventura County Coastal Valleys-
Including Thousand Oaks, Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park
307 AM PDT Sat Jul 11 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM PDT
SUNDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 102.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 100. Southwest winds around 15 mph
in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog
after midnight. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter
mile or less. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest winds
around 15 mph in the evening.
.MONDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or
less. Highs in the 80s to around 90. Southwest winds around 15 mph
in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after
midnight. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Night through morning low clouds and
fog, otherwise clear. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Lows
around 60.
$$
CAZ044-120015-
Ventura County Interior Valleys-
Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, and Piru
307 AM PDT Sat Jul 11 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM PDT
SUNDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103. Southwest winds around 15 mph in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s except around
70 in the hills.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. Southwest winds around 15 mph
in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Southwest
winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear except for patchy night
through morning low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around
60. Highs in the 80s to around 90.
$$
CAZ046-120015-
Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-
307 AM PDT Sat Jul 11 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM PDT
SUNDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 103 except the mid 80s to around 90
coastal slopes and higher peaks.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s except the
lower to mid 80s coastal slopes and higher peaks.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and
fog. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less.
Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Fog locally
dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs in the mid
70s to mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the
night and morning, otherwise clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower
60s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Night through morning low clouds
and fog, otherwise clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. Highs
in the upper 70s to mid 80s except the lower to mid 70s coastal
slopes and higher peaks.
$$
CAZ054-120015-
Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-
Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg
307 AM PDT Sat Jul 11 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM PDT
SUNDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from 94 to 103 at low elevations to the mid
80s to lower 90s at high elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph
in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low
elevations to the lower to mid 60s in colder valleys and peaks.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from 97 to 105 at low elevations to the
upper 80s to mid 90s at high elevations. Southwest winds 15 to 25
mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from around 70 at low
elevations to the lower to mid 60s in colder valleys and peaks.
Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low
elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.
Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid
60s. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low elevations to the
mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.
$$
CAZ053-120015-
Ventura County Mountains-
Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos
307 AM PDT Sat Jul 11 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM PDT
SUNDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from 96 to 105 at low elevations to the mid
80s to mid 90s at high elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph
in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low
elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and
peaks.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from 97
to 105 at low elevations to the upper 80s to mid 90s at high
elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 60s to around 70 at
low elevations to the 50s in colder valleys and peaks. West winds
10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from 90 to 100 at low elevations to the
upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20
mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows from the mid 50s to
mid 60s at low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s in colder
valleys and peaks. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low
elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.
$$
CAZ059-120015-
Antelope Valley-
Including Lancaster and Palmdale
307 AM PDT Sat Jul 11 2020
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH
SUNDAY EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 108. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s and 70s. West winds 15 to
25 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 108. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
Gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph
increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the 60s to around
70. Highs 90 to 100.
$$
CAZ052-120015-
Santa Barbara County Mountains-
Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,
and Dick Smith Wilderness Area
307 AM PDT Sat Jul 11 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from 94 to 102 at low elevations to the mid
80s to lower 90s at high elevations.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows from the lower to mid 70s at low
elevations to the mid to upper 60s in colder valleys and peaks.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from 94 to 104 at low elevations to the
80s at high elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 60s to mid 70s
at low elevations to the lower to mid 60s in colder valleys and
peaks. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low
elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations. West
winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows from the lower to
mid 60s at low elevations to the mid to upper 50s in colder
valleys and peaks. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low
elevations to the 70s at high elevations.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows from the
lower to mid 60s at low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in
colder valleys and peaks. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at
low elevations to the 70s at high elevations.
$$
CAZ034-120015-
San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-
Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,
and San Simeon
307 AM PDT Sat Jul 11 2020
.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Fog locally
dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs from the
upper 50s to mid 60s at the beaches to the 80s to lower 90s
inland.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s except the mid 60s in the hills.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 60s at the beaches to the mid 80s
to lower 90s inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and
fog. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less.
Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. West winds around 15 mph in the
evening.
.MONDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Fog locally
dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs from the 60s
at the beaches to the 70s to lower 80s inland. West winds around
15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the
night and morning, otherwise clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
Highs from the 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s to lower 80s
inland.
$$
CAZ035-120015-
Santa Barbara County Central Coast-
Including Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg
307 AM PDT Sat Jul 11 2020
.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Fog locally
dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs from the
upper 50s to mid 60s at the beaches to the 80s to lower 90s
inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog. Fog
locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Lows in
the 50s to around 60. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the
evening.
.SUNDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or
less. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at the beaches to the
80s to around 90 inland. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and
fog. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the
evening.
.MONDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Fog locally
dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs from the 60s
at the beaches to the mid 70s to mid 80s inland. Northwest winds
around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Night through morning low clouds
and fog, otherwise clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Highs from
the 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s to mid 80s inland.
$$
CAZ036-120015-
Santa Ynez Valley-
Including Solvang and Santa Ynez
307 AM PDT Sat Jul 11 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 105 except the mid to upper 80s
near Buellton.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. West winds
around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s. West winds
around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Patchy night through morning
low clouds and fog, otherwise clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Night through morning low clouds
and fog, otherwise clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Highs in
the upper 70s to mid 80s.
$$
CAZ051-120015-
San Luis Obispo County Mountains-
Including Black Mountain
307 AM PDT Sat Jul 11 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM PDT
SUNDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from 95 to 104 at low elevations to the mid
80s to lower 90s at high elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph
in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70. West winds 10 to
20 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from 96 to 106 at low elevations to the
mid 80s to lower 90s at high elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 20
mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low
elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s in colder valleys and
peaks. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from 90 to 100 at low elevations to the
mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph
in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to
lower 60s. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low elevations to
the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to
lower 60s. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low elevations to
the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
50s to mid 60s. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low
elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.
$$
CAZ037-120015-
San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-
Including Paso Robles and Atascadero
307 AM PDT Sat Jul 11 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM PDT
SUNDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 107.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s except around
70 in the Carrizo Plain.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 106. West winds around 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s except around
70 in the Carrizo Plain. West winds around 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 100. Southwest winds around 15 mph
in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s
and 50s except the lower to mid 60s in the Carrizo Plain. Highs in
the upper 70s to mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s
to around 60 except the lower to mid 60s in the Carrizo Plain.
Highs in the 80s to mid 90s.
$$
CAZ038-120015-
Cuyama Valley-
Including Cuyama
307 AM PDT Sat Jul 11 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM PDT
SUNDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 104. Northwest winds around 15 mph in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northwest
winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Northwest winds around 15 mph
in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
West winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. West winds around
15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to
lower 60s. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
50s to lower 60s. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.
$$
CAZ550-120015-
Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-
307 AM PDT Sat Jul 11 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the
upper 60s to mid 70s near the coast to the 80s to around 90
interior.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the
coast to the upper 70s to mid 80s interior.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 near the coast to around 80
interior.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to
upper 50s. Highs from the mid to upper 60s near the coast to the
mid 70s interior.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Night through morning low clouds
and fog, otherwise clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs from the mid
to upper 60s near the coast to the lower to mid 70s interior.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Night through morning low
clouds and fog, otherwise clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to the mid 70s
to around 80 interior.
$$
CAZ549-120015-
San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-
307 AM PDT Sat Jul 11 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the
mid to upper 60s near the coast to the mid 70s to around
80 interior.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s near the coast
to the lower to mid 70s interior.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile
or less. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Fog locally
dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs in the 60s
to around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the
night and morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning and
night, otherwise clear. Highs from the lower to mid 60s near the
coast to the lower 70s interior. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
$$
ASR
_____
