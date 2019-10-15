CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast

CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Monday, October 14, 2019

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

318 AM PDT Tue Oct 15 2019

CAZ041-160045-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

318 AM PDT Tue Oct 15 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 70s at the beaches to

the lower to mid 80s inland.

.TONIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog

in the morning. Highs from the mid to upper 70s at the beaches to

the mid 80s inland. Southwest afternoon winds around 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

lower to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Night through morning low clouds and

fog, otherwise clear. Lows mid to upper 50s. Highs in the 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to

upper 50s. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs from the mid 70s at the

beaches to the mid 80s inland. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 80 at the beaches to the mid

to upper 80s inland.

CAZ087-160045-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

318 AM PDT Tue Oct 15 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s near the coast to the

upper 70s interior.

.TONIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the upper

50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s

to around 60. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s to lower

80s. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

CAZ040-160045-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

318 AM PDT Tue Oct 15 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s

to mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

to mid 50s. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s to around

80. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

CAZ039-160045-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

318 AM PDT Tue Oct 15 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80 except around

70 cooler beaches.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 60s and 70s. Local north winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy at times. Lows

in the lower to mid 50s. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Windy at times. Lows in the

50s except the mid 60s in the hills. Highs in the 70s to lower

80s.

CAZ548-160045-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

318 AM PDT Tue Oct 15 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

70s to around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the

night and morning, otherwise clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in

the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.

CAZ547-160045-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

318 AM PDT Tue Oct 15 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90. Northeast

winds around 15 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s

to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

CAZ046-160045-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

318 AM PDT Tue Oct 15 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North winds

10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the night and

morning, otherwise clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Highs

in the 70s to around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s.

Highs in the 70s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

CAZ088-160045-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

318 AM PDT Tue Oct 15 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 20

mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid to upper 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Highs

in the mid 70s to around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s to mid

80s. Lows in the 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

CAZ044-045-160045-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,

Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

318 AM PDT Tue Oct 15 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60. Northeast winds

around 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 60s and 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to

mid 50s. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper

40s to mid 50s. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

Lows in the 50s to around 60.

CAZ053-054-160045-

Ventura County Mountains-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Lockwood Valley, Mount Pinos, Acton, Mount Wilson,

and Sandberg

318 AM PDT Tue Oct 15 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations. East

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low

elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and

peaks. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s

at low elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

East winds 10 to 20 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the upper 40s and 50s

at low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys

and peaks. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the upper 60s to mid 70s at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid

60s at high elevations. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s

to mid 50s at low elevations to the lower to mid 30s in colder

valleys and peaks. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Breezy at times.

Lows from the mid 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the 30s in

colder valleys and peaks. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at

low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Breezy at times. Highs from the

mid 70s to mid 80s at low elevations to the 60s at high

elevations. Lows from the 50s to around 60 at low elevations to

the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks.

CAZ059-160045-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

318 AM PDT Tue Oct 15 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 60s and 70s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. Highs

in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to

lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

CAZ052-160045-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

318 AM PDT Tue Oct 15 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 80s at low elevations

to the 70s at high elevations. East winds 10 to 20 mph in the

morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s

at low elevations to the lower to mid 70s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 50s to around

60 at low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the upper 60s to mid 70s at low elevations to the lower to mid 60s

at high elevations. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows from the

upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the lower to mid 40s in

colder valleys and peaks. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at low

elevations to the 60s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Breezy. Lows from

the mid 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the 40s in colder

valleys and peaks. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at low

elevations to the 60s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Breezy. Highs from the mid to

upper 70s at low elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at high

elevations. Lows from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low elevations

to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys and peaks.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 80s at low

elevations to the 70s at high elevations.

CAZ034-035-160045-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

San Simeon, Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

318 AM PDT Tue Oct 15 2019

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid 70s to mid 80s

inland.

.TONIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog along the

beaches after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog

along the beaches in the morning. Highs from the mid 60s to around

70 at the beaches to the mid 70s to lower 80s inland. West winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the

lower to mid 70s inland. North winds around 15 mph increasing to

northwest 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to

the mid 70s to around 80 inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s

to mid 50s. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the

mid to upper 70s inland.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs from around 70 at the

beaches to around 80 inland. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the

beaches to the upper 70s and 80s inland.

CAZ036-160045-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

318 AM PDT Tue Oct 15 2019

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

lower to mid 80s.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 70s to around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s

to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s to mid

80s. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

CAZ037-160045-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

318 AM PDT Tue Oct 15 2019

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy morning low clouds and fog near

Paso Robles. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s to mid 70s. North winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s

and 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to

around 50. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s to around

80. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to mid 80s.

CAZ051-160045-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

318 AM PDT Tue Oct 15 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. East winds 10 to

20 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s. North winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. Highs

from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low elevations to the lower to

mid 60s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to

lower 50s. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at low elevations to

the 60s at high elevations.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 70s at high elevations.

CAZ038-160045-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

318 AM PDT Tue Oct 15 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Southeast winds

around 15 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s to mid 70s. North winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. Highs

in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to

lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

CAZ549-160045-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

318 AM PDT Tue Oct 15 2019

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s. Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to

upper 50s. Highs from around 70 near the coast to the mid to upper

70s interior.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast

to around 80 interior.

CAZ550-160045-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

318 AM PDT Tue Oct 15 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s near the

coast to the upper 70s interior.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from around 70 near the coast

to the upper 70s interior.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

around 70 near the coast to the mid to upper 70s interior.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs from around 70 near the coast to around 80 interior.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to

upper 50s. Highs from around 70 near the coast to around 80

interior.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs from the lower 70s near

the coast to the lower 80s interior. Lows in the mid 50s to around

60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s near the coast to the mid

80s interior.

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather