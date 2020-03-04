CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast

CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, March 3, 2020

700 FPUS56 KLOX 041133

ZFPLOX

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

333 AM PST Wed Mar 4 2020

CAZ041-050130-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

333 AM PST Wed Mar 4 2020

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the lower to

mid 70s inland. South winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid to

upper 70s inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the 60s to around 70.

$$

CAZ087-050130-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

333 AM PST Wed Mar 4 2020

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ040-050130-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

333 AM PST Wed Mar 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

around 50.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the lower to

mid 70s inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

$$

CAZ039-050130-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

333 AM PST Wed Mar 4 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70. Southeast

winds around 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy Lows in the mid 40s to

around 50. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the

60s to around 70.

$$

CAZ548-050130-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

333 AM PST Wed Mar 4 2020

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds

and fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows around 50. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

$$

CAZ547-050130-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

333 AM PST Wed Mar 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Northeast winds

around 15 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

$$

CAZ088-050130-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

333 AM PST Wed Mar 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the mid 40s to around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

$$

CAZ045-050130-

Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Thousand Oaks, Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

333 AM PST Wed Mar 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northeast

winds around 15 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in

the morning. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in

the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the 60s.

$$

CAZ044-050130-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, and Piru

333 AM PST Wed Mar 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s. Northeast winds

around 15 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in

the morning. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in

the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 50s and 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

$$

CAZ046-050130-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

333 AM PST Wed Mar 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ054-050130-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

333 AM PST Wed Mar 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 60s at high elevations. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the lower to

mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at low

elevations to the 60s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the upper 40s to mid

50s at low elevations to the lower to mid 40s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at

low elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at high elevations.

South winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows from the mid 40s to around 50 at low elevations to the mid

30s to lower 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 at

low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows from the 40s at low elevations to the 30s in

colder valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Partly to mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

and snow showers. Highs from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low

elevations to the 40s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows from the 40s at low

elevations to the mid to upper 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the upper

40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow showers. Lows from the mid 40s to around 50 at low

elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and

peaks. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to

the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ053-050130-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

333 AM PST Wed Mar 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

from the mid 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the 30s in

colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at

low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 40s to mid 50s

at low elevations to the 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at

low elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at high elevations.

South winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows from the upper 30s and 40s at low elevations to the upper

20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the mid

50s to around 60 at low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 at

high elevations. Lows from the upper 30s and 40s at low

elevations to the mid 20s to around 30 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs

from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low elevations to the mid 40s to

lower 50s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows from the upper 30s and 40s at low elevations

to the mid 20s to lower 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and

snow showers. Highs from the upper 50s and 60s at low elevations

to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations. Lows from the 40s

to around 50 at low elevations to the mid 20s to lower 30s in

colder valleys and peaks.

$$

CAZ059-050130-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

333 AM PST Wed Mar 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. North winds

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the upper 30s and 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the

evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

50s to mid 60s. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

$$

CAZ052-050130-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

333 AM PST Wed Mar 4 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the 70s at low elevations to

the mid to upper 60s at high elevations.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the lower to mid 50s at low

elevations to the mid to upper 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at low

elevations to the mid to upper 60s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows from the 50s at low elevations to the mid to upper

40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low elevations to the upper 50s

to mid 60s at high elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows from the mid 40s to lower 50s at low elevations to the

mid 30s to lower 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

from the mid 50s to around 60 at low elevations to the mid 40s to

around 50 at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy Lows from the 40s at

low elevations to the 30s in colder valleys and peaks. Highs from

the mid 50s to lower 60s at low elevations to the mid 40s to lower

50s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows from the mid 40s to lower 50s at low

elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the lower

to mid 50s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to

the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks. Highs from

the 60s at low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at high

elevations.

$$

CAZ034-050130-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

and San Simeon

333 AM PST Wed Mar 4 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the

beaches to the lower to mid 70s inland.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the 40s to around 50.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to around

70 inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 at the beaches to the mid 60s

inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy Lows in the upper 30s

and 40s. Highs from the mid to upper 50s at the beaches to the mid

60s inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

from around 60 at the beaches to the mid to upper 60s inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs from

the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to around 70 inland.

$$

CAZ035-050130-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

333 AM PST Wed Mar 4 2020

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower to

mid 70s inland. South winds around 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the mid 40s to around 50. South winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower

70s inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 at the beaches to the mid to

upper 60s inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy Lows in the upper 30s

to mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs from

the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to around 70 inland.

$$

CAZ036-050130-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

333 AM PST Wed Mar 4 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the 40s.

.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the 40s.

.FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the 40s to around 50. Highs in the mid

60s to around 70.

$$

CAZ051-050130-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

333 AM PST Wed Mar 4 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low elevations to the lower to

mid 60s at high elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy Lows in the mid 30s to

around 40. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Lows in the upper

30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

$$

CAZ037-050130-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

333 AM PST Wed Mar 4 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s except around

50 in the Carrizo Plain.

.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s except the mid

40s to around 50 in the Carrizo Plain. Southwest winds around

15 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s. West winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy Lows in the 30s to

around 40. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Lows in the mid

30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the 60s to around 70.

$$

CAZ038-050130-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

333 AM PST Wed Mar 4 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s. Lows in the upper 30s

to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the 60s to around 70.

$$

CAZ550-050130-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

333 AM PST Wed Mar 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 50s near

the coast to the lower 60s interior.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s to

around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs

from the mid to upper 50s near the coast to the lower to mid 60s

interior.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ549-050130-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

333 AM PST Wed Mar 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

around 50.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s to

around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

ASR

