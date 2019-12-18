CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast
CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, December 17, 2019
_____
576 FPUS56 KLOX 181127
ZFPLOX
Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California
National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
327 AM PST Wed Dec 18 2019
CAZ041-190130-
Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-
Including Long Beach and Torrance
327 AM PST Wed Dec 18 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs
in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northeast winds around 15 mph
shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50. Northwest
winds around 15 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. North winds 15
to 25 mph in the morning.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
Northeast winds around 15 mph shifting to the west in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s
to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows upper 40s to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the lower to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s to
mid 50s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Chance of rain 60
percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 70
percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
around 60.
$$
CAZ087-190130-
Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-
Including Avalon, Catalina Airport, and Two Harbors
327 AM PST Wed Dec 18 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.
Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s to
around 60. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Chance of rain 70
percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid to upper 50s.
$$
CAZ040-190130-
Ventura County Coast-
Including Oxnard, Ventura, Camarillo, and Point Mugu
327 AM PST Wed Dec 18 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the west in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northeast
winds around 15 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Northeast winds
around 15 mph in the morning.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around
50. Northeast winds around 15 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.
Northeast winds around 15 mph in the morning.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to
upper 60s. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid
40s to around 50. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 50s to around 60.
$$
CAZ039-190130-
Santa Barbara County South Coast-
Including Santa Barbara
327 AM PST Wed Dec 18 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 50s to lower 60s. East winds around 15 mph shifting to the
west with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50. North
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Northwest winds
around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower
50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs
in the mid to upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s
to mid 50s. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid
40s to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
$$
CAZ548-190130-
Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-
Including Pomona, Pasadena, East Los Angeles, El Monte,
West Covina, Alhambra, and Whittier
327 AM PST Wed Dec 18 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs
in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s
to around 50. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the lower to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Rain likely. Lows around 50. Highs in
the mid 50s to around 60. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
around 60.
$$
CAZ547-190130-
Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-
Including Van Nuys
327 AM PST Wed Dec 18 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs
around 60. North to northeast winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. North
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. North to
northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
Northeast winds around 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. North to northeast
winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid
60s to around 70. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the 40s
to around 50. Highs mid to upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 50s to around 60.
$$
CAZ088-190130-
Santa Clarita Valley-
Including Santa Clarita
327 AM PST Wed Dec 18 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs
in the mid to upper 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts
to 35 mph in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40. North
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Northeast
winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower
to mid 60s. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the
lower to mid 40s. Highs lower to mid 50s. Chance of rain 60
percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the lower to mid 50s.
$$
CAZ045-190130-
Ventura County Coastal Valleys-
Including Thousand Oaks, Simi Valley, and Moorpark
327 AM PST Wed Dec 18 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph in the
morning.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. North
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northeast
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70. Northeast
winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph in the morning.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower
to mid 60s. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid
to upper 40s. Highs in the 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the 50s.
$$
CAZ044-190130-
Ventura County Interior Valleys-
Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, and Ojai
327 AM PST Wed Dec 18 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. North
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Northeast winds
15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid
60s to around 70. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the
lower to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 50s to around 60.
$$
CAZ046-190130-
Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-
327 AM PST Wed Dec 18 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with
gusts to 45 mph becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. North
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. North winds 15
to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph in the morning.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.
North winds 15 to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.
Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid
60s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the 40s
to around 50. Highs in the 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the 50s to around 60.
$$
CAZ054-190130-
Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-
Including Falling Springs
327 AM PST Wed Dec 18 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs
from the lower to mid 50s at low elevations to the 40s at high
elevations. East winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 30s to lower 40s at
low elevations to the mid 20s to lower 30s in colder valleys and
peaks. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. Winds
strongest through the Interstate 5 Corridor.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 at low
elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 at high elevations.
Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s at low elevations to the lower
to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks. Northeast winds 15 to 25
mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at low
elevations to the 50s at high elevations. East winds 15 to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 40s to around
50 at low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder valleys
and peaks.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the
lower to mid 60s at low elevations to the 50s at high elevations.
Lows from the mid 40s to around 50 at low elevations to the mid
30s to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs from
the mid 50s to around 60 at low elevations to the mid 40s to
lower 50s at high elevations.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely. Lows
from the upper 30s to mid 40s at low elevations to the upper 20s
to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks. Highs from the upper 40s
to mid 50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s at high
elevations.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs
from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the upper 30s
to mid 40s at high elevations.
$$
CAZ053-190130-
Ventura County Mountains-
Including Topatopa Peak and Reyes Peak
327 AM PST Wed Dec 18 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the upper 40s and 50s at low
elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s at high elevations.
Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the northwest in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 30s to lower 40s at
low elevations to the 20s in colder valleys and peaks. North winds
15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low
elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s at high elevations.
Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the upper 30s and 40s
at low elevations to the mid 20s to lower 30s in colder valleys
and peaks. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 50s and 60s at low
elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s at high elevations.
Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph in the morning.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows from
the 40s to around 50 at low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s
in colder valleys and peaks. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s
at low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s at high elevations.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs from
the 50s to around 60 at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid
40s at high elevations.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely. Lows
from the upper 30s to mid 40s at low elevations to the mid 20s to
around 30 in colder valleys and peaks. Highs from the mid 40s to
mid 50s at low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 at high
elevations.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs
from the mid 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the mid 30s to
around 40 at high elevations.
$$
CAZ059-190130-
Antelope Valley-
Including Lancaster and Palmdale
327 AM PST Wed Dec 18 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 40s to around 50. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s and 30s.
East winds 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Northeast
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to around 40.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid
50s. Lows in the 30s to around 40.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.
.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of rain. Lows mid 30s. Highs in the 40s to around 50.
$$
CAZ052-190130-
Santa Barbara County Mountains-
Including Big Pine Mountain and Miranda Pine Mountain
327 AM PST Wed Dec 18 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain or snow in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow
level 4000 to 4500 feet increasing to 5500 feet. Highs from the
50s at low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 at high
elevations. South winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 40s at low elevations to
the mid to upper 30s in colder valleys and peaks. Northeast winds
15 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 60 at low elevations to the
upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations. Northeast winds 15 to 25
mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 40s to lower
50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder
valleys and peaks.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs
from the mid to upper 60s at low elevations to the mid 50s to
around 60 at high elevations.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows from
the upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid
40s in colder valleys and peaks. Highs from the lower to mid 60s
at low elevations to the mid to upper 50s at high elevations.
.SUNDAY...Rain or snow likely. Highs from the mid 50s to around
60 at low elevations to the lower 50s at high elevations.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows from the mid 40s to around 50
at low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder valleys
and peaks.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely. Highs from the
lower to mid 50s at low elevations to the 40s at high elevations.
Lows from the 40s at low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in
colder valleys and peaks.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs
from the lower to mid 50s at low elevations to the 40s at high
elevations.
$$
CAZ034-190130-
San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-
Including San Luis Obispo, Arroyo Grande, Nipomo, and Pismo Beach
327 AM PST Wed Dec 18 2019
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 4 PM
PST THURSDAY...
.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the 50s to around 60. South winds around
15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s. North
winds around 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from
the mid to upper 50s at the beaches to the lower to mid 60s
inland. Northeast winds around 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50.
Northeast winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs
in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South winds around 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to
lower 50s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs from the lower to mid 50s at the beaches to
around 60 inland.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the 40s to lower
50s. Highs in the upper 40s and 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s except around 50 in the hills.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs
from around 50 at the beaches to the mid to upper 50s inland.
$$
CAZ035-190130-
Santa Barbara County Central Coast-
Including Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Point Arguello
327 AM PST Wed Dec 18 2019
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 4 PM
PST THURSDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s
to lower 60s. Southeast winds around 15 mph shifting to the west
in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. North
winds around 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. North winds
around 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
North winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs
in the 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s
to around 50. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the 40s
to around 50. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid to upper 50s.
$$
CAZ036-190130-
Santa Ynez Valley-
Including Solvang, Lake Cachuma, and Santa Ynez
327 AM PST Wed Dec 18 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around
60. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20
percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. West winds around 15 mph
shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Northeast winds
around 15 mph in the morning.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 60s to around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the
lower to mid 40s. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 60. Chance of rain70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 50s to around 60.
$$
CAZ051-190130-
San Luis Obispo County Mountains-
Including Black Mountain
327 AM PST Wed Dec 18 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s
to mid 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph in the morning. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.
Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
50s to around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northeast winds
10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs
in the upper 50s and 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to
mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the 50s to around 60. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid
40s. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
$$
CAZ037-190130-
San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-
Including Santa Margarita, Atascadero, Paso Robles, and Shandon
327 AM PST Wed Dec 18 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a
slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower to mid 50s. South winds around 15 mph in the morning.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North
winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower
40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs
in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s
to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of rain. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Lows in the mid 30s
to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
$$
CAZ038-190130-
Cuyama Valley-
Including Cuyama
327 AM PST Wed Dec 18 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the
morning. Highs in the 50s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the
morning.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Northeast
winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
mid to upper 50s. East winds around 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs
in the mid to upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the
lower to mid 40s. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.
Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
$$
CAZ550-190130-
Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-
327 AM PST Wed Dec 18 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper
50s to mid 60s. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s to
around 50. Highs in the 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the 50s.
$$
CAZ549-190130-
San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-
327 AM PST Wed Dec 18 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 20 to 30
mph in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower
50s. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s to
mid 50s. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Chance of rain 60
percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid to upper 50s.
$$
ASR
_____
