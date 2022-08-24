CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Tuesday, August 23, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Nevada

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

206 AM PDT Wed Aug 24 2022

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

206 AM PDT Wed Aug 24 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs 71 to 81. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 78. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 61. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 77. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 66.

Highs 81 to 86.

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

206 AM PDT Wed Aug 24 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 88. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 57 to 67. West winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 85. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 56 to 66. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 83. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 66.

.SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 83 to 88. Lows

62 to 67.

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

206 AM PDT Wed Aug 24 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 73. West winds 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph shifting to the southeast after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 96. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 72. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 96. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 73.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 98.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 96.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 96.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 71.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 98.

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

206 AM PDT Wed Aug 24 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 90 to 93 in the mountains...around 118 at

Furnace Creek. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows around 70 in the mountains...around 93 at

Furnace Creek. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph

in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 89 in the mountains...around

114 at Furnace Creek. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70 in the

mountains...around 93 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 89 in the mountains...around 114 at

Furnace Creek. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 71 in the mountains...

around 91 at Furnace Creek.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 92 in the mountains...around

114 at Furnace Creek.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 68 in the mountains...

around 88 at Furnace Creek.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 89 in the mountains...around 111 at

Furnace Creek.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 68 in the mountains...

around 89 at Furnace Creek.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 89 in the mountains...around 112 at

Furnace Creek.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70 in the mountains...

around 90 at Furnace Creek.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 92 in the mountains...around

114 at Furnace Creek.

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

206 AM PDT Wed Aug 24 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 101 to 104. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows 74 to 77. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 74 to 77. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 102. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 76.

.SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear, breezy. Highs 101 to 104. Lows

73 to 76.

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass,

and Mitchell Caverns

206 AM PDT Wed Aug 24 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

50 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 96 to

99. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in

the evening. Lows 75 to 78. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers in the morning, then

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 93 to 96. South

winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows 75 to 78. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 98. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around

80. Highs 100 to 103.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 102 to 105. Lows around

80.

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

206 AM PDT Wed Aug 24 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 100 to 103 in Twentynine Palms...94 to

97 around Yucca Valley...around 99 near Joshua Tree. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in

the evening. Lows 79 to 82 in Twentynine Palms...73 to 76 around

Yucca Valley...around 77 near Joshua Tree. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers. Highs around

100 in Twentynine Palms...93 to 96 around Yucca Valley...around

97 near Joshua Tree. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

showers 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 80 to 83 in Twentynine

Palms...74 to 77 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. South

winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 103 in Twentynine Palms...95 to

98 around Yucca Valley...around 99 near Joshua Tree. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 81 to

84 in Twentynine Palms...73 to 76 around Yucca Valley and near

Joshua Tree. Highs around 105 in Twentynine Palms...around

100 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 104 to 107 in Twentynine

Palms...around 100 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Lows

81 to 84 in Twentynine Palms...73 to 76 around Yucca Valley and

near Joshua Tree.

