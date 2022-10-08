CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Friday, October 7, 2022 _____ 969 FPUS55 KVEF 080737 ZFPVEF Zone Forecast Product for Nevada National Weather Service Las Vegas NV 1236 AM PDT Sat Oct 8 2022 This is an automatically generated product that provides average values for large geographical areas and may not be representative of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site specific forecast...please visit weather.gov\/lasvegas and either (1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or (2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page. CAZ519-081100- Eastern Sierra Slopes- Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal 1236 AM PDT Sat Oct 8 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53. West winds up to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 69. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52. West winds up to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 68. Northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51. West winds 5 to 15 mph. .COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of rain showers and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs around 71. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 53. .TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 68 to 73. Lows 50 to 55. $$ CAZ521-081100- White Mountains of Inyo County- Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine 1236 AM PDT Sat Oct 8 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 74. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56. Southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 73. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55. West winds up to 10 mph. .COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs around 72. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 53. .TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 69 to 74. Lows 49 to 54. $$ CAZ520-081100- Owens Valley- Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine, and Olancha 1236 AM PDT Sat Oct 8 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 86. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 85. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. West winds up to 10 mph. .COLUMBUS DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 84. Lows 60 to 63. .TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 82 to 85. Lows around 60. $$ CAZ522-081100- Death Valley National Park- Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells, and Shoshone 1236 AM PDT Sat Oct 8 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60 in the mountains...around 78 at Furnace Creek. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 79 in the mountains...around 105 at Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 59 in the mountains... around 77 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 78 in the mountains...around 103 at Furnace Creek. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 58 in the mountains... around 77 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight. .COLUMBUS DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 79 in the mountains...around 103 at Furnace Creek. Lows around 60 in the mountains...around 77 at Furnace Creek. .TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 76 to 79 in the mountains...around 100 at Furnace Creek. Lows 56 to 59 in the mountains...72 to 75 at Furnace Creek. $$ CAZ523-081100- Western Mojave Desert- Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin 1236 AM PDT Sat Oct 8 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 68. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 66. South winds up to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 66. South winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight. .COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs around 91. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 65. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 90. Lows around 65. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 88. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 63. Highs around 88. $$ CAZ524-081100- Eastern Mojave Desert- Including Baker, Mountain Pass, and Mitchell Caverns 1236 AM PDT Sat Oct 8 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 68. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 88. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 66. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 87. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 67. South winds up to 10 mph. .COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs around 91. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 67. .TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 89. Lows 64 to 67. $$ CAZ525-526-081100- Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin- Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley, Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction 1236 AM PDT Sat Oct 8 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 72 in Twentynine Palms...65 to 68 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 92 in Twentynine Palms...84 to 87 around Yucca Valley...around 88 near Joshua Tree. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70 in Twentynine Palms...64 to 67 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90 in Twentynine Palms...83 to 86 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. East winds up to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70 in Twentynine Palms...64 to 67 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight. .COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs around 93 in Twentynine Palms... around 87 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70 in Twentynine Palms...around 65 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. .TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 92 in Twentynine Palms...around 85 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Lows around 70 in Twentynine Palms...62 to 65 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 92 in Twentynine Palms...around 84 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 67 in Twentynine Palms...around 62 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Highs around 92 in Twentynine Palms...around 84 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. $$