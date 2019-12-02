CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast

CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, December 1, 2019

_____

799 FPUS56 KLOX 021130

ZFPLOX

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

330 AM PST Mon Dec 2 2019

CAZ041-030030-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

330 AM PST Mon Dec 2 2019

.TODAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain by morning. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 60. East winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning shifting to the

southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ087-030030-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

330 AM PST Mon Dec 2 2019

.TODAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain by morning. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph late.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

to mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ040-030030-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

330 AM PST Mon Dec 2 2019

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. Northeast

winds around 15 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

Northeast winds around 15 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. East winds 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs around 60.

East winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ039-030030-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

330 AM PST Mon Dec 2 2019

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southeast winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the 60s. Southeast winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain developing. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s to lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

30 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ548-030030-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

330 AM PST Mon Dec 2 2019

.TODAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Northeast winds around 15 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain by morning. Lows in the

upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows

around 50. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ547-030030-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

330 AM PST Mon Dec 2 2019

.TODAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. Northeast

winds around 15 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Local northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain by morning. Lows in the mid

40s to around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs around 60.

East winds around 15 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 40s to around 50. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around

50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ088-030030-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

330 AM PST Mon Dec 2 2019

.TODAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

Local northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain by morning. Lows in the mid

to upper 40s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s to around 60. East winds 10 to 20 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 60. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

$$

CAZ045-030030-

Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Thousand Oaks, Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

330 AM PST Mon Dec 2 2019

.TODAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

Northeast winds around 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. East winds 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s to lower 60s. East winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 40s to around 50. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ044-030030-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, and Piru

330 AM PST Mon Dec 2 2019

.TODAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. Northeast

winds around 15 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. East winds around 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s to mid 60s. East winds 15 to 20 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ046-030030-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

330 AM PST Mon Dec 2 2019

.TODAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s to mid 50s. East winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s to mid 60s. East winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ054-030030-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

330 AM PST Mon Dec 2 2019

.TODAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs from the mid 50s to lower

60s at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high

elevations. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows from the mid 40s to around 50 at

low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder valleys and

peaks. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the mid 50s to lower 60s at

low elevations to around 50 at high elevations. East winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain after midnight. Lows from

the mid 40s to around 50 at low elevations to the mid 30s to lower

40s in colder valleys and peaks. East winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then rain and snow with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Snow level 6500 to 7000 feet. Moderate snow

accumulations possible. Highs from the lower to mid 50s at low

elevations to the mid to upper 40s at high elevations. Southeast

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow

showers in the evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow

showers after midnight. Lows from the 40s at low elevations to the

mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 at

low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows from the mid 40s to around

50 at low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder

valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 at

low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows from the mid 40s to around 50 at low elevations to the mid

30s to lower 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs from the 50s at low

elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows from the lower to mid 40s at low elevations to the

30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 at low elevations to

the mid 40s to around 50 at high elevations.

$$

CAZ053-030030-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

330 AM PST Mon Dec 2 2019

.TODAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs from the mid 50s to mid

60s at low elevations to the 40s at high elevations. Southeast

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows from the upper 30s and 40s at low

elevations to the mid 20s to around 30 in colder valleys and

peaks. East winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the upper 50s and 60s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 40s at high elevations. East winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain after midnight. Lows from

the upper 30s and 40s at low elevations to the mid 20s to lower

30s in colder valleys and peaks. East winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then rain and snow showers likely in the

afternoon. Snow level 6500 to 7000 feet. Moderate snow

accumulations possible. Highs from the upper 40s and 50s at low

elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s at high elevations. East

winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and

snow showers in the evening. Lows from the upper 30s and 40s at

low elevations to the 20s in colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the 50s to around 60 at low

elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows from the upper 30s and 40s

at low elevations to the mid 20s to around 30 in colder valleys

and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the 50s to around 60 at low

elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows from the upper 30s and 40s at low elevations to the mid 20s

to around 30 in colder valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs from the upper 40s and

50s at low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s at high

elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows from the mid 30s to mid 40s at low elevations to

19 to 27 in colder valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs from the 50s to lower 60s at low elevations to the

mid 30s to lower 40s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ059-030030-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

330 AM PST Mon Dec 2 2019

.TODAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain by morning. Lows in the

upper 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph in the

morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the 30s to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s and 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the 30s to around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

$$

CAZ052-030030-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

330 AM PST Mon Dec 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

from around 60 at low elevations to the lower to mid 50s at high

elevations. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the lower

to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs from

the upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the lower to mid

50s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain developing. Lows from the upper 40s to mid

50s at low elevations to the lower to mid 40s in colder valleys

and peaks. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs from the mid

50s to around 60 at low elevations to around 50 at high

elevations. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 40s to mid

50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 at

low elevations to around 50 at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows from the upper 40s to mid

50s at low elevations to the lower to mid 40s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs from

the mid 50s to around 60 at low elevations to around 50 at high

elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows from

the upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to

mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs from the mid to upper 50s at low

elevations to around 50 at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

from the mid 40s to lower 50s at low elevations to the mid 30s to

lower 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 at low elevations to

the mid 40s to lower 50s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ034-030030-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

and San Simeon

330 AM PST Mon Dec 2 2019

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 50s to mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Southeast winds around

15 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southeast winds around 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain developing. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

$$

CAZ035-030030-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

330 AM PST Mon Dec 2 2019

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to

mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50

percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southeast winds

around 15 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain developing. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the morning.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance

of showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ036-030030-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

330 AM PST Mon Dec 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Southeast winds around

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a

slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain developing. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs around 60.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance

of showers in the evening. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 60. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ051-030030-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

330 AM PST Mon Dec 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain

after midnight. Lows in the 40s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain developing. Lows in the 40s. Southeast

winds 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s

to around 60. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the 40s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s and 50s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s and 50s.

$$

CAZ037-030030-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

330 AM PST Mon Dec 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southeast winds around 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain developing. Lows in the mid 40s to around

50. Southeast winds around 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. East

winds 15 to 20 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation 70

percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s and 50s.

$$

CAZ038-030030-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

330 AM PST Mon Dec 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs around 60. South winds around 15 mph in the

morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a

slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s and

40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Lows in the 40s. Southeast winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

to mid 50s. Southeast winds around 15 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

$$

CAZ550-030030-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

330 AM PST Mon Dec 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southeast winds 20 to

35 mph with gusts to 40 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. Southeast winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts to

40 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

$$

CAZ549-030030-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

330 AM PST Mon Dec 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southeast winds 20 to

35 mph with gusts to 40 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. Southeast winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts to

40 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

www.weather.gov/losangeles

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather