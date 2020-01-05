CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast

CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, January 4, 2020

_____

814 FPUS56 KLOX 051118

ZFPLOX

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

318 AM PST Sun Jan 5 2020

CAZ041-060145-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

318 AM PST Sun Jan 5 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM LEO CARRILLO TO THE HOLLYWOOD

HILLS FROM NOON TODAY TO 3 PM PST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy morning low clouds and

dense fog. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. From Leo Carrillo to

the Hollywood Hill...North winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 15 to

30 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 40s to mid 50s. From Leo

Carrillo to the Hollywood Hill...North winds 15 to 30 mph with

gusts to 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. North winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph becoming northwest 15 to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows mid 40s to lower 50s. North winds 15

to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. North winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 40s to around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ087-060145-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

318 AM PST Sun Jan 5 2020

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph with local gusts to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph with local gusts to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

$$

CAZ040-060145-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

318 AM PST Sun Jan 5 2020

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 AM

PST MONDAY...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 3 PM PST

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 40s to lower 50s. Northeast

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northeast

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows mid 40s to around 50. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid to upper 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with local gusts

to 35 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 40s to around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ039-060145-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

318 AM PST Sun Jan 5 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 3 AM PST

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Locally dense fog in the morning. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50

mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50. Northeast

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 40s to around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

$$

CAZ548-060145-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

318 AM PST Sun Jan 5 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in

the morning. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile

or less. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid to upper 40s. Local northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph...mostly in the foothills.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Local northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph...mostly in the foothills.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows mid 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ547-060145-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

318 AM PST Sun Jan 5 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 3 PM PST

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. North

winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

50 mph in the afternoon. Winds strongest in the west.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50. North

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph. Winds strongest in the

west.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. North to

northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50. North to

northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with local gusts to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs around

70. North winds 15 to 25 mph with local gusts to 35 mph in the

morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows upper 30s and 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows upper 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows upper 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

$$

CAZ046-060145-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

318 AM PST Sun Jan 5 2020

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 3 PM PST

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

20 mph increasing to 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 60 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 40s to lower 50s. North winds

30 to 45 mph with gusts to 60 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northeast

winds 35 to 50 mph with gusts to 60 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows mid 40s to lower 50s. North winds 25

to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 60s to around 70. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

40 mph becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows upper 30s and 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

$$

CAZ088-060145-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

318 AM PST Sun Jan 5 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 3 PM PST

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph with local gusts to 40 mph increasing to 20 to

30 mph with gusts to 50 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northeast

winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 50 mph and isolated gusts to 60

mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Northeast

winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 50 mph and isolated gusts to 60

mph. Winds diminishing some in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph with local gusts to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with local gusts to 40 mph

decreasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s to around 60.

$$

CAZ044-045-060145-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,

Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

318 AM PST Sun Jan 5 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 3 PM PST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. North winds 15 to

25 mph increasing to northeast 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows upper 30s and 40s. Northeast winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph. Winds strongest in the east.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northeast

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph. Winds strongest in the

east.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows upper 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

$$

CAZ053-054-060145-

Ventura County Mountains-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Lockwood Valley, Mount Pinos, Acton, Mount Wilson,

and Sandberg

318 AM PST Sun Jan 5 2020

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy except mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers near the Kern County line. Snow level 5500 to 6000

feet. Highs from the mid 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the

mid 40s to lower 50s at high elevations. North winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to 50 mph increasing to 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 65

mph in the afternoon. Winds strongest through the Interstate 5

Corridor.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s at

low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and

peaks. Northeast winds 30 to 45 mph with gusts to 60 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s and 60s at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

Northeast winds 30 to 45 mph with gusts to 60 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 40s at low elevations to the

30s in colder valleys and peaks. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to 45 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from

the 60s at low elevations to the 50s at high elevations. Northeast

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph shifting to the south 15

to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the upper 30s to mid

40s at low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and

snow showers. Showers most likely near the Kern County line.

Highs from the upper 40s and 50s at low elevations to the upper

30s to mid 40s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain and snow showers. Showers most likely near the Kern County

line. Lows from the mid 30s to lower 40s at low elevations to the

mid 20s to lower 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and

snow showers. Showers most likely near the Kern County line.

Highs from the upper 40s and 50s at low elevations to the upper

30s to mid 40s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 30s to lower

40s at low elevations to the mid 20s to around 30 in colder

valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 50s to around 60 at low

elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 30s to mid 40s

at low elevations to the mid 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs

from the 50s at low elevations to the 40s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ059-060145-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

318 AM PST Sun Jan 5 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s and 50s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Northeast

15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows upper 20s and 30s. Northeast winds 15

to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 50s to around 60. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow showers. Highs

in the 40s to around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

$$

CAZ052-060145-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

318 AM PST Sun Jan 5 2020

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 3 AM PST

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 50s to lower 60s at

low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

Northeast winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 60 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to around 50 at

low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and

peaks. Northeast winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 60 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at low

elevations to around 60 at high elevations. Northeast winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

East winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from

the mid to upper 60s at low elevations to around 60 at high

elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows from the mid 40s to around 50 at low elevations to the mid

30s to lower 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 50s to around 60 at low

elevations to the lower to mid 40s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 40s at low

elevations to the 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the 50s at low elevations

to the 40s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 40s at low

elevations to the 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 50s to lower 60s at

low elevations to around 50 at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

from the mid 40s to around 50 at low elevations to the mid 30s to

around 40 in colder valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs

from the mid 50s to around 60 at low elevations to the mid 40s to

around 50 at high elevations.

$$

CAZ034-035-060145-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

San Simeon, Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

318 AM PST Sun Jan 5 2020

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or

less. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph

with local gusts to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows upper 30s and 40s. North winds 15

to 25 mph with local gusts to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 60 at the beaches to the mid

to upper 60s inland. North winds 15 to 25 mph with local gusts to

35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows upper 30s and 40s. Local north winds

around 15 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. Local east winds 10 to 20 shifting to the

northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows upper 30s and 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 50s at the

beaches to the lower 60s inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows upper 30s and 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 50s at the beaches

to around 60 inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 50s at the

beaches to the lower to mid 60s inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows upper 30s and 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

from the lower to mid 50s at the beaches to the lower 60s inland.

$$

CAZ036-060145-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

318 AM PST Sun Jan 5 2020

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or

less. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northeast winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows upper 30s to mid 40s. Areas of

northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northeast

winds around 15 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 60s to around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows upper 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows upper 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

$$

CAZ037-060145-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

318 AM PST Sun Jan 5 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy after areas of morning low clouds and fog.

Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs

in the upper 40s and 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 30s to around 40. East winds

around 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 50s and 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the 30s to around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 30s to around 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the 30s to around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

$$

CAZ051-060145-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

318 AM PST Sun Jan 5 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy except for areas of low clouds and fog. A

20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs from the mid

to upper 50s at low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 at high

elevations. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 30s to around 40. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows mid 30s to lower 40s. East winds 15

to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 50s and 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the

west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows mid 30s to around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

from the mid to upper 50s at low elevations to the mid 40s to

around 50 at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 30s to around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs from the lower to mid 50s at low elevations to the mid to

upper 40s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows mid 30s to around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and

snow. Highs from the mid to upper 50s at low elevations to the mid

40s to around 50 at high elevations.

$$

CAZ038-060145-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

318 AM PST Sun Jan 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. A 20

percent chance of showers in the morning. Fog locally dense with

visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs in the upper 40s to mid

50s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 15 to

25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. East winds around 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows mid 30s to lower 40s. East winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows mid 30s to around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower to mid 50s.

$$

CAZ549-060145-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

318 AM PST Sun Jan 5 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 25 to

35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

25 to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs around

60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 40s to around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid to upper 50s.

$$

CAZ550-060145-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

318 AM PST Sun Jan 5 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 20 to 30

mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 40s to around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

$$

ASR

www.weather.gov/losangeles

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather