CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast
CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, December 3, 2019
_____
974 FPUS56 KLOX 040656 AAC
ZFPLOX
Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California...UPDATED
National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
1055 PM PST Tue Dec 3 2019
Updated for flash flood watch for mud and debris flows for the
recent burn areas
CAZ041-041230-
Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-
Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,
and Long Beach
1055 PM PST Tue Dec 3 2019
Update
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH FOR MUD AND DEBRIS FLOWS IN EFFECT FOR THE
GETTY BURN AREA FROM 7 AM PST WEDNESDAY THROUGH 3 PM PST WEDNESDAY
AFTERNOON...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain developing. Lows in the mid 50s. East
winds around 15 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Precipitation may be
heavy at times. Highs around 60. East winds around 15 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. South
winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
Southeast winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.
$$
CAZ040-041230-
Ventura County Coast-
Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo
1055 PM PST Tue Dec 3 2019
Update
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH FOR MUD AND DEBRIS FLOWS IN EFFECT FOR THE
MARIA BURN AREA FROM 4 AM TO NOON PST WEDNESDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain developing. Lows in the mid 50s. East
winds around 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers likely with a
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Precipitation
may be heavy at times. Highs around 60. East winds 15 to 25 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds
around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast
winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.
$$
CAZ547-041230-
Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-
Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City
1055 PM PST Tue Dec 3 2019
Update
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH FOR MUD AND DEBRIS FLOWS IN EFFECT FOR THE
SADDLERIDGE BURN AREA FROM 7 AM PST WEDNESDAY THROUGH 3 PM PST
WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain developing. Lows in the lower 50s. East
winds around 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Precipitation may be
heavy at times. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. East winds around
15 mph in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows
around 50. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around
50.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.
$$
CAZ548-041230-
Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-
Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona
610 PM PST Tue Dec 3 2019
Update
.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain developing. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Precipitation may be
heavy at times. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. East winds
around 15 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows
around 50. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.
$$
CAZ046-041230-
Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-
1055 PM PST Tue Dec 3 2019
Update
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH FOR MUD AND DEBRIS FLOWS IN EFFECT FOR THE
GETTY BURN AREA FROM 7 AM PST WEDNESDAY THROUGH 3 PM PST WEDNESDAY
AFTERNOON...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain developing. Lows in the upper 40s to mid
50s. East winds 15 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Precipitation may be
heavy at times. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. East winds 15 to
25 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows
around 50. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower
50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 50s to around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the 40s to around 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
$$
CAZ044-045-041230-
Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-
Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,
Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park
610 PM PST Tue Dec 3 2019
Update
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH FOR MUD AND DEBRIS FLOWS IN EFFECT FOR THE
CAVE...MARIA...AND EASY BURN AREAS FROM 4 AM TO NOON PST WEDNESDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain developing after midnight. Lows around
50. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers likely with a
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Precipitation
may be heavy at times. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. East winds
15 to 25 mph in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the mid 40s to around 50. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.
East winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower
50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 50s to around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.
$$
CAZ088-041230-
Santa Clarita Valley-
Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia
1055 PM PST Tue Dec 3 2019
Update
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH FOR MUD AND DEBRIS FLOWS IN EFFECT FOR THE
SADDLERIDGE AND TICK BURN AREAS FROM 7 AM PST WEDNESDAY THROUGH 3 PM
PST WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain developing. Lows around 50. Northeast
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Precipitation may be
heavy at times. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 15 to
25 mph in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
$$
CAZ053-041230-
Ventura County Mountains-
Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos
655 PM PST Tue Dec 3 2019
Updated
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST WEDNESDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain developing. Lows from the 40s at low
elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks.
Southeast winds increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain and snow showers
likely in the afternoon. Snow level lowering to 6000 to 6500 feet
by afternoon. Snow accumulation around 1 inch. Highs from the
upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s
at high elevations. Southeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50
mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow showers in the evening, becoming partly cloudy with a slight
chance of rain showers after midnight. Snow level 6000 to
6500 feet increasing to 7000 feet. Lows from the upper 30s and
40s at low elevations to the mid 20s to lower 30s in colder
valleys and peaks.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 50s at low
elevations to the 40s at high elevations. Southeast winds 15 to
25 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows from the upper 30s and 40s
at low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys
and peaks. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the 50s to lower 60s at low
elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s at high elevations.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Lows from the upper 30s and 40s at low elevations to the mid 20s
to around 30 in colder valleys and peaks.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs from the
50s at low elevations to the 40s at high elevations.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows from the mid 30s to mid 40s at low elevations to
19 to 27 in colder valleys and peaks.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs from the 50s to around 60 at low elevations to the upper
30s to mid 40s at high elevations.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 30s to mid 40s
at low elevations to 19 to 26 in colder valleys and peaks.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 50s to mid 60s at low
elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s at high elevations.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 30s to mid 40s at
low elevations to the 20s in colder valleys and peaks.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 50s to mid 60s at low
elevations to the lower to mid 40s at high elevations.
$$
CAZ054-041230-
Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-
Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg
1055 PM PST Tue Dec 3 2019
Update
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH FOR MUD AND DEBRIS FLOWS IN EFFECT FOR THE
SADDLERIDGE AND TICK BURN AREAS FROM 7 AM PST WEDNESDAY THROUGH 3 PM
PST WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST WEDNESDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain and snow developing. New snow
accumulation around 3 inches. Lows from the mid 40s to around 50 at
low elevations to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks. Southeast
winds increasing to 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Precipitation may be
heavy at times. Snow level lowering to 6500 to 7000 feet. Snow
accumulation around 4 inches. Highs from around 50 at low
elevations to the lower to mid 40s at high elevations. Southeast
winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph diminishing to 15 to 25 mph
with local gusts to 40 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow
showers in the evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow
showers after midnight. Snow level 6000 to 6500 feet. Little or
no snow accumulation. Lows from the 40s at low elevations to the
30s in colder valleys and peaks. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 50s at low
elevations to the mid to upper 40s at high elevations. East winds
15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows from the mid 40s to around
50 at low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder
valleys and peaks. East winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 at
low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s at high elevations.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow. Lows from the mid 40s to around 50 at low elevations to the
mid 30s to lower 40s in colder valleys and peaks.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs
from the 50s at low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 at
high elevations.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows from the lower to mid 40s at low elevations to the
30s in colder valleys and peaks.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs from the 50s at low elevations to the 40s at high
elevations.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the lower to mid 40s at
low elevations to the 30s in colder valleys and peaks.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low
elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 40s at
low elevations to the mid to upper 30s in colder valleys and
peaks.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low
elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.
$$
CAZ059-041230-
Antelope Valley-
Including Lancaster and Palmdale
610 PM PST Tue Dec 3 2019
Update
.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain developing. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
North winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the northeast after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to
around 50. East winds 15 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers in the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower
40s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the 30s to around 40.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 40s and 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s and 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s and 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
$$
CAZ039-041230-
Santa Barbara County South Coast-
Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria
1055 PM PST Tue Dec 3 2019
Update
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH FOR MUD AND DEBRIS FLOWS IN EFFECT FOR THE
CAVE BURN AREA FROM 4 AM TO NOON PST WEDNESDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain developing. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs in the mid to
upper 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around
15 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 15 to
25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid
50s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 60. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s to lower
50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
$$
CAZ034-041230-
San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-
Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,
and San Simeon
610 PM PST Tue Dec 3 2019
Update
.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain developing. Lows in the upper 40s to mid
50s. Southeast winds around 15 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. East winds 15 to
25 mph in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
South winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Southeast winds 15 to
25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the 40s to around 50.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
$$
CAZ035-041230-
Santa Barbara County Central Coast-
Including Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg
610 PM PST Tue Dec 3 2019
Update
.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain developing. Lows in the lower 50s.
Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 50s to lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around
15 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 15 to
25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southeast winds 15 to
25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 60. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s to around
50. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
$$
CAZ036-041230-
Santa Ynez Valley-
Including Solvang and Santa Ynez
610 PM PST Tue Dec 3 2019
Update
.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain developing. Lows in the lower 50s.
Southeast winds around 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
50s to around 60. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
in the evening. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. South winds around
15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast winds around
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 60. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s to mid
40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
$$
CAZ052-041230-
Santa Barbara County Mountains-
Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,
and Dick Smith Wilderness Area
1055 PM PST Tue Dec 3 2019
Update
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH FOR MUD AND DEBRIS FLOWS IN EFFECT FOR THE
CAVE BURN AREA FROM 4 AM TO NOON PST WEDNESDAY...
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST WEDNESDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain developing. Lows from around 50 at low
elevations to the lower to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks.
Southeast winds increasing to 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Rain heavy at
times. Highs from the 50s at low elevations to the mid 40s to
around 50 at high elevations. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with
gusts to 45 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph late in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in
the evening. Lows from the mid 40s to lower 50s at low elevations
to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 at
low elevations to around 50 at high elevations. South winds 15 to
25 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the upper
30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks. Southeast winds 15 to
25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low elevations
to around 50 at high elevations.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows from
the upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to
mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs from the mid to upper 50s at low
elevations to around 50 at high elevations.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows from the mid 40s to lower
50s at low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder
valleys and peaks.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs from the
mid 50s to around 60 at low elevations to the mid 40s to around
50 at high elevations.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 40s to around
50 at low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder
valleys and peaks.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 60 at low elevations to the
lower to mid 50s at high elevations.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to lower 50s
at low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder valleys
and peaks.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low
elevations to the lower to mid 50s at high elevations.
$$
CAZ037-051-041230-
San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-
San Luis Obispo County Mountains-
Including Paso Robles, Atascadero, and Black Mountain
610 PM PST Tue Dec 3 2019
Update
.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain developing. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. East winds 15 to
25 mph with local gusts to 35 mph in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the 40s to around 50. South winds 15 to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the 50s to lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the 40s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the 50s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s to mid
40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the 50s to around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to around 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.
$$
CAZ038-041230-
Cuyama Valley-
Including Cuyama
610 PM PST Tue Dec 3 2019
Update
.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain developing. Lows in the mid 40s.
Southeast winds around 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. East winds 15 to 25 mph
in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers in the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s to lower
40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
$$
CAZ087-041230-
Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-
Including Avalon
610 PM PST Tue Dec 3 2019
Update
.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain developing. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon.
Highs around 60. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph shifting to the
south in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
CAZ550-041230-
Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-
610 PM PST Tue Dec 3 2019
Update
.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain developing. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in the
morning. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. Southeast winds 20 to
35 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 60. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.
$$
CAZ549-041230-
San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-
610 PM PST Tue Dec 3 2019
Update
.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain developing. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Rain may be
heavy at times in the morning. Highs around 60. Southeast winds
20 to 35 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 60. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
$$
Hall
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather