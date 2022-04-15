CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Thursday, April 14, 2022

_____

331 FPUS55 KVEF 150726

ZFPVEF

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

1225 AM PDT Fri Apr 15 2022

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast...please visit weather.gov/lasvegas and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

CAZ519-151100-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

1225 AM PDT Fri Apr 15 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 8 PM PDT SATURDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 25 to 35. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 44 to 54. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of snow showers

after midnight. Lows 27 to 37. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph increasing to west 20 to 30 mph with gusts

to around 50 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Windy. Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers and rain showers. Patchy blowing dust. Highs 40 to 50. West

winds 25 to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 27 to 37. West winds

15 to 25 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 68.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows

43 to 48. Highs 66 to 71.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs 62 to 67.

Lows 42 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs 66 to 71.

Lows 43 to 48.

$$

CAZ521-151100-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

1225 AM PDT Fri Apr 15 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 8 PM PDT SATURDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 40. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 61. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A trace to no accumulation. Lows

33 to 43. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Windy. Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers and rain showers. Highs 50 to 60. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph increasing to west 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 69.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50. Highs

68 to 73.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 45.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 68 to 73. Lows

44 to 49.

$$

CAZ520-151100-

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

1225 AM PDT Fri Apr 15 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 8 PM PDT SATURDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 44. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 73. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 44 to 47. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Patchy blowing dust through the day. Highs around 70. West

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 46. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 81.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 84.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 49 to

52. Highs 80 to 83.

$$

CAZ522-151100-

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

1225 AM PDT Fri Apr 15 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 8 PM PDT SATURDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 43 in the mountains...

around 60 at Furnace Creek. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 66 in the mountains...around

90 at Furnace Creek. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 45 in the mountains...

62 to 65 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 63 to 66 in the mountains...91 to

94 at Furnace Creek. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 45 in the mountains...

61 to 64 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the

northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 75 in the mountains...around

95 at Furnace Creek.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 53 in the

mountains...64 to 67 at Furnace Creek. Highs 76 to 79 in the

mountains...96 to 99 at Furnace Creek.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 52 in the mountains...

around 68 at Furnace Creek.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 75 to 78 in the

mountains...around 100 at Furnace Creek. Lows 50 to 53 in the

mountains...65 to 68 at Furnace Creek.

$$

CAZ523-151100-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

1225 AM PDT Fri Apr 15 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 8 PM PDT SATURDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 46 to 49. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 79. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 53. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, windy. Patchy blowing dust through the day.

Highs 72 to 75. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Patchy blowing dust in the

evening. Lows 45 to 48. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to

5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 86.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 54 to 57.

Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows around 59.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Windy. Highs 84 to 87.

Lows 55 to 58.

$$

CAZ524-151100-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass, and Mitchell Caverns

1225 AM PDT Fri Apr 15 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 8 PM PDT SATURDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 78. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 55. West winds 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, windy. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Highs 75 to 78. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to west

20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 87.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Highs

89 to 92.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 64.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs around 90.

Lows 60 to 63.

$$

CAZ525-526-151100-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

1225 AM PDT Fri Apr 15 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 55 in Twentynine Palms...46 to

49 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 85 in Twentynine Palms...76 to

79 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 58 in Twentynine Palms...

49 to 52 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 86 in Twentynine Palms...75 to

78 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. West winds up to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 57 in Twentynine Palms...49 to

52 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 89 in Twentynine Palms and around

Yucca Valley...around 85 near Joshua Tree.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 66 in

Twentynine Palms...around 60 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Highs 91 to 94 in Twentynine Palms...around 90 around Yucca

Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 68 in Twentynine Palms...

around 60 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 92 to 95 in

Twentynine Palms...85 to 88 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Lows 64 to 67 in Twentynine Palms...56 to 59 around Yucca

Valley and near Joshua Tree.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather