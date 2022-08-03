CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Tuesday, August 2, 2022

166 FPUS55 KVEF 030811

ZFPVEF

Zone Forecast Product for Nevada

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

111 AM PDT Wed Aug 3 2022

CAZ519-031100-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

111 AM PDT Wed Aug 3 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then partly sunny with chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 68 to 78. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the southeast in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 63. West winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then rain showers likely

and chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 66 to 76.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely and chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows 52 to 62. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Chance of rain showers in the morning, then rain

showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 80. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance

of thunderstorms. Lows 63 to 68. Highs 79 to 84.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 64 to

69. Highs 81 to 86.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 82. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 67.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 82. Chance of showers 30 percent.

CAZ521-031100-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

111 AM PDT Wed Aug 3 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67. North winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

50 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 74 to

84. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 58 to 68. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then rain showers likely

and chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 72 to 82.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely and chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows 56 to 66. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Chance of rain showers in the morning, then rain

showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 80. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 64.

Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

40 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around

80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 64 to

69. Highs 81 to 86.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 83. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 66.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 82. Chance of showers 30 percent.

CAZ520-031100-

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

111 AM PDT Wed Aug 3 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 71 to 74. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

50 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 93 to

96. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 72 to 75. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 92 to 95. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows 70 to 73. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely

and chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 94.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening.

Lows around 74. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 94 to 97. Lows

74 to 77.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 75.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 95. Chance of showers 30 percent.

CAZ522-031100-

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

111 AM PDT Wed Aug 3 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 72 in the mountains...

95 to 98 at Furnace Creek. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs around 90 in the mountains...115 to

118 at Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 70 to 73 in the

mountains...95 to 98 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs 85 to 88 in the mountains...113 to 116 at

Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain showers. Lows

around 70 in the mountains...92 to 95 at Furnace Creek. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with chance of rain showers. Highs around

87 in the mountains...around 110 at Furnace Creek. Chance of

showers 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 70 in the

mountains...around 91 at Furnace Creek. Chance of showers

50 percent.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around

90 in the mountains...111 to 114 at Furnace Creek. Lows 71 to

74 in the mountains...92 to 95 at Furnace Creek.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 90 in the mountains...around 111 at Furnace Creek.

Chance of showers 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 73 in the mountains...

around 94 at Furnace Creek.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 89 in the mountains...around 112 at Furnace Creek.

Chance of showers 40 percent.

CAZ523-031100-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

111 AM PDT Wed Aug 3 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs 99 to 102. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 79 to 82. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs 99 to 102. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers. Lows

around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers. Highs around 101.

Chance of showers 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 78.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 79 to

82. Highs 101 to 104.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

around 101. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 101. Chance of showers 40 percent.

CAZ524-031100-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass,

and Mitchell Caverns

111 AM PDT Wed Aug 3 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 79 to 82. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs 96 to 99. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Lows 76 to 79.

South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers. Highs around 99.

Chance of showers 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 81 to

84. Highs 101 to 104.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

around 101. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers. Lows around 83.

Chance of showers 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers. Highs around 99.

Chance of showers 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 83.

Chance of showers 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 100. Chance of showers 50 percent.

CAZ525-526-031100-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

111 AM PDT Wed Aug 3 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 84 to 87 in Twentynine

Palms...around 80 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 104 to 107 in Twentynine Palms...

around 100 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 84 to 87 in Twentynine

Palms...around 80 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs 102 to 105 in Twentynine Palms and near Joshua Tree...96 to

99 around Yucca Valley. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

showers 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers. Lows

81 to 84 in Twentynine Palms...75 to 78 around Yucca Valley and

near Joshua Tree. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

40 percent.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 103 to

106 in Twentynine Palms...around 100 around Yucca Valley and near

Joshua Tree. Lows 84 to 87 in Twentynine Palms...around 80 around

Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers.

Highs 103 to 106 in Twentynine Palms...around 100 around Yucca

Valley and near Joshua Tree. Lows 84 to 87 in Twentynine Palms...

around 80 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Chance of

showers 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers. Highs around 102 in

Twentynine Palms...around 97 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers.

Lows 84 to 87 in Twentynine Palms...around 80 around Yucca Valley

and near Joshua Tree. Highs 102 to 105 in Twentynine Palms...

96 to 99 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Chance of

showers 40 percent.

$$

