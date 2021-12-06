CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Sunday, December 5, 2021

FPUS55 KVEF 060956

ZFPVEF

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

156 AM PST Mon Dec 6 2021

CAZ519-061200-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

156 AM PST Mon Dec 6 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A trace to no accumulation. Highs 48 to 58.

West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers and

snow showers. Colder. Lows 28 to 38. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain showers and snow

showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Colder.

Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 30s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs around 54.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Chance of snow showers

after midnight. Lows around 38. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Snow showers with rain showers likely in the

morning, then chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Colder.

Accumulations are possible. Highs around 43. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with chance of snow showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Colder. Lows

around 26. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 35 to 40. Lows 25 to

30.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 44 to 49. Lows 29 to

35.

CAZ521-061200-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

156 AM PST Mon Dec 6 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 44. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A trace to no accumulation. Highs 50 to 60.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers and

snow showers. Lows 33 to 41. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain showers and snow

showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs

37 to 47. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 37. West winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs around 53.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers. Lows around 37. Chance of

snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers with rain showers likely in the morning,

then chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs around 44.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of snow showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Colder. Lows around 27.

Chance of snow 50 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 34 to 39. Lows 24 to

29.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 41 to 46. Lows 26 to

31.

CAZ520-061200-

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

156 AM PST Mon Dec 6 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 46. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 68. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Lows 42 to 45. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 54 to 57. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. West winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 64.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 42.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then rain showers

likely and chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs

around 54. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of snow showers and

rain showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows around 33. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 50. Lows

31 to 34.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 54 to 57. Lows 32 to

35.

CAZ522-061200-

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

156 AM PST Mon Dec 6 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 46 in the mountains...

54 to 57 at Furnace Creek. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

around 60 in the mountains...76 to 79 at Furnace Creek. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 42 to 45 in the mountains...around

60 at Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 50 in the mountains...72 to 75 at Furnace Creek. North

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40 in the mountains...

50 to 53 at Furnace Creek. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 56 in the mountains...around 73 at

Furnace Creek.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 30 percent chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows

around 41 in the mountains...around 53 at Furnace Creek.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers

likely in the morning, then chance of rain showers and snow showers

in the afternoon. Highs around 50 in the mountains...around 67 at

Furnace Creek. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain showers and

snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows around 34 in the mountains...around 48 at Furnace Creek.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 45 to 48 in the

mountains...61 to 64 at Furnace Creek. Lows 31 to 34 in the

mountains...43 to 46 at Furnace Creek.

CAZ523-061200-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

156 AM PST Mon Dec 6 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 48. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 72. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the south with gusts to around 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain showers

after midnight. Lows 49 to 52. West winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers

in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 59 to 62.

Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 45. North winds up to

10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 67.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 48.

.THURSDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with chance of rain showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 40.

Chance of showers 40 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 54 to 57. Lows 36 to

39.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 54.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 37. Highs

54 to 57.

CAZ524-061200-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass, and Mitchell Caverns

156 AM PST Mon Dec 6 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 49. North winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain showers after

midnight. Lows 49 to 52. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with chance of rain showers in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to

15 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 45. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 67.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 47.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 61.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with chance of rain showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 42.

Chance of showers 50 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 55 to 58. Lows

around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 56.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 36.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 59.

CAZ525-526-061200-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

156 AM PST Mon Dec 6 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 53. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 76. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 51 to 54. South winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Cooler.

Highs 62 to 65 in Twentynine Palms and near Joshua Tree...around

60 around Yucca Valley. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 46 to 49. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 69.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 49.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 65 in Twentynine Palms...around 60 around Yucca Valley

and near Joshua Tree.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 46 in

Twentynine Palms...around 41 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 60 to 63 in

Twentynine Palms...53 to 56 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Lows 41 to 44 in Twentynine Palms and around Yucca Valley...

around 40 near Joshua Tree.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 59 to 62. Lows around 40.

