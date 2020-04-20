CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast

CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 19, 2020

769 FPUS56 KLOX 201006

ZFPLOX

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

306 AM PDT Mon Apr 20 2020

CAZ041-202330-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

306 AM PDT Mon Apr 20 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches

to the lower to mid 80s inland. West winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 70s at the beaches

to the mid to upper 80s inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 80 at the beaches to around 90

inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at the

beaches to the mid 80s to lower 90s inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid to upper 70s at the

beaches to the mid to upper 80s inland.

CAZ087-202330-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

306 AM PDT Mon Apr 20 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs near 60.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Areas of

west winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

CAZ040-202330-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

306 AM PDT Mon Apr 20 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds around

15 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

around 15 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the

beaches to the lower to mid 80s inland. West winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 70s at the beaches

to the lower to mid 80s inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at the

beaches to the mid to upper 80s inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at the

beaches to the mid 80s inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid to upper 70s at the

beaches to the lower to mid 80s inland.

CAZ039-202330-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

306 AM PDT Mon Apr 20 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70. Local north

winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Below

passes and canyons north winds 15 to 25 mph with local gusts to 40

mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Below

passes and canyons north winds 15 to 25 mph with local gusts to 40

mph in the morning and later in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Below

passes and canyons north winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Below passes

and canyons north winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph in the

morning and later in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Windy.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Windy.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

CAZ548-202330-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

306 AM PDT Mon Apr 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.

CAZ547-202330-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

306 AM PDT Mon Apr 20 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 60s to around 70.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Northwest winds around 15 mph shifting to the north after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. North winds 15

to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.

CAZ088-202330-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

306 AM PDT Mon Apr 20 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20

mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. North winds 15

to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. North winds 15

to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

CAZ045-202330-

Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Thousand Oaks, Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

306 AM PDT Mon Apr 20 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 50s and 60s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southwest winds around

15 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Northeast

winds around 15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Northeast winds around 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. North winds

15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

CAZ044-202330-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, and Piru

306 AM PDT Mon Apr 20 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s

to around 70. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 with gusts to 30 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. North winds

around 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to around 90.

CAZ046-202330-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

306 AM PDT Mon Apr 20 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. West winds 10 to 20 mph

in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

CAZ054-202330-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

306 AM PDT Mon Apr 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs from the

upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid

50s at high elevations. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level 7000 to 7500 feet. Lows from the mid to upper 40s at low

elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and

peaks. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the northwest 20

to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph after midnight. Winds strongest

through the Interstate 5 Corridor.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations.

Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph. Winds strongest

through the Interstate 5 Corridor.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s

at low elevations to the lower to mid 40s in colder valleys and

peaks. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at low

elevations to the 60s at high elevations. North winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 50s to around 60 at

low elevations to around 50 in colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 50s to around 60 at

low elevations to around 50 in colder valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s and 80s at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s and 80s at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from around 60 at low

elevations to the lower to mid 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations.

CAZ053-202330-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

306 AM PDT Mon Apr 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations

to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers after

midnight. Lows from the 40s to around 50 at low elevations to the

30s in colder valleys and peaks. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

Gusts to 40 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the mid 60s to lower 70s at low elevations to the 50s at high

elevations. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to mid 50s

at low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder valleys

and peaks. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s to lower 80s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 60s at high elevations. North winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 50s to around 60 at low

elevations to the 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at low

elevations to the 60s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 50s to around 60 at low

elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low

elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows from the mid 50s to around 60 at low elevations to the mid

40s to around 50 in colder valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations.

CAZ059-202330-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

306 AM PDT Mon Apr 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

60s to around 70. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

Stronger gusts near Lake Palmdale.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to 45 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. West winds 20

to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

CAZ052-202330-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

306 AM PDT Mon Apr 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at low elevations to

the 50s at high elevations. North winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to

the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 40s to lower 50s at

low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and

peaks. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 50s at low

elevations to the mid to upper 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at low

elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 50s to lower 60s at

low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at low

elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from around 60 at low elevations to

the lower to mid 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s

at low elevations to the lower to mid 50s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 80s at low

elevations to the 70s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low elevations to the upper

40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at

low elevations to the lower to mid 70s at high elevations.

CAZ034-202330-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

and San Simeon

306 AM PDT Mon Apr 20 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 50s to mid 60s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50. Northwest

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches

to around 70 inland. Northwest afternoon winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to the

mid 70s to around 80 inland. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the

beaches to the mid 70s to around 80 inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the

beaches to the upper 70s to mid 80s inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the

beaches to the lower to mid 80s inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to

around 80 inland.

CAZ035-202330-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

306 AM PDT Mon Apr 20 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest afternoon winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches

to the lower to mid 70s inland. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the

beaches to around 80 inland. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the

beaches to the mid 70s to lower 80s inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to the lower

to mid 80s inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the

beaches to the lower to mid 80s inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at

the beaches to around 80 inland.

CAZ036-202330-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

306 AM PDT Mon Apr 20 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

60s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds around

15 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

CAZ051-202330-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

306 AM PDT Mon Apr 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. West winds 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20

mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80. North winds 15

to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

CAZ037-202330-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

306 AM PDT Mon Apr 20 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. A 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s. North winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

North winds around 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. North winds 15

to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

CAZ038-202330-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

306 AM PDT Mon Apr 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest winds around 15

mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s to around 70. Northeast winds around 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

Northeast winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80. Northeast

winds around 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

CAZ550-202330-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

306 AM PDT Mon Apr 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 50s to mid 60s. West winds 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

20 to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70. Northwest winds

20 to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

CAZ549-202330-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

306 AM PDT Mon Apr 20 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs around

60. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 20 to

35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Northwest winds

25 to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. Northwest

winds 20 to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

