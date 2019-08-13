CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast

CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Monday, August 12, 2019

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

343 AM PDT Tue Aug 13 2019

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

343 AM PDT Tue Aug 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog, except some

beaches remaining cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the

beaches to the mid 80s to around 90 inland. Southwest winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or

less. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

the mid 70s to around 80 at the beaches to the mid 80s to lower

90s inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches

to the mid 80s to around 90 inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Night through morning low clouds and

fog, otherwise clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. Highs from

the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid 80s

inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Night through morning low clouds

and fog, otherwise clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. Highs from

the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid 80s

inland.

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

343 AM PDT Tue Aug 13 2019

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in the

afternoon. Highs from the mid to upper 70s near the coast to the

lower to mid 80s interior.

.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early spreading

inland. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or

less. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

the mid 70s to around 80 near the coast to the mid to upper 80s

interior.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 70s near the coast

to the mid 80s interior.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog in the morning and

night, otherwise partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 70s

near the coast to the lower 80s interior. Lows lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog in the

morning and night, otherwise partly cloudy. Highs from the upper

60s to mid 70s near the coast to the upper 70s interior. Lows in

the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the lower 70s near the coast to the lower 80s interior.

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

343 AM PDT Tue Aug 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog, except some

beaches remaining cloudy. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at

the beaches to around 80 inland.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or

less. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

the upper 60s to mid 70s at the beaches to the upper 70s to mid

80s inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the

beaches to the lower 80s inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Night through morning low clouds and

fog, otherwise clear. Lows around 60. Highs from the upper 60s to

mid 70s at the beaches to the upper 70s inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Night through morning low clouds

and fog, otherwise clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. Highs

from around 70 at the beaches to the mid 70s to around 80 inland.

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

343 AM PDT Tue Aug 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog, except some

beaches remaining cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s to mid 80s except around 70 cooler beaches.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or

less. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 70s to mid 80s except the upper 60s to mid 70s cooler

beaches. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s except

around 70 cooler beaches. West winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to

mid 60s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s except around 70

cooler beaches.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the

night and morning, otherwise clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower

60s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s except around 70 cooler

beaches.

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

343 AM PDT Tue Aug 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or

less. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

343 AM PDT Tue Aug 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 104. South winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid

60s. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

343 AM PDT Tue Aug 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog along the

coastal slopes in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s

except the mid 70s to around 80 coastal slopes and higher peaks.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Fog after

midnight. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or

less. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Fog in the

morning. Highs 90 to 100 except around 80 coastal slopes and

higher peaks. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s except the

mid 70s to around 80 coastal slopes and higher peaks.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s

to mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s except the mid to

upper 70s coastal slopes and higher peaks.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Night through morning low clouds

and fog, otherwise clear. Lows around 60. Highs in the mid 80s to

lower 90s except the mid to upper 70s coastal slopes and higher

peaks.

Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,

Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

343 AM PDT Tue Aug 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or

less. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. Southwest winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. Southwest winds around 15

mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the

night and morning, otherwise clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower

60s. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

343 AM PDT Tue Aug 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 102. South winds 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper

50s to mid 60s. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 80s to mid

90s. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

343 AM PDT Tue Aug 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 103. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 104. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s to

around 70. Highs 92 to 102.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s.

Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

343 AM PDT Tue Aug 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the 90s at low elevations to the 80s

at high elevations. South winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 60s to around 70 at low

elevations to the lower to mid 60s in colder valleys and peaks.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from 93 to 101 at low elevations to the

mid 80s to around 90 at high elevations. South winds 10 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from around 70 at low elevations

to the lower to mid 60s in colder valleys and peaks. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from 93 to 101 at low elevations to the

mid 80s to around 90 at high elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 20

mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid

60s to around 70 at low elevations to around 60 in colder valleys

and peaks. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low elevations

to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs from the mid 80s to mid

90s at low elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high

elevations. Lows from the lower to mid 60s at low elevations to

the mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks.

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

343 AM PDT Tue Aug 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 50s and 60s at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from 91 to 100 at low elevations to the

80s at high elevations. South winds 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 60s to lower 70s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from 91 to 100 at low elevations to the

80s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows from the upper 50s and

60s at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder

valleys and peaks. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 80s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid

50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s in

colder valleys and peaks. Highs from the mid 80s to around 90 at

low elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

343 AM PDT Tue Aug 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Fog in the morning. Fog locally dense with

visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs from the upper 80s to

mid 90s at low elevations to the lower to mid 80s at high

elevations.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from around 70 at low elevations to

the lower to mid 60s in colder valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from 94 to 102 at low elevations to the

mid 80s to lower 90s at high elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 60s to mid 70s at

low elevations to the lower to mid 60s in colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from 93 to 102 at low elevations to the

mid 80s to around 90 at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows from the mid 60s to

around 70 at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s in colder

valleys and peaks. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the

lower to mid 60s at low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in

colder valleys and peaks. Highs from the 80s at low elevations to

the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low

elevations to around 80 at high elevations.

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

San Simeon, Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

343 AM PDT Tue Aug 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Fog locally

dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs from the mid

60s to around 70 at the beaches to the 80s to lower 90s inland.

West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or

less. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid 80s to mid 90s

inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter

mile or less. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny except for patchy morning low clouds and fog.

Highs 60s at the beaches to the mid 80s to mid 90s inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Night through morning low

clouds and fog, otherwise clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Highs from the 60s at the beaches to the upper 70s and 80s inland.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Night through morning low clouds

and fog, otherwise clear. Highs from the 60s at the beaches to

the upper 70s to mid 80s inland. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

343 AM PDT Tue Aug 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. West winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. West winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower

60s. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 70s and 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 70s and 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

80s to lower 90s.

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

343 AM PDT Tue Aug 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. Northwest winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s except around 70

in the Carrizo Plain. West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 103. Northwest winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s except

around 70 in the Carrizo Plain. West winds around 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 103.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower

60s except the mid 60s to around 70 in the Carrizo Plain. Highs 87

to 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to

around 60 except the mid to upper 60s in the Carrizo Plain. Highs

in the upper 70s to mid 90s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

343 AM PDT Tue Aug 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from 94 to 100 at low elevations to the mid

80s to lower 90s at high elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 60s to around 70 at low

elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s in colder valleys and

peaks. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from 97 to 104 at low elevations to the

upper 80s to mid 90s at high elevations. North winds 10 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 60s to lower 70s at

low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s in colder valleys and

peaks. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from 97 to 104 at low elevations to the

upper 80s to mid 90s at high elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows from the 60s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and

peaks. Highs from 92 to 100 at low elevations to the 80s to around

90 at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the lower

to mid 60s at low elevations to the 50s in colder valleys and

peaks. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low elevations to the

mid 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 80s at high elevations.

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

343 AM PDT Tue Aug 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 100. North winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 60s. Northwest winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 105. North winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70. West

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 105. Northwest winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

Highs 92 to 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to

mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

343 AM PDT Tue Aug 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog.Fog locally

dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs from the mid

60s to around 70 near the coast to the mid to upper 70s interior.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or

less. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Fog locally

dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs from the mid

60s to around 70 near the coast to the mid 70s interior.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Fog in the morning. Fog locally dense with

visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs from the mid 60s near

the coast to the mid 70s interior.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Night through morning low clouds and

fog, otherwise clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs from the mid 60s

near the coast to the mid 70s interior.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the

night and morning, otherwise clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs

from the mid 60s near the coast to the mid 70s interior.

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

343 AM PDT Tue Aug 13 2019

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs

from the lower to mid 70s near the coast to the lower to mid 80s

interior.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or

less. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Fog locally

dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs from the

lower to mid 70s near the coast to the lower to mid 80s interior.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s near the

coast to the lower to mid 80s interior.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the

night and morning, otherwise clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around

60. Highs from around 70 near the coast to the upper 70s to mid

80s interior.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s

to around 60. Highs from around 70 near the coast to the upper 70s

to mid 80s interior.

