CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Wednesday, October 19, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Nevada

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

101 AM PDT Thu Oct 20 2022

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast...please visit weather.gov/lasvegas and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

CAZ519-201100-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

101 AM PDT Thu Oct 20 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM SATURDAY TO 5 AM PDT

SUNDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 64. North winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47. West winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 65. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 35 to 45. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Windy. Scattered snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 62. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with scattered snow

showers and rain showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with

scattered snow showers after midnight. Lows around 37. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, cooler. Highs

around 49. Lows around 37.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 59.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 44.

Highs 59 to 64.

CAZ521-201100-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

101 AM PDT Thu Oct 20 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53. North winds up

to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 68. North winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51. South winds up to

10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 69. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 65.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers and

snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with scattered

snow showers after midnight. Lows around 36. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Highs around 49.

Lows around 36.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 57.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 43.

Highs 57 to 62.

CAZ520-201100-

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

101 AM PDT Thu Oct 20 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM SATURDAY TO 5 AM PDT

SUNDAY...

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY

MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 54 to 57. North winds up

to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 80. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 55. South winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 52. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Patchy blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs around 76.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows around 44.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Highs around 62.

Lows 42 to 45.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 49.

Highs 71 to 74.

CAZ522-201100-

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

101 AM PDT Thu Oct 20 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM SATURDAY TO 5 AM PDT

SUNDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 56 in the

mountains...around 72 at Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 74 in the mountains...

around 98 at Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 54 in the mountains...

around 71 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 73 in the mountains...around 98 at

Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50 in the mountains...

around 68 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Patchy blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs around 70 in the mountains...around 93 at

Furnace Creek.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Scattered rain showers

in the evening. Lows around 43 in the mountains...around 63 at

Furnace Creek. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as warm. Highs

around 56 in the mountains...around 80 at Furnace Creek. Lows

40 to 43 in the mountains...59 to 62 at Furnace Creek.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 61 in the mountains...around 82 at

Furnace Creek.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 46 in

the mountains...around 60 at Furnace Creek. Highs 63 to 66 in the

mountains...84 to 87 at Furnace Creek.

CAZ523-201100-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

101 AM PDT Thu Oct 20 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM SATURDAY TO 5 AM PDT

SUNDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 60 to 63. North winds up

to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 86. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 86. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 59. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, windy. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Highs around 82.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Patchy blowing dust

through the night. Lows around 52.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Highs around 68.

Lows around 50.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 71. Lows around

50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 77.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 51.

Highs around 80.

CAZ524-201100-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass,

and Mitchell Caverns

101 AM PDT Thu Oct 20 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM SATURDAY TO 5 AM PDT

SUNDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 59 to 62. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 84. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 62. South winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 83. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, windy. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Highs around 84.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Patchy blowing dust

through the night. Lows around 55.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as warm. Highs

around 70. Lows 51 to 54.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 71. Lows around

50.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 76 to 79. Lows 50 to

53.

CAZ525-526-201100-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

101 AM PDT Thu Oct 20 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 63 to 66 in Twentynine

Palms and around Yucca Valley...around 62 near Joshua Tree. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 88 in Twentynine Palms...79 to

82 around Yucca Valley...around 83 near Joshua Tree. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 64 to 67 in Twentynine

Palms...59 to 62 around Yucca Valley...around 63 near Joshua

Tree. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 88 in Twentynine Palms...80 to

83 around Yucca Valley...around 84 near Joshua Tree. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 65 in Twentynine Palms...

around 60 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 87 in Twentynine Palms...

around 79 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around

59 in Twentynine Palms...around 51 around Yucca Valley and near

Joshua Tree. Highs 79 to 82 in Twentynine Palms...72 to 75 around

Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 53 in Twentynine

Palms...around 48 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 75 in Twentynine Palms...around

70 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 52.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs around 80 in Twentynine

Palms and around Yucca Valley...74 to 77 near Joshua Tree. Lows

52 to 55.

