CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast
CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 7, 2019
537 FPUS56 KLOX 080335 AAA
ZFPLOX
Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California...UPDATED
National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
835 PM PDT Wed Aug 7 2019
CAZ041-081130-
Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-
Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,
and Long Beach
835 PM PDT Wed Aug 7 2019
Update
.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early spreading
inland. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid 80s
inland. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the lower to mid 60s. West winds around 15 mph in the
evening.
.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid 80s
inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.
Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from
the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid 80s
inland.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the mid to upper 80s
inland.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid 80s
inland.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the mid to
upper 80s inland.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then
sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the mid
to upper 80s inland.
$$
CAZ040-081130-
Ventura County Coast-
Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo
835 PM PDT Wed Aug 7 2019
Update
.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early spreading
inland. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. West winds around 15 mph in
the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. West winds around 15 mph in the
evening.
.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs from around 70 at the beaches to the mid to upper 70s
inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then cloudy. Lows in
the mid 50s to around 60.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from
around 70 at the beaches to the mid to upper 70s inland.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower 80s
inland.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from around 70 at the beaches to around 80 inland.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Highs from around 70 at the beaches to around 80 inland.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then
sunny. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to around 80 inland.
$$
CAZ547-081130-
Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-
Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City
835 PM PDT Wed Aug 7 2019
Update
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. South winds around
15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and
fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South winds
around 15 mph in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. South winds around 15 mph in
the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.
$$
CAZ548-081130-
Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-
Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona
835 PM PDT Wed Aug 7 2019
Update
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog
after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then
sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. Southwest winds around
15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and
fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest winds
around 15 mph in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Highs in the 80s to around 90. Southwest winds around 15 mph in
the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
mid 80s to lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and
fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog
after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.
$$
CAZ046-081130-
Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-
835 PM PDT Wed Aug 7 2019
Update
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s except the lower to mid 70s
coastal slopes and higher peaks. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in
the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and
fog. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph
in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the 80s to around 90 except the lower to mid 70s coastal slopes
and higher peaks. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s except the mid to upper
70s coastal slopes and higher peaks.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
mid 80s to mid 90s except the mid to upper 70s coastal slopes and
higher peaks.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
mid 80s to mid 90s except the mid to upper 70s coastal slopes and
higher peaks.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s except the mid
to upper 70s coastal slopes and higher peaks.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s except the
mid to upper 70s coastal slopes and higher peaks.
$$
CAZ044-045-081130-
Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-
Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,
Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park
835 PM PDT Wed Aug 7 2019
Update
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs in the 80s to around 90 except the mid to upper
70s nearest the coast. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds
around 15 mph in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Highs in the 80s to around 90 except the lower to mid 70s nearest
the coast. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog
after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s except the mid 70s to
around 80 nearest the coast.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s except around
80 nearest the coast.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s except around
80 nearest the coast.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s except around
80 nearest the coast.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s except around
80 nearest the coast.
$$
CAZ088-081130-
Santa Clarita Valley-
Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia
835 PM PDT Wed Aug 7 2019
Update
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 15 to 25 mph in
the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South
winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
CAZ053-081130-
Ventura County Mountains-
Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos
835 PM PDT Wed Aug 7 2019
Update
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s at
low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and
peaks.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low
elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations. South
winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to mid 60s
at low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s in colder valleys
and peaks. West winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the north after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s to lower 90s at low
elevations to the 70s at high elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph
in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to lower 60s
at low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s in colder valleys
and peaks. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s to lower 90s at low
elevations to the 70s at high elevations.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to mid 60s
at low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys
and peaks.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low
elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to mid 60s at
low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s in colder valleys and
peaks.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from 91 to 101 at low elevations to the
upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s
at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys
and peaks.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from 92 to 102 at low elevations to the
lower to mid 80s at high elevations.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s
at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys
and peaks.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from 92 to 102 at low elevations to the
lower to mid 80s at high elevations.
$$
CAZ054-081130-
Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-
Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg
835 PM PDT Wed Aug 7 2019
Update
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid to upper 60s at low
elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and
peaks. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low
elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.
Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the lower to mid 60s at low
elevations to the mid to upper 50s in colder valleys and peaks.
Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low
elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.
Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 60s at
low elevations to the mid to upper 50s in colder valleys and
peaks. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low
elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 60s at
low elevations to the mid to upper 50s in colder valleys and
peaks.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low
elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 60s at low elevations
to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from 91 to 100 at low elevations to the
80s at high elevations.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid to upper 60s at
low elevations to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from 91 to 101 at low elevations to the
80s at high elevations.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid to upper 60s at
low elevations to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from 91 to 101 at low elevations to the
80s at high elevations.
$$
CAZ059-081130-
Antelope Valley-
Including Lancaster and Palmdale
835 PM PDT Wed Aug 7 2019
Update
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Local gusts to 35 mph in the
evening.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph
with gusts to 45 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s. Southwest
winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Southwest winds
15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s
except around 70 in the hills.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s
except around 70 in the hills.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103.
$$
CAZ039-081130-
Santa Barbara County South Coast-
Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria
835 PM PDT Wed Aug 7 2019
Update
.TONIGHT...Patchy low clouds and fog along the beaches otherwise
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80 except the upper 60s
cooler beaches. East winds around 15 mph shifting to the
southwest in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and
fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West winds
20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph shifting to the northeast 15 to
25 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the mid 70s to lower 80s except around 70 cooler beaches. West
winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with
gusts to 45 mph.
.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
in the upper 70s and 80s except around 70 cooler beaches.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and
fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s except around 70 cooler
beaches.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog
after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s except around
70 cooler beaches.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog
after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s except around
70 cooler beaches.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and
fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s except around
70 cooler beaches.
$$
CAZ034-035-081130-
San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-
Santa Barbara County Central Coast-
Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,
San Simeon, Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg
835 PM PDT Wed Aug 7 2019
Update
.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast spreading inland.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the
evening.
.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then
sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the mid
70s to mid 80s inland. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with
gusts to 35 mph in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s to mid 80s inland.
Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts
to 40 mph in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the 60s at the beaches to the upper 70s to mid 80s inland.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Highs from the 60s at the beaches to the 80s to around 90 inland.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Highs from the 60s at the beaches to the 80s to lower 90s inland.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Highs from the 60s at the beaches to the 80s to lower 90s inland.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then
sunny. Highs from the 60s at the beaches to the 80s to lower 90s
inland.
$$
CAZ036-081130-
Santa Ynez Valley-
Including Solvang and Santa Ynez
835 PM PDT Wed Aug 7 2019
Update
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds
and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West winds around 15
mph in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then
sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90. West winds around 15 mph in
the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and
fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. West winds 10 to 20 with
gusts to 30 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the upper 70s and 80s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and
fog. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West winds around 15 mph
in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
in the 80s to around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and
fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.SUNDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog
after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog
after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and
fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
$$
CAZ052-081130-
Santa Barbara County Mountains-
Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,
and Dick Smith Wilderness Area
835 PM PDT Wed Aug 7 2019
Update
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to around 70 at
low elevations to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low
elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid to upper 60s at
low elevations to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the northeast after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low
elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 60s at
low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and
peaks. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low
elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid to upper 60s at
low elevations to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low
elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to around
70 at low elevations to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from 91 to 100 at low elevations to the
80s at high elevations.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to around
70 at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s in colder
valleys and peaks.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from 92 to 100 at low elevations to the
mid 80s to around 90 at high elevations.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to around
70 at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s in colder
valleys and peaks.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from 92 to 100 at low elevations to the
mid 80s to around 90 at high elevations.
$$
CAZ037-081130-
San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-
Including Paso Robles and Atascadero
835 PM PDT Wed Aug 7 2019
Update
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s except the mid to upper
60s in the Carrizo Plain. West winds 15 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to mid 90s. Northwest winds
around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s
except the lower to mid 60s in the Carrizo Plain. West winds
15 to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. West winds around 15 mph
in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s except the lower to
mid 60s in the Carrizo Plain. Northwest winds around 15 mph in
the evening.
.SATURDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s except the mid
60s in the Carrizo Plain.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60 except
the lower to mid 60s in the Carrizo Plain.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60 except
the mid to upper 60s in the Carrizo Plain.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 100.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around
60 except the mid to upper 60s in the Carrizo Plain.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 100.
$$
CAZ051-081130-
San Luis Obispo County Mountains-
Including Black Mountain
835 PM PDT Wed Aug 7 2019
Update
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 60s at low elevations to
the 50s in colder valleys and peaks. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low
elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid
60s at low elevations to the lower to mid 50s in colder valleys
and peaks. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low
elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s
at low elevations to the lower to mid 50s in colder valleys and
peaks. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low
elevations to the lower to mid 80s at high elevations.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 60s at
low elevations to the 50s in colder valleys and peaks.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 90s at low
elevations to the mid to upper 80s at high elevations.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 60s at low elevations
to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from 92 to 100 at low elevations to the
mid 80s to around 90 at high elevations.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 60s to around 70 at
low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and
peaks.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from 94 to 101 at low elevations to the
mid 80s to lower 90s at high elevations.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 60s to around 70 at
low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and
peaks.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from 94 to 101 at low elevations to the
mid 80s to lower 90s at high elevations.
$$
CAZ038-081130-
Cuyama Valley-
Including Cuyama
835 PM PDT Wed Aug 7 2019
Update
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. North winds
around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. West winds
around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 101.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 102.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 102.
$$
CAZ087-081130-
Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-
Including Avalon
835 PM PDT Wed Aug 7 2019
Update
.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs in the 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs in the 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then
partly cloudy. Highs from the mid to upper 70s near the coast to
the lower to mid 80s interior.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs from the mid to upper 70s near the coast to the lower to
mid 80s interior.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows
in the lower to mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast to the lower to
mid 80s interior.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows
in the lower to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast to the lower to
mid 80s interior.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly
cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast to the
lower to mid 80s interior.
$$
CAZ550-081130-
Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-
835 PM PDT Wed Aug 7 2019
Update
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in
the mid 50s to around 60.
.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to around
80 interior.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from around 70 near the coast to around 80 interior.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
in the mid 50s to around 60. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the upper 60s to mid 70s near the coast to around
80 interior.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s near the
coast to the upper 70s to mid 80s interior.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s near the
coast to the upper 70s to mid 80s interior.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 near the coast to around
80 interior.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 near the coast to around
80 interior.
$$
CAZ549-081130-
San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-
835 PM PDT Wed Aug 7 2019
Update
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows in
the mid 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s near the coast to around
70 interior. Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and
fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 20 to
35 mph.
.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs from the mid 60s near the coast to the mid 70s interior.
Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows
in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph.
.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to the mid 70s
interior.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid to upper 60s near the
coast to the lower to mid 70s interior.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and
fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in
the morning. Highs from the mid to upper 60s near the coast to
the lower to mid 70s interior.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and
fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in
the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and
fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog
in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
$$
MW/Sirard
