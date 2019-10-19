CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast

CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Friday, October 18, 2019

_____

230 FPUS56 KLOX 191037

ZFPLOX

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

337 AM PDT Sat Oct 19 2019

CAZ041-192345-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

337 AM PDT Sat Oct 19 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON PDT

SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80. West to northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. Areas of

north winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph, strongest below

passes and canyons from Malibu to the Hollywood Hills.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s at the beaches to the mid

80s inland. Areas of north to northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 40 mph in the morning, strongest below passes and

canyons from Malibu to the Hollywood Hills.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Local north to northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 80s at the beaches

to around 90 inland. Local north to northeast winds 15 to 25 mph

in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 80s at the beaches

to the lower to mid 90s inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 70s at the

beaches to the mid 80s inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches

to the lower to mid 80s inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 70s at the beaches

to the mid 80s to around 90 inland.

$$

CAZ087-192345-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

337 AM PDT Sat Oct 19 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. Local

northeast winds 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Local

northeast winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ040-192345-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

337 AM PDT Sat Oct 19 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. West winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s. West winds around 15 mph

shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower 70s at the beaches to the

lower 80s inland. Local northeast winds 15 to 20 mph in the

morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph late.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 80 at the beaches to around

90 inland. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 30 mph in

the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 80s at the beaches

to around 90 inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to around

80 inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at the

beaches to the mid to upper 80s inland.

$$

CAZ039-192345-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

337 AM PDT Sat Oct 19 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Areas of north

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the morning, becoming

northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s. Areas of northwest

to north winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Areas of north

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph in the morning,

diminishing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Local

north to northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Local north to

northeast winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s except the

mid 70s to around 80 cooler beaches.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s except the

lower to mid 70s cooler beaches.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ548-192345-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

337 AM PDT Sat Oct 19 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Local north to

northeast winds 15 to 20 mph late.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Local north to

northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Local northeast winds 15

to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Local

northeast winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.

$$

CAZ547-192345-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

337 AM PDT Sat Oct 19 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 3 PM PDT

SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Areas of

northwest to north winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 30 mph

developing.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Areas of north

winds increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Areas of north to

northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph, diminishing to

15 to 25 mph by late afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. Areas of

north to northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with local gusts to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Areas of north

to northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with local gusts to 35 mph in the

morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.

$$

CAZ046-192345-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

337 AM PDT Sat Oct 19 2019

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80. Areas of north

winds increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. Areas of north

winds 25 to 35 mph with possibly gusts to 60 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Areas of north

winds 25 to 35 mph with possible gusts to 60 mph decreasing to 20

to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Areas of

north to northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph in the

morning.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. Areas of north to

northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gust to 45 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60 except

around 50 colder valleys.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

$$

CAZ044-045-192345-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,

Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

337 AM PDT Sat Oct 19 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 3 PM PDT

SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Areas of north

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 30 mph developing in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s, except lower to

mid 60s in windy areas. Areas of north to northeast winds

increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Areas of north

to northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph, diminishing

to 15 to 25 mph with local gusts to 30 mph by late afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s except

around 50 in the Ojai Valley. Areas of northeast winds 15 to 25

mph with local gusts to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. Areas of northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph with local gusts to 35 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

$$

CAZ088-192345-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

337 AM PDT Sat Oct 19 2019

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 3 PM PDT

SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80. Areas of

northwest to north winds increasing to 15 to 25 mph with local

gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s. Areas of northwest to north

winds increasing to 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 60 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Areas of north to northeast

winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 60 mph, diminishing to 20 to 30

mph with gusts to 40 mph by late afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Areas of

northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Areas of northeast

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

$$

CAZ059-192345-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

337 AM PDT Sat Oct 19 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 3 AM PDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. West winds

increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. West winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph, diminishing to 15 to 25 mph

late.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s except the

lower to mid 50s in the hills. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph

early.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph from mid morning through mid afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50 except the

mid 50s to around 60 in the hills.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s except

the mid to upper 50s in the hills.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s except the lower to mid

50s in the hills.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ054-192345-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

337 AM PDT Sat Oct 19 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 3 PM PDT

SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s at low elevations to the 60s

at high elevations. Areas of northwest to north winds 25 to 35

mph with gusts to 55 mph, strongest through the Interstate 5

Corridor.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 50s at low elevations to

the 40s in colder valleys and peaks. Areas of northwest to north

winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 60 mph. Isolated gusts to 70 mph.

Winds strongest through the Interstate 5 Corridor.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s to around 80 at low

elevations to the 60s at high elevations. Areas of north to

northeast winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 60 mph, diminishing

to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph in the afternoon. Isolated

gusts to 70 mph through early afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 50s to around 60 at low

elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s in colder valleys and

peaks. Areas of northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations.

Areas of northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph in the

morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the lower to mid 60s at low

elevations to the 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s to around 90 at low

elevations to the 70s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 80s at low

elevations to the 70s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 50s to around 60 at

low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 50s to around 60 at

low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ053-192345-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

337 AM PDT Sat Oct 19 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 3 PM PDT

SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s and 70s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at high elevations. Areas

of northwest to north winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to mid 50s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

Areas of northwest to north winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 60 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s to around 80 at low

elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations. Areas of

north to northeast winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 60 mph,

diminishing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 40s and 50s at low

elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and

peaks. Areas of northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations.

Areas of northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s to around 90 at low

elevations to the 70s to around 80 at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 50s to around 60 at low

elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s at low elevations to the

70s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 40s and 50s at low

elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 40s and 50s at low

elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ052-192345-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

337 AM PDT Sat Oct 19 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON PDT

SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s to lower 80s at low elevations

to the 60s at high elevations. Areas of northwest to north winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph. Isolated gusts to 60 mph near

Montecito Hills early.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the 40s in colder valleys and peaks. Areas of north

to northeast winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 60 mph. Isolated

gusts to 70 mph near Montecito Hills.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s to around 80 at low

elevations to the 60s to around 70 at high elevations. Areas of

north to northeast winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 60 mph in the

morning, diminishing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the

afternoon. Isolated gusts to 70 mph near Montecito Hills in the

morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and

peaks. Areas of north to northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

to 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s at low elevations to the 70s

at high elevations. Areas of north to northeast winds 15 to 25

mph with gusts to 35 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the lower to mid 60s at low

elevations to the mid to upper 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to around 90 at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 50s to lower 60s at

low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s at low elevations to the

mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from around 60 at low elevations to

the lower to mid 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s at low elevations to the mid

70s to around 80 at high elevations.

$$

CAZ034-035-192345-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

San Simeon, Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

337 AM PDT Sat Oct 19 2019

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT SUNDAY...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the

beaches to the mid 70s to lower 80s inland. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to around

80 inland. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches

to the mid 80s to around 90 inland. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at the

beaches to the mid 80s to mid 90s inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the

beaches to the 80s to around 90 inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches

to the 80s to around 90 inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s at the beaches to the 80s to

lower 90s inland.

$$

CAZ036-192345-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

337 AM PDT Sat Oct 19 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. West to northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West to northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. West to northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

West to northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. West winds 15

to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

$$

CAZ037-192345-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

337 AM PDT Sat Oct 19 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s. North winds 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. Areas of north

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80. Areas of north

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. Areas of

north to northeast winds around 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northeast winds

around 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

$$

CAZ051-192345-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

337 AM PDT Sat Oct 19 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at low elevations

to the 60s at high elevations. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 60s at high elevations. Northeast

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Northeast

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 70s at high elevations. Northeast

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 50s to around 60 at low

elevations to around 50 in colder valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to around 90 at low

elevations to around 80 at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ038-192345-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

337 AM PDT Sat Oct 19 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50. East winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East

winds around 15 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. East winds

around 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

$$

CAZ549-192345-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

337 AM PDT Sat Oct 19 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northwest

winds 25 to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 25 to

35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northwest

winds 25 to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

20 to 35 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast

to the lower 80s interior.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast

to around 80 interior.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s near the coast to

the upper 70s interior.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s near the coast to the

upper 70s interior.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s near the coast to the

upper 70s interior.

$$

CAZ550-192345-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

337 AM PDT Sat Oct 19 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s near the coast to the

upper 70s interior. Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. Northwest

winds 25 to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast

to around 80 interior. Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts to

40 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 near the

coast to the mid 80s interior.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 80 near the coast to the mid

to upper 80s interior.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower 70s near the coast to

the lower 80s interior.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower 70s near the coast to the

lower 80s interior.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower 70s near the coast to the

lower 80s interior.

$$

