CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast

CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, January 14, 2020

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

307 AM PST Wed Jan 15 2020

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

307 AM PST Wed Jan 15 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.THURSDAY...A slight chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of rain

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. South winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s

to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

307 AM PST Wed Jan 15 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.THURSDAY...A slight chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs from the upper 40s to

mid 50s near the coast to the upper 50s interior. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of

rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

Areas of southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to

around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, Universal City,

Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

307 AM PST Wed Jan 15 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Local north to

northeast winds around 15 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...A slight chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

Southeast winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of rain

after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. South winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

307 AM PST Wed Jan 15 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. North winds

10 to 20 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...A slight chance of rain in the morning, then rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, becoming partly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to mid

40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around

50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s

to around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

307 AM PST Wed Jan 15 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.THURSDAY...A slight chance of rain in the morning, then

rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of rain

after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40. South winds

15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 50s to around 60. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to

upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

307 AM PST Wed Jan 15 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations. North

winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows

from around 40 at low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in

colder valleys and peaks. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to

35 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...A slight chance of rain and snow in the morning, then

rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level 4000 to

4500 feet increasing to 5000 feet. Highs from the 50s at low

elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 at high elevations. South

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then a chance of

rain and snow after midnight. Snow level 4500 to 5000 feet

decreasing to 4500 feet. Moderate snow accumulations possible.

Storm total snow accumulation around 8 inches. Lows from the mid

30s to lower 40s at low elevations to the mid 20s to lower 30s in

colder valleys and peaks. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts

to 45 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

50s at low elevations to the mid to upper 40s at high elevations.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the northeast in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows from the mid 30s to lower 40s at low elevations to the upper

20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at

low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows from the lower to mid 40s

at low elevations to the 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the 60s at low elevations to

the 50s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 40s to around

50 at low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder

valleys and peaks.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the 60s at

low elevations to the 50s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the 40s at low

elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at low

elevations to the 50s at high elevations.

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

307 AM PST Wed Jan 15 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s and 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s to

around 60. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of rain

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Southwest winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 40s to mid 50s. West winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the

northeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s

to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

307 AM PST Wed Jan 15 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...A slight chance of rain in the morning, then rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, becoming partly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s

to around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,

Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

307 AM PST Wed Jan 15 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Local north

winds around 15 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...A slight chance of rain in the morning, then rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, becoming partly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s

to mid 40s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. East winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s

to around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

307 AM PST Wed Jan 15 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

mid 50s to lower 60s at low elevations to the mid 40s to lower

50s at high elevations. North winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the

southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 30s to lower 40s at

low elevations to the mid 20s to lower 30s in colder valleys and

peaks. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...A slight chance of rain and snow in the morning, then

rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level 3500 to 4000 feet

increasing to 5000 feet. Highs from the upper 40s to mid 50s at

low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s at high elevations.

South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, becoming partly

cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow

level 5000 to 5500 feet decreasing to 4500 feet. Moderate snow

accumulations possible. Storm total snow accumulation around

6 inches. Lows from the 30s to around 40 at low elevations to the

mid 20s to around 30 in colder valleys and peaks. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph with Gusts to

40 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

upper 40s and 50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s

at high elevations. North winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the east

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows from the mid 30s to lower 40s at low elevations to the mid

20s to lower 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the mid 50s to lower 60s at

low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the upper 30s to mid

40s at low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at

low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the 40s to around 50 at

low elevations to the 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the upper

50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at

high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the 40s at low

elevations to the 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at

low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

307 AM PST Wed Jan 15 2020

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows

in the 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...A slight chance of rain in the morning, then rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the 50s to around 60. Southeast winds

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, becoming partly

cloudy after midnight. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to

lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

307 AM PST Wed Jan 15 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from around 60 at low elevations to

the lower to mid 50s at high elevations. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows

from around 40 at low elevations to the lower to mid 30s in

colder valleys and peaks. South winds 15 to 25 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...A slight chance of rain and snow in the morning, then

rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level 3500 to 4000 feet

increasing to 5000 feet. Highs from around 50 at low elevations

to the lower to mid 40s at high elevations. South winds 15 to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, becoming

partly cloudy after midnight. Snow level 4500 to 5000 feet in the

evening. Moderate snow accumulations possible. Storm total snow

accumulation around 1 inch. Lows from the mid 30s to around 40 at

low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and

peaks. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the west after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

lower to mid 50s at low elevations to the 40s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s at low elevations to the lower

to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 at

low elevations to around 50 at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid to upper 40s

at low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys

and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at low

elevations to the mid to upper 50s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 40s to around

50 at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the lower

to mid 60s at low elevations to the 50s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 40s to around

50 at low elevations to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at

low elevations to the lower to mid 50s at high elevations.

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

307 AM PST Wed Jan 15 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows

in the 30s to around 40. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs from the 50s at low elevations to the mid 40s to

around 50 at high elevations. South winds 20 to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, becoming partly

cloudy after midnight. Lows in the 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the 30s to around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

and San Simeon

307 AM PST Wed Jan 15 2020

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from the

lower to mid 50s at the beaches to the lower 60s inland. Local

northeast winds around 15 mph shifting to the northwest in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, becoming mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s and 40s. South winds around 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs from around 50 at the beaches to the mid to

upper 50s inland. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers in the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. West winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 50s at the

beaches to around 60 inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the mid to upper 50s at the

beaches to the lower to mid 60s inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from around 60 at the beaches to

the mid to upper 60s inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s and 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

307 AM PST Wed Jan 15 2020

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.THURSDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers in the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to

around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

307 AM PST Wed Jan 15 2020

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 50s to around 60.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows

in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South winds around

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, becoming partly

cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

307 AM PST Wed Jan 15 2020

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

50s to around 60. Northeast winds around 15 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows

in the upper 20s and 30s. Southwest winds around 15 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s and 50s. South winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers in the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 20s and 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 20s and 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

307 AM PST Wed Jan 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 50s to around 60. East winds around 15 mph in the

morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Southwest

winds around 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...A slight chance of rain in the morning, then rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South winds

15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening. Lows in the upper

20s to mid 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. patchy fog in

the morning. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to around

40.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

307 AM PST Wed Jan 15 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows

in the 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...A slight chance of rain in the morning, then rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, becoming partly

cloudy after midnight. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s

to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

