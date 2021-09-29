CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Tuesday, September 28, 2021

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

136 AM PDT Wed Sep 29 2021

CAZ519-291100-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

136 AM PDT Wed Sep 29 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 60. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 64. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47. West winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 73.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 56. Highs

71 to 76.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 55.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 74.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 58. Highs

71 to 76.

CAZ521-291100-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

136 AM PDT Wed Sep 29 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 63. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 67. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 72.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 51.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 73.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55. Highs

71 to 76.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 53.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 74.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 54.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 74.

CAZ520-291100-

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

136 AM PDT Wed Sep 29 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 76. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 79. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 54. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 84.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 57.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 85.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Highs

84 to 87.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 61.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 86.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 61.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 86.

CAZ522-291100-

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

136 AM PDT Wed Sep 29 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 46 to 49 in the mountains...

71 to 74 at Furnace Creek. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 68 in the mountains...92 to 95 at

Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50 in the mountains...

around 70 at Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70 in the mountains...95 to 98 at

Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 52 in the mountains...

around 70 at Furnace Creek. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 77 in the mountains...around

98 at Furnace Creek.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 56 in the mountains...

around 71 at Furnace Creek.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 79 in the mountains...around 100 at

Furnace Creek.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 59 in the

mountains...71 to 74 at Furnace Creek. Highs around 80 in the

mountains...100 to 103 at Furnace Creek.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 59 in the mountains...

around 74 at Furnace Creek.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 81 in the mountains...around 103 at

Furnace Creek.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60 in the mountains...

around 76 at Furnace Creek.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80 in the mountains...around 101 at

Furnace Creek.

CAZ523-291100-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

136 AM PDT Wed Sep 29 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze. Lows 55 to 58. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs around 80. North

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 58. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 83. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 59. North winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 88.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 63.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 67. Highs

89 to 92.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 66.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 92.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 66.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

CAZ524-291100-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass, and Mitchell Caverns

136 AM PDT Wed Sep 29 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 56 to 59. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 80. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 58. North winds 5 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 83. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 88.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 67. Highs

89 to 92.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Highs

92 to 95.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 69. Highs

91 to 94.

CAZ525-526-291100-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

136 AM PDT Wed Sep 29 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze. Lows 62 to 65 in Twentynine

Palms...56 to 59 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. West

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Haze in

the morning. Highs 84 to 87 in Twentynine Palms and near Joshua

Tree...79 to 82 around Yucca Valley. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 65 in Twentynine

Palms...around 60 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 89 in Twentynine Palms and near

Joshua Tree...80 to 83 around Yucca Valley. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 65 in Twentynine Palms and near

Joshua Tree...around 60 around Yucca Valley. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 92.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around

70 in Twentynine Palms...63 to 66 around Yucca Valley and near

Joshua Tree. Highs 91 to 94 in Twentynine Palms and around Yucca

Valley...around 90 near Joshua Tree.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 95 to 98 in

Twentynine Palms...90 to 93 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Lows 69 to 72 in Twentynine Palms...65 to 68 around Yucca

Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 72 in

Twentynine Palms...65 to 68 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Highs 93 to 96 in Twentynine Palms...89 to 92 around Yucca

Valley and near Joshua Tree.

