CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast
CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, February 4, 2020
Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California
National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
313 AM PST Wed Feb 5 2020
CAZ041-060100-
Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-
Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,
and Long Beach
313 AM PST Wed Feb 5 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northeast
winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the south around 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 40s to lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds
and fog. Lows mid 40s to lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the
60s to around 70. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and
fog. Lows upper 40s to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from
the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower 70s inland.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then
a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to
mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows mid 40s to around 50. Highs in the upper 50s to mid
60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows mid 40s to lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
CAZ087-060100-
Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-
Including Avalon
313 AM PST Wed Feb 5 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
around 50.
.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs near 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the night and
morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows upper 40s to mid 50s. Highs
in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows upper 40s to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid to upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
around 50.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the 50s to around 60. Chance
of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows mid 40s to around 50.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.
CAZ040-060100-
Ventura County Coast-
Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo
313 AM PST Wed Feb 5 2020
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Sunny. patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the upper
50s to mid 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the
southwest around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. West winds around 15
mph in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds
and fog. Lows mid 40s to around 50.
.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the
60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the
night and morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows mid 40s to lower
50s. Highs in the 60s to around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows mid 40s to lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower to mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
CAZ039-060100-
Santa Barbara County South Coast-
Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria
313 AM PST Wed Feb 5 2020
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Sunny. patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the upper
50s to mid 60s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 30s to lower 40s. Northwest
winds around 15 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds
and fog. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the
night and morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows mid 40s to mid
50s. Highs in the 60s to around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows mid 40s to lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the 40s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the 40s to around 50.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
CAZ548-060100-
Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-
Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona
313 AM PST Wed Feb 5 2020
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Sunny. patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the lower
to mid 60s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows mid to upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows mid 40s to around 50.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then
a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows mid to upper 40s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
CAZ547-060100-
Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-
Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City
313 AM PST Wed Feb 5 2020
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the lower
to mid 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the east in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows upper 30s to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows mid 40s to lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows mid 40s to lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows upper 30s to mid 40s. Highs around 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows upper 30s to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
CAZ046-060100-
Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-
313 AM PST Wed Feb 5 2020
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Sunny. patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s
to lower 60s. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph
becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph later in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows upper 30s and 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows
in the 40s to around 50.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy early then sunny. Highs in the 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in
the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
mid 60s to around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows mid 40s to lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the 50s to around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the 40s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the 50s to lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
CAZ044-060100-
Ventura County Interior Valleys-
Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, and Piru
313 AM PST Wed Feb 5 2020
...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the upper
50s to mid 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the
south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 30s to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows upper 30s and 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50 except
around 40 in the Ojai Valley.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows upper 30s and 40s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows mid 30s to mid 40s. Highs upper 50s to mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows mid 30s to lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
CAZ045-060100-
Ventura County Coastal Valleys-
Including Thousand Oaks, Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park
313 AM PST Wed Feb 5 2020
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Sunny. patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s
to lower 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows upper 30s to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid to upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 40s to lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows mid 40s to around 50.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows upper 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to
around 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows upper 30s to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
CAZ088-060100-
Santa Clarita Valley-
Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia
313 AM PST Wed Feb 5 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the lower
60s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs around 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
CAZ059-060100-
Antelope Valley-
Including Lancaster and Palmdale
313 AM PST Wed Feb 5 2020
...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the 50s.
Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows upper 20s and 30s. West winds 10 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows mid 30s to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 30s to lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the 50s to around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of rain and snow showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Highs in
the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
and snow showers. Lows upper 20s to mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and
snow showers. Highs in the 50s to around 60.
CAZ054-060100-
Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-
Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg
313 AM PST Wed Feb 5 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 at low
elevations to around 50 at high elevations. Northeast winds 20 to
30 mph with gusts to 45 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph later in
the morning.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s at
low elevations to the lower to mid 30s in colder valleys and
peaks. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at low
elevations to the mid to upper 50s at high elevations. North winds
10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid to upper 40s at low
elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and
peaks. North winds 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at low
elevations to around 60 at high elevations. North winds 10 to 20
mph in the morning.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 40s to lower 50s at low
elevations to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at low
elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at high elevations.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows from the mid 40s to around
50 at low elevations to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of snow
showers in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow showers in
the afternoon. Highs from the mid to upper 50s at low elevations
to the mid 40s to around 50 at high elevations.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows from the upper
30s to mid 40s at low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in
colder valleys and peaks.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs
from the 50s at low elevations to the 40s at high elevations.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows from the mid 30s to lower 40s at low elevations to
the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low elevations to the mid
40s to lower 50s at high elevations.
CAZ053-060100-
Ventura County Mountains-
Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos
313 AM PST Wed Feb 5 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low
elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.
Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph decreasing to
15 to 25 mph later in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 30s to mid 40s at low
elevations to the mid 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks.
North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 60s at low elevations to the
mid to upper 50s at high elevations. North winds 10 to 20 mph in
the morning.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 30s and 40s at low
elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and
peaks.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low
elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at high elevations.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 40s to around 50 at low
elevations to the lower to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low
elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at high elevations.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows from the upper 30s to mid
40s at low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder
valleys and peaks.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow showers
in the afternoon. Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 at low
elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 at high elevations.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance
of rain and snow showers. Lows from the 30s to lower 40s at low
elevations to the 20s in colder valleys and peaks. Highs from the
upper 40s and 50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s at
high elevations.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.
Highs from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low elevations to the mid
40s to around 50 at high elevations.
CAZ052-060100-
Santa Barbara County Mountains-
Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,
and Dick Smith Wilderness Area
313 AM PST Wed Feb 5 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from around 60 at low elevations to the
lower to mid 50s at high elevations. Northeast winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to around 50 at
low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and
peaks. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 60s at low elevations to the
mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations. Northeast winds 10 to 20
mph in the morning.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 40s to mid
50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder
valleys and peaks.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at low
elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s
at low elevations to the lower to mid 40s in colder valleys and
peaks.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low
elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows from the mid 40s
to mid 50s at low elevations to the mid 30s to mid 40s in colder
valleys and peaks. Highs from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low
elevations to around 50 at high elevations.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows from the upper 30s and 40s at low elevations to the
upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 at low elevations to the mid
40s to lower 50s at high elevations.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows from the 40s at low elevations to the 30s in
colder valleys and peaks.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low
elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.
CAZ034-035-060100-
San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-
Santa Barbara County Central Coast-
Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,
San Simeon, Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg
313 AM PST Wed Feb 5 2020
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the mid
50s to mid 60s. Local northeast winds around 15 mph shifting to
the northwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 30s to mid 40s. North winds
around 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s. Local
northeast winds around 15 mph shifting to the northwest in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds
and fog. Lows upper 30s and 40s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in
the evening.
.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the
lower to mid 60s at the beaches to around 70 inland. Northwest
winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and
fog. Lows in the 40s to around 50.
.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then
sunny. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at the beaches to the
upper 60s inland.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows upper 30s and
40s. Highs from the mid to upper 50s at the beaches to the lower
to mid 60s inland.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers. Lows mid 30s to mid 40s. Highs from the mid to upper
50s at the beaches to the lower to mid 60s inland.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows mid 30s to mid
40s. Highs from the mid to upper 50s at the beaches to the lower
to mid 60s inland.
CAZ036-060100-
Santa Ynez Valley-
Including Solvang and Santa Ynez
313 AM PST Wed Feb 5 2020
...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the upper
50s to mid 60s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 30s to lower 40s. West winds
around 15 mph in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows upper 30s to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows upper 30s to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows upper 30s to mid
40s. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows mid 30s to lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows mid 30s to lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
CAZ037-060100-
San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-
Including Paso Robles and Atascadero
313 AM PST Wed Feb 5 2020
...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the 50s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 30s to around 40.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows mid 30s to lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows mid 30s to lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of rain and snow showers. Lows upper 20s and 30s. Highs in the
50s to around 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows upper 20s to mid
30s. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.
CAZ051-060100-
San Luis Obispo County Mountains-
Including Black Mountain
313 AM PST Wed Feb 5 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to around 60. East winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 30s to around 40. Northeast
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. East winds
10 to 20 mph in the morning.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 30s to lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows upper 30s to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows mid 30s to lower
40s. Highs from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low elevations to the
upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of rain and snow showers. Lows in the 30s. Highs from the mid 50s
to around 60 at low elevations to around 50 at high elevations.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.
CAZ038-060100-
Cuyama Valley-
Including Cuyama
313 AM PST Wed Feb 5 2020
...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the 50s
to around 60.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid to upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows mid 30s to around 40.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows upper 30s to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs
in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
a chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the 50s to around 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
CAZ549-060100-
San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-
313 AM PST Wed Feb 5 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 40s to lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
around 50.
.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the
mid 50s to around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the night and
morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows around 50. Highs in the
upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows mid 40s to lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 40s to around 50.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows mid 40s to lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.
CAZ550-060100-
Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-
313 AM PST Wed Feb 5 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s
to mid 60s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid to upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
around 50.
.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the
upper 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the
lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the
upper 50s and 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 50s near the coast
to around 60 interior.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 40s to around 50.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the 50s to lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows mid 40s to around 50.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 50s near the coast
to the lower to mid 60s interior.
