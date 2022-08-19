CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Thursday, August 18, 2022

342 FPUS55 KVEF 190852

ZFPVEF

Zone Forecast Product for Nevada

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

151 AM PDT Fri Aug 19 2022

CAZ519-191100-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

151 AM PDT Fri Aug 19 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs 69 to 79. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 85 to 90. Lows

around 68.

$$

CAZ521-191100-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

151 AM PDT Fri Aug 19 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 85. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 58 to 68. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 86. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 58 to 68. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 85 to 90. Lows

around 68.

$$

CAZ520-191100-

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

151 AM PDT Fri Aug 19 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 73. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 97. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 71 to 74. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 98. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 73. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 101.

Lows around 75.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 75.

Highs 99 to 102.

$$

CAZ522-191100-

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

151 AM PDT Fri Aug 19 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70 in the

mountains...around 93 at Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90 in the mountains...around 116 at

Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 72 in the mountains...

around 93 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to

the north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90 in the mountains...around

116 at Furnace Creek. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70 in the mountains...

around 93 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 94 in the

mountains...around 115 at Furnace Creek. Lows around 73 in the

mountains...around 93 at Furnace Creek.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 95 in the mountains...around 116 at

Furnace Creek.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 74 in the mountains...

around 93 at Furnace Creek.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 95 in the mountains...around

117 at Furnace Creek.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 74 in

the mountains...around 93 at Furnace Creek. Highs 92 to 95 in the

mountains...114 to 117 at Furnace Creek.

$$

CAZ523-191100-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

151 AM PDT Fri Aug 19 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. West winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 103. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 76 to 79. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 103. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 73 to 76. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 77.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs around 107. Lows around

80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

Highs 103 to 106.

$$

CAZ524-191100-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass,

and Mitchell Caverns

151 AM PDT Fri Aug 19 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 96 to 99. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 75 to 78. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 94 to 97. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 74 to 77. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 101 to 104.

Lows 80 to 83.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Chance of showers. Highs around 101. Chance of showers

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 81.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with chance of showers. Highs around

100. Chance of showers 40 percent.

$$

CAZ525-526-191100-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

151 AM PDT Fri Aug 19 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 81 to 84 in Twentynine

Palms...75 to 78 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 100 to 103 in Twentynine Palms and near Joshua

Tree...96 to 99 around Yucca Valley. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 79 to 82 in Twentynine Palms...

73 to 76 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100 in Twentynine Palms

and near Joshua Tree...93 to 96 around Yucca Valley. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80 in Twentynine

Palms...72 to 75 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 102 to 105 in

Twentynine Palms and around Yucca Valley...around 100 near Joshua

Tree. Lows 82 to 85 in Twentynine Palms...76 to 79 around Yucca

Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with chance of showers. Highs around

102 in Twentynine Palms...around 98 around Yucca Valley and near

Joshua Tree. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 83 in

Twentynine Palms...around 77 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Highs around 102 in Twentynine Palms...around 98 around

Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

$$

