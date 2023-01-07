CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Friday, January 6, 2023

_____

123 FPUS55 KVEF 070752

ZFPVEF

Zone Forecast Product for Nevada

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

1151 PM PST Fri Jan 6 2023

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast...please visit weather.gov/lasvegas and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

CAZ519-071200-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

1151 PM PST Fri Jan 6 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM MONDAY TO 10 PM PST

TUESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 25. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A trace to no accumulation. Highs 26 to

36. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely after

midnight. Snow accumulation generally 1 to 3 inches. Near steady

temperature in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with

gusts to around 55 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely in the

morning, then mostly sunny with chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Accumulations are possible. Highs 28 to 38. Southwest

winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy. A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Near steady

temperature in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Windy. Snow showers with rain showers likely in the

morning, then snow showers and rain showers in the afternoon.

Snow may be heavy at times. Significant accumulations are

possible. Highs around 42. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Windy. Snow showers and rain showers.

Snow may be heavy at times. Significant accumulations are

possible. Lows around 36. Highs around 42. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with chance of snow

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

around 29. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows

32 to 37. Highs 39 to 44.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of snow showers in the morning,

then chance of snow showers and rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 42. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

CAZ521-071200-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

1151 PM PST Fri Jan 6 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM MONDAY TO 10 PM PST

TUESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 21 to 29. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 30 to 40. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of snow

showers after midnight. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s.

South winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs 32 to 42. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning, then snow showers

and rain showers in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in

the afternoon. Accumulations are possible. Highs around 41.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Snow showers and rain showers. Snow may

be heavy at times. Significant accumulations are possible. Near

steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Snow showers and rain showers in the morning,

then chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Accumulations are

possible. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of snow showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Colder. Lows around

28. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 39.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows

30 to 35. Highs 38 to 43.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of snow showers and rain showers

in the afternoon. Highs around 42. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

$$

CAZ520-071200-

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

1151 PM PST Fri Jan 6 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy late in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows 29 to 32. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain

showers and snow showers after midnight. Widespread dense fog

after midnight. Lows 32 to 35. South winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of rain showers and

snow showers in the morning. Patchy dense fog in the morning.

Highs 49 to 52. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 33 to 36. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain showers and snow showers likely in the morning,

then rain showers in the afternoon. Highs around 52. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain showers. Lows around 43. Chance of

showers near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Rain showers in the morning, then chance of

rain showers in the afternoon. Accumulations are possible. Highs

around 50. Chance of showers near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain showers and

snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows around 35. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows

36 to 39. Highs 50 to 53.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 53. Chance of showers 30 percent.

$$

CAZ522-071200-

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

1151 PM PST Fri Jan 6 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy late in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows 30 to 33 in the mountains...around

44 at Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 41 to 44 in the mountains...

around 64 at Furnace Creek. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A trace to no accumulation. Lows

31 to 34 in the mountains...around 46 at Furnace Creek. South

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of rain showers and

snow showers in the morning. Highs 43 to 46 in the mountains...

around 67 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 33 to 36 in the mountains...around 48 at Furnace

Creek. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers

in the morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon.

Accumulations are possible. Highs around 47 in the mountains...

around 67 at Furnace Creek. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain showers. Warmer. Accumulations are

possible. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. Chance of

showers 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Rain showers in the morning, then rain showers

likely in the afternoon. Accumulations are possible. Highs around

47 in the mountains...around 68 at Furnace Creek. Chance of

showers 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of snow showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 34 in the

mountains...around 48 at Furnace Creek. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 45 in the mountains...

around 65 at Furnace Creek.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 38 in

the mountains...around 48 at Furnace Creek. Highs 46 to 49 in the

mountains...65 to 68 at Furnace Creek.

$$

CAZ523-071200-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

1151 PM PST Fri Jan 6 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 38. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 53 to 56. East winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread dense fog in the morning.

Highs around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 40 to 43. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 62.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the

evening, then rain showers likely after midnight. Lows around 49.

Chance of showers 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Rain showers in the morning, then rain showers

likely in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of showers

90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows around

41. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 44.

Highs around 60.

$$

CAZ524-071200-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass,

and Mitchell Caverns

1151 PM PST Fri Jan 6 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 39. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 54 to 57. Northeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to 42. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. South winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 39 to 42. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 62.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows around 49.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely. Accumulations

are possible. Highs around 62. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain

showers in the evening. Lows around 42.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 59.

Lows around 42.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 61 to 64. Lows

41 to 44.

$$

CAZ525-526-071200-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

1151 PM PST Fri Jan 6 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 42 in Twentynine

Palms and around Yucca Valley...around 38 near Joshua Tree.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 60 to 63 in Twentynine Palms...55 to 58 around

Yucca Valley...around 59 near Joshua Tree. North winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 42 to 45 in Twentynine

Palms and around Yucca Valley...around 41 near Joshua Tree.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 61 to

64. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 44. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 66 in Twentynine Palms and

around Yucca Valley...around 62 near Joshua Tree.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers after

midnight. Lows around 51 in Twentynine Palms...around 47 around

Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs around 68 in Twentynine Palms...around 60 around

Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain

showers in the evening. Lows around 44 in Twentynine Palms...

around 39 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 62 in Twentynine Palms...around

58 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 44 in

Twentynine Palms...around 40 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Highs 63 to 66 in Twentynine Palms...around 60 around Yucca

Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 46 in

Twentynine Palms and around Yucca Valley...around 42 near Joshua

Tree. Highs around 66 in Twentynine Palms...60 to 63 around Yucca

Valley and near Joshua Tree.

$$

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather