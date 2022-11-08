CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Monday, November 7, 2022

601 FPUS55 KVEF 080802

ZFPVEF

Zone Forecast Product for Nevada

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

1201 AM PST Tue Nov 8 2022

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast...please visit weather.gov/lasvegas and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

CAZ519-081200-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

1201 AM PST Tue Nov 8 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST WEDNESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of snow showers. Blowing snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Lows

19 to 29. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers with possible showers and thunderstorms

likely in the morning, then snow showers, rain showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Blowing snow in the

morning. Areas of blowing snow and patchy blowing dust in the

afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times. Visibility one quarter

mile or less at times. Snow accumulation generally 8 to

12 inches. Highs 26 to 36. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to around 55 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of snow showers.

Patchy blowing snow in the evening. Areas of blowing snow after

midnight. Colder. Snow may be heavy at times in the evening. Lows

13 to 23. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph

decreasing to 35 mph after midnight. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy blowing snow in the morning. Mostly sunny

with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs 21 to 31. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature around

18. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Highs

around 41. Lows 25 to 30.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 44.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 47.

Lows 32 to 37.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 47.

CAZ521-081200-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

1201 AM PST Tue Nov 8 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 AM

PST WEDNESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A trace to no accumulation. Lows

23 to 33. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers and rain showers likely in the morning,

then snow showers, rain showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Patchy blowing snow through the

day. Snow accumulation generally 2 to 4 inches. Highs 30 to 40.

South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 50 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the

evening. Colder. Lows 16 to 26. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with chance of snow showers in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs 27 to 37. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 25. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 39.

Lows around 26.

.VETERANS DAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 42 to 47.

Lows 26 to 33.

CAZ520-081200-

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

1201 AM PST Tue Nov 8 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST WEDNESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A trace to no accumulation. Lows

36 to 39. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely with possible snow showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then rain showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Patchy blowing dust through

the day. Cooler. Snow may be heavy at times in the morning. Snow

accumulation generally 1 to 3 inches. Highs 49 to 52. South winds

15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph increasing to 50 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain showers and

snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with chance of

snow showers after midnight. Lows 30 to 33. South winds 5 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers and rain showers in the morning, then sunny in the

afternoon. Highs 46 to 49. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 53.

Lows around 35.

.VETERANS DAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 59.

Lows 35 to 38.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 38. Highs

around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs

around 60.

CAZ522-081200-

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

1201 AM PST Tue Nov 8 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST WEDNESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A trace to no accumulation. Lows

34 to 37 in the mountains...around 62 at Furnace Creek. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers in the morning, then rain showers likely

and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Patchy

blowing dust in the afternoon. Snow accumulation generally 4 to

8 inches. Highs 43 to 46 in the mountains...around 75 at Furnace

Creek. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph

increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 55 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain showers and

snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Snow may be heavy at times in the evening. Lows 29 to 32 in the

mountains...around 55 at Furnace Creek. South winds 15 to 25 mph

decreasing to 5 to 15 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 40 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 41 to 44 in the mountains...around

69 at Furnace Creek. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30 in the

mountains...around 50 at Furnace Creek. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 48 in

the mountains...around 70 at Furnace Creek. Lows around 34 in the

mountains...around 50 at Furnace Creek.

.VETERANS DAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 49 to 52 in

the mountains...around 72 at Furnace Creek. Lows 33 to 36 in the

mountains...around 49 at Furnace Creek.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 36 in the

mountains...around 49 at Furnace Creek. Highs 52 to 55 in the

mountains...72 to 75 at Furnace Creek.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 38 in the

mountains...around 51 at Furnace Creek. Highs 52 to 55 in the

mountains...around 74 at Furnace Creek.

CAZ523-081200-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

1201 AM PST Tue Nov 8 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 4 AM PST

WEDNESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust. Lows 46 to

49. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Patchy blowing dust. Highs 59 to 62.

South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph increasing

to southwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows 42 to 45. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to

45 mph in the evening. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 54 to 57. West winds 15 to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 39. West winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 60.

Lows around 40.

.VETERANS DAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 61.

Lows around 41.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 63 to 66. Lows

around 42.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 45. Highs

around 65.

CAZ524-081200-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass,

and Mitchell Caverns

1201 AM PST Tue Nov 8 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 4 AM PST

WEDNESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 49. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of rain showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Patchy blowing

dust in the afternoon. Highs 62 to 65. South winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts

to around 50 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then chance of rain

showers after midnight. Snow accumulation generally 1 to

3 inches. Lows 43 to 46. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

to around 50 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

35 mph after midnight. Chance of showers near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs 54 to

57. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 39. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 61.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 41.

.VETERANS DAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 62.

Lows around 42.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 63 to 66. Lows

around 42.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 46. Highs

around 66.

CAZ525-081200-

Morongo Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

and Twentynine Palms

1201 AM PST Tue Nov 8 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 4 AM PST

WEDNESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs around 70 in

Twentynine Palms...around 60 around Yucca Valley...around 62 near

Joshua Tree. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph

increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then chance

of rain showers after midnight. Lows around 50 in Twentynine

Palms...43 to 46 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph decreasing to

35 mph after midnight. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs 60 to

63 in Twentynine Palms...54 to 57 around Yucca Valley and near

Joshua Tree. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 64 in Twentynine Palms...around

59 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 42.

.VETERANS DAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around

64 in Twentynine Palms and around Yucca Valley...around 60 near

Joshua Tree. Lows around 43.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 65 to 68. Lows

around 44.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 47. Highs

around 68.

CAZ526-081200-

Cadiz Basin-

Including Vidal Junction

1201 AM PST Tue Nov 8 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 54. South winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs 69 to

72. South winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph

increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows 52 to 55. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

around 45 mph becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs 61 to

64. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 42 to 45. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 67.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 46.

.VETERANS DAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 68.

Lows around 46.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 69 to 72. Lows

around 46.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 49. Highs

around 71.

