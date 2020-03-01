CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast
CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, February 29, 2020
062 FPUS56 KLOX 011207
ZFPLOX
Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California
National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
407 AM PST Sun Mar 1 2020
CAZ041-020045-
Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-
Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,
and Long Beach
407 AM PST Sun Mar 1 2020
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PST MONDAY...
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM PST THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light rain or drizzle
in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
around 60. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph. Strongest
along the coast. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. West winds
15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the evening, becoming
northwest around 15 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 40
percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
mid 60s to around 70. North winds around 15 mph shifting to the
west in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West
winds around 15 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. North winds
around 15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from
the mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the lower to mid 70s
inland.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly
cloudy. patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid
50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid 70s
inland.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
mid 60s to lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the 60s.
CAZ040-020045-
Ventura County Coast-
Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo
407 AM PST Sun Mar 1 2020
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PST MONDAY...
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM PST THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. A 20
percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West
winds around 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40
mph in the afternoon. Strongest along the coast.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West winds 15 to 25
mph with gusts to 40 mph in the evening. Strongest along the
coast. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the west in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the northeast after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Northeast
winds around 15 mph in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around
50.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs
in the 60s to around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the lower to mid 60s.
CAZ547-020045-
Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-
Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City
407 AM PST Sun Mar 1 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light rain or drizzle
in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southwest winds
15 to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
mid 60s to around 70. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to
35 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. North winds
15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. North to
northeast winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs
in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid to upper 60s.
CAZ548-020045-
Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-
Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona
407 AM PST Sun Mar 1 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light rain or drizzle
in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southwest winds
15 to 25 mph with local gusts to 35 mph in the evening. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to
lower 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the northwest
in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50. Northwest
winds around 15 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Northeast winds
15 to 25 mph in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.
Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming partly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 60s to around 70.
CAZ046-020045-
Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-
407 AM PST Sun Mar 1 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the 50s to around 60. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to
40 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. West winds 20 to
30 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the evening. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
upper 50s and 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the
northwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s except
around 40 colder valleys. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph shifting
to the northeast after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northeast
winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower
50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs
in the 60s to around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. A
20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
CAZ044-045-020045-
Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-
Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,
Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park
407 AM PST Sun Mar 1 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light rain or drizzle
in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the 50s to lower 60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with local gusts
to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s except the lower
30s in the Ojai Valley. West winds 15 to 25 mph with local gusts
to 35 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the northwest in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50 except the
lower to mid 30s in the Ojai Valley. North winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northeast
winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in
the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly
cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 50s and 60s.
CAZ088-020045-
Santa Clarita Valley-
Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia
407 AM PST Sun Mar 1 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid to upper 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to
35 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers
after midnight. Lows around 40. West winds 15 to 25 mph with
gusts to 35 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
mid 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northeast
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Northeast winds
20 to 30 mph in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around
50.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 60s.
CAZ053-020045-
Ventura County Mountains-
Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos
407 AM PST Sun Mar 1 2020
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 AM PST
MONDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain and snow showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow accumulation around 1 inch.
Snow level 4500 feet decreasing to 4000 feet in the afternoon.
Highs from the mid 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the mid 30s
to around 40 at high elevations. West winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow
showers after midnight. Snow level 3500 to 4000 feet decreasing
to 3000 feet. Snow accumulation around 2 inches. Storm total snow
accumulation 1-3 inches. Lows from the 30s to lower 40s at low
elevations to 17 to 24 in colder valleys and peaks. North winds 15
to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Storm total
snow accumulation around 2 inches. Highs from the mid 50s to mid
60s at low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 at high
elevations. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 40s to around 50 at low
elevations to the mid 20s to around 30 in colder valleys and
peaks. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low
elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at high elevations.
Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 40s to lower 50s at low
elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and
peaks.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low
elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at high elevations.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 40s to lower
50s at low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder
valleys and peaks.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at
low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows from the mid 40s to lower
50s at low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder
valleys and peaks.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the 60s to around 70 at low
elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the upper 30s and 40s at
low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and
peaks.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.
Highs from the mid 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the mid
40s to mid 50s at high elevations.
CAZ054-020045-
Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-
Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg
407 AM PST Sun Mar 1 2020
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO NOON PST
MONDAY...
.TODAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain and snow
showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Snow accumulation around 2 inches. Snow level 4000 to
4500 feet. Highs from the mid 40s to lower 50s at low elevations
to the mid 30s to lower 40s at high elevations. Southwest winds 20
to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow
showers after midnight. Snow level 3500 to 4000 feet decreasing
to 3000 feet. Snow accumulation around 2-3 inches. Lows from the
mid 30s to mid 40s at low elevations to the 20s in colder valleys
and peaks. Local Northwest to north winds 20 to 30 mph with local
gusts to 45 mph becoming north 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers in
the morning,mainly eastern portion, then sunny in the afternoon.
Snow accumulation around 1 inch. Storm total snow accumulation
around 6 inches. Highs from the mid 50s to mid 60s at low
elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 at high elevations.
Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph shifting to the
north 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds strongest through the
Interstate 5 Corridor.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 40s to around 50 at low
elevations to the 30s in colder valleys and peaks. Northeast
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low
elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at high elevations.
Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 40s to lower 50s at low
elevations to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low
elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at high elevations.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 40s to lower
50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder
valleys and peaks.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at
low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly
cloudy. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to
the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at
low elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at high elevations.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid to upper 40s at
low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and
peaks.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in
the afternoon. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low
elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.
CAZ059-020045-
Antelope Valley-
Including Lancaster and Palmdale
407 AM PST Sun Mar 1 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PST THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...A slight chance of rain in the foothills this morning,
then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
40s to mid 50s. West winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms and a chance of snow showers in the
evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.
Snow level 3500 to 4000 feet decreasing to 2500 feet. Light snow
accumulation. Storm total snow accumulation
around 1 inch in the foothills. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.
West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph becoming northwest
10 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and snow
showers in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Snow level
2500 to 3000 feet in the morning. Storm total snow accumulation
around 1 inch in the foothills. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
North winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. North winds
10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
CAZ039-020045-
Santa Barbara County South Coast-
Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria
407 AM PST Sun Mar 1 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PST THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower
60s. Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph. Strongest
western portion.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s. Northwest winds
20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph becoming north around 15 mph
after midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70. Northwest winds
15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s. Northwest
winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs
in the lower to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the lower to mid 60s.
CAZ034-020045-
San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-
Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,
and San Simeon
407 AM PST Sun Mar 1 2020
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST MONDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs from around 50 at the
beaches to the mid to upper 50s inland. Northwest winds 15 to
25 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,
becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to mid
40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the
evening. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s. Northwest winds
around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. North
winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches
to the lower to mid 70s inland.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at
the beaches to the lower to mid 70s inland.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the
beaches to around 70 inland.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the 40s to around 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
CAZ035-020045-
Santa Barbara County Central Coast-
Including Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg
407 AM PST Sun Mar 1 2020
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST MONDAY...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with
gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20
percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s to
mid 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph shifting to the north
around 15 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at the
beaches to around 70 inland. Local northeast winds around 15 mph
shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches
to the lower to mid 70s inland.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at
the beaches to the lower to mid 70s inland.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around
50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at
the beaches to around 70 inland.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around
50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
CAZ036-020045-
Santa Ynez Valley-
Including Solvang and Santa Ynez
407 AM PST Sun Mar 1 2020
.TODAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
West winds 15 to 25 mph with local gusts to 35 mph in the
afternoon in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West winds
15 to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70. West winds around
15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. patchy fog in the morning. Highs
around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
60s to around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the lower to mid 60s.
CAZ052-020045-
Santa Barbara County Mountains-
Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,
and Dick Smith Wilderness Area
407 AM PST Sun Mar 1 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PST THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Snow accumulation around 1 inch. Snow level 3500 to
4000 feet. Highs from the mid 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to
the upper 30s to mid 40s at high elevations. Northwest winds 15
to 25 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow
showers after midnight. Snow level 3000 to 3500 feet .Snow
accumulation around 1 inch. Storm total snow accumulation of 1
inch. Lows from the mid 30s to mid 40s at low elevations to the
mid 20s to around 30 in colder valleys and peaks. Northwest winds
20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph becoming north 10 to 20 mph
after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at
low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.
North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 40s to lower 50s at low
elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder valleys and
peaks. North winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 at low elevations to the
lower to mid 60s at high elevations.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low
elevations to the lower to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from
the upper 60s to mid 70s at low elevations to the lower to mid
60s at high elevations.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the lower to mid 50s
at low elevations to the 40s in colder valleys and peaks.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from around 70 at low elevations
to the lower to mid 60s at high elevations.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows from the lower to mid 50s
at low elevations to the 40s in colder valleys and peaks.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs
from the mid to upper 60s at low elevations to the mid 50s to
around 60 at high elevations.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.
Lows from the mid 40s to lower 50s at low elevations to the mid
30s to lower 40s in colder valleys and peaks.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs from the
upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the lower to mid 50s at
high elevations.
CAZ037-020045-
San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-
Including Paso Robles and Atascadero
407 AM PST Sun Mar 1 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers, a slight chance of thunderstorms
and a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
40s to lower 50s. West winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and
snow showers. Snow level 2000 to 2500 feet. No snow accumulation.
Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. North winds
around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s except
around 40 in the Carrizo Plain. Northeast winds around 15 mph in
the evening.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in
the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s except the upper 40s in
the Carrizo Plain.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. patchy fog in the morning. Highs in
the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the mid 30s to lower 40s except the upper 40s in the Carrizo
Plain.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
CAZ051-020045-
San Luis Obispo County Mountains-
Including Black Mountain
407 AM PST Sun Mar 1 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers, a slight chance of thunderstorms and a
chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow
accumulation. Storm total snow accumulation around 1 inch. Snow
level 3000 to 3500 feet. Highs in the 40s to around 50. West
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers with
a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of
rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow level 3000 to
3500 feet decreasing to 2500 feet early in the morning. Snow
accumulation around 1 inch. Storm total snow accumulation around
1 inch. Lows in the upper 20s and 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph
shifting to the north after midnight. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Storm total snow accumulation around 1 inch.
Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the
lower to mid 50s at high elevations. North winds 10 to 20 mph in
the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North
winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in
the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
CAZ038-020045-
Cuyama Valley-
Including Cuyama
407 AM PST Sun Mar 1 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms and a chance of snow showers in the afternoon.
Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...A chance of rain and snow showers and thunderstorms
likely in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers
after midnight. Snow level 3000 to 3500 feet decreasing to
2500 feet. Snow accumulation around 1 inch. Lows in the mid 20s
to lower 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
50s to lower 60s. North winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.
Northeast winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in
the upper 60s and 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
50s to lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
CAZ087-020045-
Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-
Including Avalon
407 AM PST Sun Mar 1 2020
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PST MONDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. A
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the 50s to around 60.
Areas of west winds 20 to 30 mph increasing to 25 to 40 mph with
gusts to 45 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Areas of west winds
25 to 40 mph with gusts to 50 mph decreasing to 20 to 30 mph
after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
upper 50s to mid 60s. Areas of west winds 15 to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Areas of
west winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
CAZ550-020045-
Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-
407 AM PST Sun Mar 1 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
from the lower to mid 50s near the coast to the lower 60s
interior. Northwest winds 25 to 40 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the 40s to around 50. Northwest winds
25 to 40 mph with gusts to 50 mph decreasing to 20 to 30 mph
after midnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs
in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
CAZ549-020045-
San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-
407 AM PST Sun Mar 1 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. Northwest winds
25 to 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest winds
20 to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Northwest winds
20 to 35 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 20 to
35 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid
50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid
50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.
Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs
around 60.
