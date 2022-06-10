CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Thursday, June 9, 2022

394 FPUS55 KVEF 100756

ZFPVEF

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

1256 AM PDT Fri Jun 10 2022

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast...please visit weather.gov/lasvegas and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

CAZ519-101100-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

1256 AM PDT Fri Jun 10 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 83. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63. West winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 82. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 50 to 60. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Highs 83 to 88.

Lows 56 to 65.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 76 to 81. Lows 54 to

59.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear, breezy. Highs 85 to 90. Lows

59 to 64.

$$

CAZ521-101100-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

1256 AM PDT Fri Jun 10 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66. North winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 90. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 68. West winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 90. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 88.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 57.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 77 to 82. Lows 53 to

58.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 86 to 91. Lows 57 to 62.

$$

CAZ520-101100-

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

1256 AM PDT Fri Jun 10 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 72. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 102. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the south with gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 73. West winds 5 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 99.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 65.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 90 to 93. Lows 63 to

66.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 99 to 102. Lows around

70.

$$

CAZ522-101100-

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

1256 AM PDT Fri Jun 10 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT SATURDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70 in the mountains...

90 to 93 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 95 in the mountains...119 to 122 at

Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70 in the mountains...

92 to 95 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 95 in the mountains...120 to 123 at

Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 68 in the mountains...90 to

93 at Furnace Creek. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Highs 94 to 97 in the

mountains...around 120 at Furnace Creek. Lows 65 to 68 in the

mountains...around 90 at Furnace Creek.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 84 to 87 in the

mountains...105 to 108 at Furnace Creek. Lows 60 to 63 in the

mountains...83 to 86 at Furnace Creek.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 91 to 94 in the

mountains...112 to 115 at Furnace Creek. Lows 64 to 67 in the

mountains...82 to 85 at Furnace Creek.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 97 in the mountains...around 118 at

Furnace Creek.

$$

CAZ523-101100-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

1256 AM PDT Fri Jun 10 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT SATURDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 72 to 75. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 106. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 74 to 77. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 104 to 107. West winds 5 to 15 mph

increasing to southwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 72 to 75. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Patchy blowing dust in the

afternoon and evening. Highs 104 to 107. Lows 73 to 76.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Highs 94 to 97. Lows

around 70.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 104 to 107. Lows 70 to

73.

$$

CAZ524-101100-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass, and Mitchell Caverns

1256 AM PDT Fri Jun 10 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT SATURDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 76 to 79. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 106. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 107. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 74 to 77. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Highs around 110. Lows

76 to 79.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 100. Lows 71 to

74.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 105 to 108. Lows 73 to

76.

$$

CAZ525-526-101100-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

1256 AM PDT Fri Jun 10 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT SATURDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 80 to 83 in Twentynine

Palms...73 to 76 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 110 in Twentynine Palms and near

Joshua Tree...102 to 105 around Yucca Valley. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 82 to 85 in Twentynine Palms...

75 to 78 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 111 to 114 in Twentynine Palms...103 to

106 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 79 to 82 in Twentynine Palms...71 to

74 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 111 to 114 in Twentynine

Palms...104 to 107 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Lows

80 to 83 in Twentynine Palms...70 to 73 around Yucca Valley and

near Joshua Tree.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 104 to 107 in

Twentynine Palms...99 to 102 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Lows 76 to 79 in Twentynine Palms...69 to 72 around Yucca

Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 112 in Twentynine Palms...around

106 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

$$

