CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Sunday, November 14, 2021 _____ 710 FPUS55 KVEF 150931 ZFPVEF Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin National Weather Service Las Vegas NV 131 AM PST Mon Nov 15 2021 CAZ519-151200- Eastern Sierra Slopes- Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal 131 AM PST Mon Nov 15 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48. West winds 5 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 52 to 62. West winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to southwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45. West winds 15 to 25 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 46 to 56. West winds 5 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 30 to 40. West winds 5 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 58. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 56 to 61. Lows 40 to 45. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 53. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 43. Highs 53 to 58. $$ CAZ521-151200- White Mountains of Inyo County- Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine 131 AM PST Mon Nov 15 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 50. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 57 to 67. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 52 to 62. North winds 5 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 32 to 42. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 56. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 43. .THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 60. Lows 39 to 44. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 52. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 41. Highs 51 to 56. $$ CAZ520-151200- Owens Valley- Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine, and Olancha 131 AM PST Mon Nov 15 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 52. East winds up to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 77. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 69 to 72. North winds 5 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 46. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 69. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 49. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 46. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 69. Lows 44 to 47. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 46. Highs 65 to 68. $$ CAZ522-151200- Death Valley National Park- Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells, and Shoshone 131 AM PST Mon Nov 15 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 52 in the mountains... 61 to 64 at Furnace Creek. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 69 in the mountains...around 90 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50 in the mountains... 62 to 65 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 62 to 65 in the mountains...84 to 87 at Furnace Creek. North winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 45 in the mountains... around 60 at Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 62 in the mountains...around 83 at Furnace Creek. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 47 in the mountains...around 58 at Furnace Creek. .THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 62 in the mountains...79 to 82 at Furnace Creek. Lows 44 to 47 in the mountains...56 to 59 at Furnace Creek. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 44 in the mountains...53 to 56 at Furnace Creek. Highs around 60 in the mountains...79 to 82 at Furnace Creek. $$ CAZ523-151200- Western Mojave Desert- Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin 131 AM PST Mon Nov 15 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 56. West winds up to 5 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 52 to 55. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 75. West winds 5 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 74. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 55. Highs 73 to 76. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 51. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 73. Lows 49 to 52. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 47. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. $$ CAZ524-151200- Eastern Mojave Desert- Including Baker, Mountain Pass, and Mitchell Caverns 131 AM PST Mon Nov 15 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 56. West winds up to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows 53 to 56. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 71 to 74. West winds 5 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. North winds up to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 75. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 53. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 75. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 53. Highs 72 to 75. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Highs 70 to 73. $$ CAZ525-526-151200- Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin- Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley, Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction 131 AM PST Mon Nov 15 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 59. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 84. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 58. Southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 54. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 79 in Twentynine Palms...around 75 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 56. Highs around 80 in Twentynine Palms and around Yucca Valley...73 to 76 near Joshua Tree. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 53. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 73 to 76 in Twentynine Palms...69 to 72 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Lows 51 to 54. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 76 in Twentynine Palms...around 71 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. $$