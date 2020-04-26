CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast

CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, April 25, 2020

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

358 AM PDT Sun Apr 26 2020

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

358 AM PDT Sun Apr 26 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Low clouds and dense fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Visibility one quarter mile or less at times. Highs from

the upper 60s to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid 80s

inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog

along the beaches after midnight. Fog locally dense with

visibility one quarter mile or less. Lows in the upper 50s to mid

60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or

less. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower

to mid 80s inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter

mile or less. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches

to the mid 80s to around 90 inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at

the beaches to the lower to mid 80s inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the night and

morning, otherwise partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs

from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid 80s

inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs from the upper 60s

to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower 80s inland. Lows around

60.

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

358 AM PDT Sun Apr 26 2020

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows

around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the morning and

night, otherwise partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s. Lows in the mid

50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s to

around 70. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

358 AM PDT Sun Apr 26 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in

the morning. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile

or less. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the

lower to mid 80s inland.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows

in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches

to the lower 80s inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches

to the lower to mid 80s inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s

at the beaches to the lower to mid 80s inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower 80s

inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

358 AM PDT Sun Apr 26 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 AM PDT

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s except

around 70 cooler beaches. West to northwest winds increasing to

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. Areas of

northwest to north winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s except around

70 cooler beaches. Areas of north winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

35 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

Areas of northwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s except around

70 cooler beaches. Areas of north winds 15 to 25 mph with local

gusts to 35 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s

except around 70 cooler beaches.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80 except the mid 60s

to around 70 cooler beaches.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 50s. Highs in the 70s to around 80 except the mid 60s to

around 70 cooler beaches.

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

358 AM PDT Sun Apr 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 80s to around 90.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows

around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

lower to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the night and

morning, otherwise partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s

to mid 80s. Lows around 60.

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

358 AM PDT Sun Apr 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 80s to lower 90s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows

in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Areas of north to northeast winds 15

to 25 mph with local gusts to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90. Areas of north to

northeast winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the night and

morning, otherwise partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to mid

60s. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

358 AM PDT Sun Apr 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 70s and 80s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows

in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. North winds

10 to 20 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the night and

morning, otherwise partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs in the

70s to around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to

around 60. Highs in the 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,

Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

358 AM PDT Sun Apr 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

80s to around 90.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows

in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to

the north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s. Areas of north

winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s except the

upper 70s to mid 80s nearest the coast. Northeast winds around 15

mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the night and

morning, otherwise partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to mid

60s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

358 AM PDT Sun Apr 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 80s to around 90. Areas of north winds 10 to 20 mph in the

morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows

in the mid 50s to around 60. Areas of northwest winds 15 to 25

mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Aresa of northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with local gusts to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

Areas of north winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. North winds

10 to 20 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the night and

morning, otherwise partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in

the lower to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

358 AM PDT Sun Apr 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 70s and 80s. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows

in the lower to mid 50s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

40 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the night and

morning, otherwise partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs in the

mid 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s to

lower 80s. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

358 AM PDT Sun Apr 26 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM PDT

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from the

upper 70s to mid 80s at low elevations to the upper 60s to mid

70s at high elevations. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows

from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low elevations to the mid 40s to

lower 50s in colder valleys and peaks. Areas of northwest winds

increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph. Winds strongest

through the Interstate 5 Corridor.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the mid 60s to mid 70s at high elevations. Areas of

northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph. Winds

strongest through the Interstate 5 Corridor.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from around 60 at low

elevations to the lower to mid 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

Areas of northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations. Areas

of north winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph becoming west 10

to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s

at low elevations to the lower to mid 50s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the 80s at low elevations

to the 70s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the night and

morning, otherwise partly cloudy. Lows from around 60 at low

elevations to the lower to mid 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

Highs from the mid 70s to mid 80s at low elevations to the mid

60s to lower 70s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows from the mid 50s to around 60 at low elevations to around

50 in colder valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s to around 80 at low

elevations to the 60s to around 70 at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 50s at

low elevations to the mid to upper 40s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s to around 80 at low

elevations to the 60s at high elevations.

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

358 AM PDT Sun Apr 26 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM PDT

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from the

upper 70s and 80s at low elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s

at high elevations. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 40s and 50s at low

elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and

peaks. Areas of north winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations. North

winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph decreasing to 15 to 25

mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 50s to around 60 at low

elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s in colder valleys and

peaks. Areas of north winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations. Areas

of north winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph shifting to the

south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s

at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the 80s at low elevations

to the 70s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows from the mid 50s to lower

60s at low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at low elevations to the 60s

at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 40s and 50s

at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s to around 80 at low

elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper

40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in

colder valleys and peaks. Highs from the upper 60s and 70s at low

elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

358 AM PDT Sun Apr 26 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 AM PDT

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 70s and 80s at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations. Areas

of north winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon increasing to 15 to

30 mph with gusts to 45 mph late.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s at

low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and

peaks. Areas of north winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations. Areas

of north to northeast winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the lower to mid 60s at low

elevations to the 50s in colder valleys and peaks. Areas of north

to northeast winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 80s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations. Areas

of north winds 15 to 30 mph with local gusts to 45 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 80s at

low elevations to the mid to upper 70s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows from the upper 50s to mid

60s at low elevations to the mid 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the mid 70s to lower 80s at low elevations to the upper 60s to

mid 70s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to around

60 at low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s at low elevations to the mid

60s to around 70 at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows from the 50s at

low elevations to the mid to upper 40s in colder valleys and

peaks. Highs from the 70s at low elevations to the mid 60s to

around 70 at high elevations.

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

San Simeon, Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

358 AM PDT Sun Apr 26 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the 60s at the beaches to the

mid 70s to mid 80s inland. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches

to the mid 70s to lower 80s inland. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with local gusts to 40 mph in the

evening in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the

beaches to the upper 70s and 80s inland. North winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the

mid 60s to lower 70s at the beaches to the mid 70s to mid 80s

inland. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s to around

80 inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

40s to lower 50s. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches

to the lower to mid 70s inland.

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

358 AM PDT Sun Apr 26 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 80s. West winds 15 to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with local gusts to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Areas of

northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with local gusts to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph with local gusts to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90. Northwest

winds around 15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs in the 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Highs

in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

358 AM PDT Sun Apr 26 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s. North

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest winds around 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. North winds

around 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

North winds around 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. North winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

40s to lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

358 AM PDT Sun Apr 26 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80. North winds 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

358 AM PDT Sun Apr 26 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. North

winds around 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Northeast

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Northeast winds around 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s. Northeast winds

around 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

358 AM PDT Sun Apr 26 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and dense fog

in the morning. Visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs from

the lower to mid 60s near the coast to the 70s interior. West

winds 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60. Northwest

winds 20 to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 60 near the coast to the lower

to mid 70s interior. Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s

except around 60 across the interior. Northwest winds 20 to

35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s near the coast

to the mid to upper 70s interior. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the

lower to mid 60s near the coast to the lower to mid 70s interior.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the lower to mid 60s near the coast to the lower to

mid 70s interior.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s near the

coast to around 70 interior.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s

to mid 50s. Highs from the lower to mid 60s near the coast to

around 70 interior.

