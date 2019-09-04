CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast

CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, September 3, 2019

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

327 AM PDT Wed Sep 4 2019

CAZ041-042315-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

327 AM PDT Wed Sep 4 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at the

beaches to the mid 80s to mid 90s inland. Southwest winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at the

beaches to the mid 80s to mid 90s inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows around 70. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after areas of morning low clouds and fog.Highs

from the mid 70s to lower 80s at the beaches to the mid 80s to mid

90s inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the night and

morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

Highs from the mid to upper 70s at the beaches to the mid 80s

inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the night

and morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid

60s. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower

to mid 80s inland.

$$

CAZ087-042315-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

327 AM PDT Wed Sep 4 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from around 80 near the coast to around

90 interior.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 80 near the coast to the mid

80s to around 90 interior.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

around 80 near the coast to the upper 80s to mid 90s interior.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the night and

morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs from

the lower 70s near the coast to the lower 80s interior.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the night

and morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid

60s. Highs in the 70s.

$$

CAZ040-042315-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

327 AM PDT Wed Sep 4 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 70s at the beaches to

the mid 80s to around 90 inland.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches

to the mid to upper 80s inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds around

15 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches

to the lower to mid 80s inland. West winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to

upper 50s. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the

night and morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the mid to

upper 50s. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the night and

morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around

60. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ039-042315-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

327 AM PDT Wed Sep 4 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s except the lower to mid 70s

cooler beaches. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90 except the upper

60s to mid 70s cooler beaches. West winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70.

Northwest winds around 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102 except the mid 70s to around

80 cooler beaches. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s

and 60s. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s to around 60. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the

night and morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to

around 60. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ548-042315-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

327 AM PDT Wed Sep 4 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s

to mid 60s. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

80s to around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 70s to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ547-042315-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

327 AM PDT Wed Sep 4 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 104.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 104.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s

to mid 60s. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Highs in

the 80s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the night and

morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows around 60. Highs in the 80s

to around 90.

$$

CAZ046-042315-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

327 AM PDT Wed Sep 4 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100 except the mid to upper 80s

coastal slopes and higher peaks.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 100 except the mid 80s coastal

slopes and higher peaks.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 101 except the mid 80s to around

90 coastal slopes and higher peaks. West winds 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s except the mid 70s to

around 80 coastal slopes and higher peaks.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to

around 60. Highs in the 80s except the mid to upper 70s coastal

slopes and higher peaks.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the night and

morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around

60. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ044-045-042315-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,

Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

327 AM PDT Wed Sep 4 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s. West winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s

to mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to

around 60. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to

around 60. Highs in the 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 70s to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ088-042315-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

327 AM PDT Wed Sep 4 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 102. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 100. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to

around 60. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to

upper 50s. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.

$$

CAZ059-042315-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

327 AM PDT Wed Sep 4 2019

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 94 to 104. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows in

the lower to mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 93 to 103. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to

lower 70s. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to

mid 60s. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to

lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

$$

CAZ054-042315-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

327 AM PDT Wed Sep 4 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs from 92 to 102 at low elevations to the 80s

at high elevations. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs from 92 to 102 at low elevations to the

80s at high elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from 90 to 100 at low elevations to the

80s at high elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows from around 70 at

low elevations to the lower to mid 60s in colder valleys and

peaks. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low elevations to the

upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper

50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the mid 50s in colder valleys

and peaks. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low elevations

to the lower to mid 70s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows from around

60 at low elevations to the lower to mid 50s in colder valleys

and peaks. Highs from the 80s at low elevations to the 70s at

high elevations.

$$

CAZ053-042315-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

327 AM PDT Wed Sep 4 2019

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs from 90 to 100 at low elevations to the upper 70s to mid

80s at high elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows

from the mid 60s to mid 70s at low elevations to the mid 50s to

mid 60s in colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs from the upper 80s and 90s at low elevations to the upper

70s to mid 80s at high elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows

from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low elevations to the mid 50s to

lower 60s in colder valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s and 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations. West

winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper

50s and 60s at low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s in

colder valleys and peaks. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at

low elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows from the 50s to

around 60 at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder

valleys and peaks. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows from the 50s

to lower 60s at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in

colder valleys and peaks. Highs from the 80s to around 90 at low

elevations to the 70s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ052-042315-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

327 AM PDT Wed Sep 4 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from 92 to 101 at low elevations to the 80s

to around 90 at high elevations.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 90s at low elevations to the

80s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 90s at low elevations to the mid

to upper 80s at high elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s

to mid 70s at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s in

colder valleys and peaks. Highs from the mid 80s to around 90 at

low elevations to around 80 at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows from around 60 at

low elevations to the lower to mid 50s in colder valleys and

peaks. Highs from the lower to mid 80s at low elevations to the

mid to upper 70s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower

to mid 60s at low elevations to the 50s in colder valleys and

peaks. Highs from the 80s at low elevations to the mid to upper

70s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ034-035-042315-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

San Simeon, Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

327 AM PDT Wed Sep 4 2019

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog along the

beaches in the morning. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at

the beaches to the upper 80s to mid 90s inland. Northwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog along the

beaches after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog along the

beaches in the morning. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at

the beaches to the mid 80s to mid 90s inland. Northwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds around

15 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after areas of morning low clouds and fog.Highs

from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid 80s to

lower 90s inland. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

the 60s at the beaches to the 70s to lower 80s inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid 70s to lower 80s

inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning and

night, otherwise clear. Highs from the 60s at the beaches to the

mid 70s to mid 80s inland. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

$$

CAZ036-042315-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

327 AM PDT Wed Sep 4 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 101 except the mid 80s to around

90 nearest the coast.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100 except the lower to mid 80s

nearest the coast. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny after areas of morning low clouds and fog.Highs

in the upper 70s and 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the

morning and night, otherwise clear. Highs in the upper 70s and

80s. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

$$

CAZ037-042315-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

327 AM PDT Wed Sep 4 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 103. Northwest winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s. West winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s except

around 70 in the Carrizo Plain. Southwest winds around 15 mph in

the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 101. West winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to

lower 60s except the mid 60s to around 70 in the Carrizo Plain.

Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s

and 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s

except the lower to mid 60s in the Carrizo Plain. Highs in the

80s to around 90.

$$

CAZ051-042315-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

327 AM PDT Wed Sep 4 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from 95 to 102 at low elevations to around

90 at high elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West winds

10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from 93 to 100 at low elevations to the

mid 80s to around 90 at high elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70. West winds

10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from 94 to 101 at low elevations to the

mid 80s to lower 90s at high elevations. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows from the 60s at

low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and

peaks. Highs from the mid 80s to around 90 at low elevations to

the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s

and 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s

to lower 60s. Highs from the mid 80s to around 90 at low

elevations to around 80 at high elevations.

$$

CAZ038-042315-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

327 AM PDT Wed Sep 4 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 103.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70. West

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. Northwest winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to

upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to

lower 60s. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

$$

CAZ549-042315-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

327 AM PDT Wed Sep 4 2019

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s near the coast to

the mid 70s to mid 80s interior.

.TONIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s near the coast to

the mid 70s to mid 80s interior.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in

the morning. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the coast

to around 80 interior. Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts to

40 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Patchy low clouds and fog in

the night and morning, otherwise partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s to around 60. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the night and

morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in

the mid 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ550-042315-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

327 AM PDT Wed Sep 4 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 near the

coast to the mid 80s to around 90 interior.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 near the

coast to the upper 80s to mid 90s interior.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s near the coast to the mid 80s

to mid 90s interior. West winds 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s to mid 60s. Highs from around 70 near the coast to around

80 interior.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the night

and morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows around 60. Highs from

around 70 near the coast to around 80 interior.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the night and

morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows around 60. Highs from

around 70 near the coast to around 80 interior.

$$

