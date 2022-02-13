CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Saturday, February 12, 2022

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

206 AM PST Sun Feb 13 2022

CAZ519-140000-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

206 AM PST Sun Feb 13 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 43 to 53. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 38. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 43 to 53. West winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph increasing to southwest 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to around 50 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, colder. Patchy blowing dust

through the night. Lows 20 to 30. West winds 25 to 35 mph with

gusts to around 50 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, windy. Chance of sprinkles in the morning. Patchy

blowing dust in the morning. Colder. Highs 28 to 38. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 30 to 35. Highs 43 to

50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 37.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 53 to 58. Lows 35 to

40.

CAZ521-140000-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

206 AM PST Sun Feb 13 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 7 PM PST TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 42. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 61. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Chance of flurries after

midnight. Lows 26 to 36. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, windy, colder. Chance of flurries in the morning.

Chance of sprinkles through the day. Highs 34 to 44. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 29 to 34. Highs 45 to

51.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 37.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 54 to 59. Lows 36 to

41.

CAZ520-140000-

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

206 AM PST Sun Feb 13 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM MONDAY TO 7 PM PST TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 43. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust. Lows 36 to 39.

West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, windy, cooler. Patchy blowing dust. Chance of

sprinkles. Snow level 4400 feet decreasing to 4000 feet in the

afternoon. Highs 52 to 55. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 38.

Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 63 to 66. Lows around

40.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 66 to 69. Lows 40 to

43.

CAZ522-140000-

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

206 AM PST Sun Feb 13 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 7 PM PST TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 65 in the mountains...83 to 86 at

Furnace Creek. North winds up to 5 mph shifting to the south in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 44 in the mountains...51 to

54 at Furnace Creek. Northwest winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 64 in the mountains...83 to

86 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40 in the mountains...

50 to 53 at Furnace Creek. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, windy, cooler. Patchy blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs 46 to 49 in the mountains...72 to 75 at Furnace

Creek. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 36 to

39 in the mountains...46 to 49 at Furnace Creek. Highs 54 to 57 in

the mountains...73 to 76 at Furnace Creek.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 63 in the mountains...around 80 at

Furnace Creek.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 44 in the

mountains...around 50 at Furnace Creek. Highs 62 to 65 in the

mountains...79 to 82 at Furnace Creek.

CAZ523-140000-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

206 AM PST Sun Feb 13 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 7 PM PST TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 76. Northeast winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 48. West winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 79. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Patchy blowing dust. Lows

46 to 49. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, windy, cooler. Patchy blowing dust. Highs 60 to

63. West winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 42.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs around 70. Lows 41 to 44.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 48. Highs

71 to 74.

CAZ524-140000-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass, and Mitchell Caverns

206 AM PST Sun Feb 13 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 7 PM PST TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 75. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 49. North winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 77. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, windy, cooler. Patchy blowing dust. Highs 60 to

63. West winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 43.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 65 to 68. Lows

42 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 71.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 48. Highs

71 to 74.

CAZ525-526-140000-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

206 AM PST Sun Feb 13 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 7 PM PST TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80 in Twentynine Palms and near Joshua

Tree...73 to 76 around Yucca Valley. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 83 in Twentynine Palms and near Joshua

Tree...76 to 79 around Yucca Valley. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, windy, cooler. Patchy blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs 69 to 72 in Twentynine Palms...61 to 64 around

Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph

increasing to northwest 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 48 in Twentynine Palms...

around 43 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 70 to 73 in Twentynine

Palms...66 to 69 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Lows

45 to 48 in Twentynine Palms and around Yucca Valley...40 to

43 near Joshua Tree.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Highs

74 to 77 in Twentynine Palms...70 to 73 around Yucca Valley and

near Joshua Tree.

