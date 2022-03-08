CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Monday, March 7, 2022

CAZ519-081200-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

1221 AM PST Tue Mar 8 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 25. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cold. Highs 33 to 43. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 19 to 29. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 35 to 45. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy, colder. Lows 11 to 21.

West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 39.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cold. Near steady temperature in

the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs around 51.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 35.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 56.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40. Highs

53 to 58.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 41. Highs 55 to

60.

CAZ521-081200-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

1221 AM PST Tue Mar 8 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 21 to 31. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 39 to 49. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 34. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 42 to 52. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 19 to 29. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 29.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs around 52.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 35.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 57 to 62. Lows 35 to

40.

CAZ520-081200-

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

1221 AM PST Tue Mar 8 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 33. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 37. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 64. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 32. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 53.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 34.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 63.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 39.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 69 to 72. Lows 40 to

43.

CAZ522-081200-

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

1221 AM PST Tue Mar 8 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 33 in the mountains...

44 to 47 at Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 53 in the mountains...74 to 77 at

Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 37 in the mountains...

around 50 at Furnace Creek. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 57 in the mountains...79 to 82 at

Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 34 in the mountains...

50 to 53 at Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, windy. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Highs around 47 in the mountains...around 69 at Furnace Creek.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows around 31 in the mountains...

around 42 at Furnace Creek.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 58 in the mountains...around 76 at

Furnace Creek.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 38 in the mountains...around

47 at Furnace Creek.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 64 to 67 in the

mountains...83 to 86 at Furnace Creek. Lows 40 to 43 in the

mountains...49 to 52 at Furnace Creek.

CAZ523-081200-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

1221 AM PST Tue Mar 8 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 37. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 64. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. West winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 40 to 43. West winds

15 to 25 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Patchy blowing dust through the

day. Highs around 59.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear, breezy. Lows 36 to 39. Highs

61 to 64.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 43.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 74 to 77. Lows 44 to

47.

CAZ524-081200-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass, and Mitchell Caverns

1221 AM PST Tue Mar 8 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 36. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 62. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 42. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 68. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 44. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Patchy blowing dust. Highs around

60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Patchy blowing dust. Lows around

37.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 65 to 68. Lows 39 to 42.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 75 to 78. Lows 45 to

48.

CAZ525-526-081200-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

1221 AM PST Tue Mar 8 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 42 in Twentynine Palms and

around Yucca Valley...35 to 38 near Joshua Tree. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 68 in Twentynine Palms and near

Joshua Tree...60 to 63 around Yucca Valley. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 45. West winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 75 in Twentynine Palms...66 to

69 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 48. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, windy. Patchy blowing dust through the day.

Highs around 66 in Twentynine Palms...around 58 around Yucca Valley

and near Joshua Tree.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 42 to

45 in Twentynine Palms and around Yucca Valley...around 40 near

Joshua Tree. Highs around 70 in Twentynine Palms...60 to 63 around

Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 74 to 77 in

Twentynine Palms...70 to 73 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Lows 46 to 49.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 81 to 84 in Twentynine

Palms...75 to 78 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Lows

50 to 53 in Twentynine Palms and around Yucca Valley...46 to

49 near Joshua Tree.

