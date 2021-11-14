CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Saturday, November 13, 2021

_____

658 FPUS55 KVEF 141101

ZFPVEF

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

300 AM PST Sun Nov 14 2021

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast...please visit weather.gov/lasvegas and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

CAZ519-150000-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

300 AM PST Sun Nov 14 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 63. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s.

West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 52 to 62. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 46 to 56. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 47. Highs

58 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 59. Lows

40 to 45.

$$

CAZ521-150000-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

300 AM PST Sun Nov 14 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 67. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 50. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 66. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 48. West winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 51 to

61. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 43.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 53 to 58.

Lows 38 to 43.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 53.

$$

CAZ520-150000-

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

300 AM PST Sun Nov 14 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 78. Northeast winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 52. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 77. Southwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. West winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 69 to

72. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 48.

Highs 69 to 72.

$$

CAZ522-150000-

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

300 AM PST Sun Nov 14 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70 in the mountains...89 to 92 at

Furnace Creek. North winds up to 5 mph shifting to the south in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50 in the mountains...61 to

64 at Furnace Creek. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 69 in the mountains...around

90 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50 in the mountains...

62 to 65 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 61 to 64 in the mountains...84 to 87 at Furnace Creek.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 48 in the mountains...

around 58 at Furnace Creek.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 63 in

the mountains...80 to 83 at Furnace Creek. Lows 44 to 47 in the

mountains...56 to 59 at Furnace Creek.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 59 in the mountains...around 79 at

Furnace Creek.

$$

CAZ523-150000-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

300 AM PST Sun Nov 14 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 56. Southwest winds up to

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 52 to 55. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 72 to 75. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 52.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 74.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to

52. Highs 71 to 74.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

CAZ524-150000-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass, and Mitchell Caverns

300 AM PST Sun Nov 14 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 56. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 53 to 56. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 72 to 75. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 53.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 75.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to

53. Highs 72 to 75.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 71.

$$

CAZ525-526-150000-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

300 AM PST Sun Nov 14 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 85. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 58. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 84. North winds up to 5 mph shifting

to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 58. South winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 79 in Twentynine Palms and around

Yucca Valley...around 75 near Joshua Tree.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to

55. Highs 76 to 79 in Twentynine Palms and around Yucca Valley...

72 to 75 near Joshua Tree.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 74 in Twentynine Palms and around

Yucca Valley...around 70 near Joshua Tree.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather