CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast

CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, August 15, 2019

_____

108 FPUS56 KLOX 161023

ZFPLOX

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

323 AM PDT Fri Aug 16 2019

CAZ041-170100-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

323 AM PDT Fri Aug 16 2019

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid 80s inland.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the upper

50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

the upper 60s to mid 70s at the beaches to around 80 inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early

spreading inland. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

lower to mid 70s at the beaches to around 80 inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the

upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid 80s inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the mid

to upper 80s inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

to mid 60s. Highs from the mid to upper 70s at the beaches to the

mid 80s to lower 90s inland.

$$

CAZ087-170100-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

323 AM PDT Fri Aug 16 2019

.TODAY...Sunny after areas of morning low clouds and fog.Fog

locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs from

the lower to mid 70s near the coast to around 80 interior.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

around 60.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Night through morning low

clouds and fog, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the 70s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog in the morning

and night, otherwise clear. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near

the coast to the lower 80s interior. Lows lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs mid to

upper 70s near the coast to the mid to upper 80s interior.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid

60s. Highs from the mid to upper 70s near the coast to the mid 80s

interior.

$$

CAZ040-170100-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

323 AM PDT Fri Aug 16 2019

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Fog locally

dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs from around

70 at the beaches to the mid to upper 70s inland.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the mid 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early

spreading inland. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Night through morning low clouds and

fog, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Highs

in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs from the upper 60s to

mid 70s at the beaches to the lower 80s inland. Lows in the mid

50s to lower 60s.

$$

CAZ039-170100-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

323 AM PDT Fri Aug 16 2019

.TODAY...Sunny after areas of morning low clouds and fog.Fog

locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs in

the mid 70s to lower 80s except the mid 60s to around 70 cooler

beaches.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early

spreading inland. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Patchy night through morning low

clouds and fog, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to

around 60. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s

to mid 80s except the upper 60s to mid 70s cooler beaches. Lows

in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid

60s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s except the upper 60s to mid

70s cooler beaches.

$$

CAZ548-170100-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

323 AM PDT Fri Aug 16 2019

.TODAY...Sunny after areas of morning low clouds and fog. Highs

in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog.

Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog in the morning

then sunny. Highs in the 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny after areas of morning low clouds and fog. Highs

in the 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Night through morning low clouds and

fog, otherwise clear. Lows around 60. Highs mid 80s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs 91 to 100.

$$

CAZ547-170100-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

323 AM PDT Fri Aug 16 2019

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy moring low clouds and fog. Highs

in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Southeast winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after

midnight. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny except for patchy moring low clouds and fog.

Highs in the 80s to around 90. Southeast winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny after areas of morning low clouds and fog. Highs

in the 80s to around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to

around 60. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid

60s. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid

60s. Highs 93 to 103.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

to mid 60s. Highs 91 to 101.

$$

CAZ046-170100-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

323 AM PDT Fri Aug 16 2019

.TODAY...Sunny except for morning low clouds and fog on the

coastal slopes. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s except the mid

to upper 70s coastal slopes and higher peaks. South winds 10 to 20

mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. South winds 10 to 20 mph in the

evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny after areas of morning low clouds and fog.

Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s except the lower to mid 70s

coastal slopes and higher peaks. South winds 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny after areas of morning low clouds and fog. Highs

in the upper 70s to mid 80s except the lower to mid 70s coastal

slopes and higher peaks.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny after areas of morning low clouds and fog. Highs

in the 80s to around 90 except the mid to upper 70s coastal slopes

and higher peaks.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s to mid

90s except the mid 70s to around 80 coastal slopes and higher

peaks. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100 except the lower to mid 80s

coastal slopes and higher peaks.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

to mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s except around 80

coastal slopes and higher peaks.

$$

CAZ044-045-170100-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,

Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

323 AM PDT Fri Aug 16 2019

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or

less. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Southwest winds around 15

mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny after areas of morning low clouds and fog.

Highs in the 80s. South winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny after areas of morning low clouds and fog. Highs

in the upper 70s and 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny except for patchy low morning clouds and fog.

Highs in the 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s to mid

90s. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 90 to 100 except

around 80 nearest the coast. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ088-170100-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

323 AM PDT Fri Aug 16 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. South winds 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. South winds 15 to 25 mph in the

evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90. South winds

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 20 mph

in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows near 60. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs

in the lower to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs

98 to 102.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to

upper 60s. Highs 95 to 100.

$$

CAZ059-170100-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

323 AM PDT Fri Aug 16 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s

and 60s. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 92 to 102. Lows in the

60s to around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s

to lower 70s. Highs 94 to 104.

$$

CAZ054-170100-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

323 AM PDT Fri Aug 16 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to around 90 at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the lower

to mid 60s at low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder

valleys and peaks. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs from 91 to 100 at low

elevations to the 80s at high elevations. Lows from the mid 60s to

lower 70s at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from 96 to 104 at low elevations to the

mid 80s to mid 90s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows from around 70

at low elevations to the lower to mid 60s in colder valleys and

peaks. Highs from 91 to 100 at low elevations to the 80s at high

elevations.

$$

CAZ053-170100-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

323 AM PDT Fri Aug 16 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the 90s at low elevations to the 80s

at high elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the mid 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to lower

60s at low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s in colder

valleys and peaks. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to around 90 at low

elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to

lower 60s at low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder

valleys and peaks. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows from the mid 50s to mid

60s at low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s in colder

valleys and peaks. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows from the 60s to around

70 at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder

valleys and peaks. Highs from 92 to 101 at low elevations to the

80s to around 90 at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows from the 60s

to around 70 at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in

colder valleys and peaks. Highs from 90 to 100 at low elevations

to the 80s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ052-170100-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

323 AM PDT Fri Aug 16 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations. West

winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid to upper 60s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and

peaks. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s to around 90 at low

elevations to the 70s at high elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20

mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows lower to mid 60s at low

elevations to the mid to upper 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s at low elevations to the 70s

at high elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs from the mid 80s

to around 90 at low elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high

elevations. Lows from the 60s at low elevations to the mid 50s to

around 60 in colder valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid

60s to lower 70s at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s in

colder valleys and peaks. Highs from 93 to 100 at low elevations

to the mid 80s to around 90 at high elevations.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 90s at low

elevations to the 80s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ034-035-170100-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

San Simeon, Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

323 AM PDT Fri Aug 16 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Low clouds and dense fog in the morning then sunny.

Visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs from the 60s at the

beaches to the upper 70s and 80s inland. West winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs from the 60s at the beaches to the 70s to lower 80s

inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early

spreading inland. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny after areas of morning low clouds and fog. Highs

from the 60s at the beaches to the 70s to lower 80s inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Areas of low clouds and fog

in the night and morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s. Highs from the 60s at the beaches to the mid

70s to mid 80s inland.

.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

60s at the beaches to the upper 70s and 80s inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the

mid 80s to lower 90s inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the

beaches to the 80s to around 90 inland.

$$

CAZ036-170100-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

323 AM PDT Fri Aug 16 2019

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or

less. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. West winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog.

Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and

fog. Lows in the 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog in the morning and

night, otherwise clear. Highs in the 80s to around 90. Lows in the

50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 80s to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s

to mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid

60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

$$

CAZ037-170100-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

323 AM PDT Fri Aug 16 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 101. Southwest winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny except for morning low clouds and fog in the

Salinas Valley. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 90s. Southwest winds

around 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s except the lower to

mid 60s in the Carrizo Plain. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Patchy night through morning low

clouds and fog, otherwise clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to

around 60 except the mid to upper 60s in the Carrizo Plain. Highs

in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 92 to 103. Lows in

the mid 50s to mid 60s except the mid 60s to around 70 in the

Carrizo Plain.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 101.

$$

CAZ051-170100-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

323 AM PDT Fri Aug 16 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from 93 to 101 at low elevations to the mid

80s to around 90 at high elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations. West

winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to around 90 at low

elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations. West

winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low elevations to the upper

70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to

mid 60s. Highs from the 90s at low elevations to the mid to upper

80s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid

60s to around 70 at low elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s in

colder valleys and peaks. Highs 91 to 101.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from 94 to 100 at low elevations to the

mid 80s to lower 90s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ038-170100-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

323 AM PDT Fri Aug 16 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 101. Northwest winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. West winds around

15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. West winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. West winds around 15 mph

in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90. Northwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s to

lower 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 88 to 100. Lows in the

upper 50s and 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 92 to 103. Lows in the

60s to around 70.

$$

CAZ549-170100-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

323 AM PDT Fri Aug 16 2019

.TODAY...Sunny after areas of morning low clouds and fog.Fog

locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs in

the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 60s to around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 60s to around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the night

and morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs

in the mid 60s to around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Areas of low clouds and fog

in the night and morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs from the mid 60s near the coast to the mid 70s

interior.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ550-170100-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

323 AM PDT Fri Aug 16 2019

.TODAY...Sunny after areas of morning low clouds and fog.Fog

locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs from

around 70 near the coast to around 80 interior.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

the mid to upper 60s near the coast to the mid 70s to around 80

interior.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to the mid 70s to around 80

interior.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to the mid 70s

to around 80 interior.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs from around 70 near the

coast to around 80 interior. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs from the lower to

mid 70s near the coast to the lower to mid 80s interior. Lows in

the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s near the

coast to the lower to mid 80s interior.

$$

ASR

www.weather.gov/losangeles

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather