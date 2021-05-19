CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Tuesday, May 18, 2021

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

300 AM PDT Wed May 19 2021

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast...please visit weather.gov/lasvegas and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

CAZ519-192300-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

300 AM PDT Wed May 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 58 to 68. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Patchy blowing dust in the

evening. Lows 32 to 42. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to

around 55 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 46 to 56. West winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to around 50 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, colder. Lows 21 to 31. West

winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with snow

showers likely and chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Accumulations are possible. Highs 34 to 44. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of snow showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Not as cool. Lows

around 38. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain showers and snow showers

in the afternoon. Not as cool. Highs around 56. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 41.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 63 to 68. Lows 41 to

48.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 71 to 76. Lows 48 to

53.

CAZ521-192300-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

300 AM PDT Wed May 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 76. West winds 5 to 10 mph increasing

to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 38 to 48. West winds 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph decreasing to 30 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 64. West winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

around 45 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, colder. Lows 27 to 37.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph becoming north 5 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with snow

showers likely and chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs

41 to 51. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of snow showers and rain

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

around 38. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of rain showers and snow showers

in the afternoon. Highs around 56. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 42.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Highs 64 to 69.

Lows 42 to 48.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 71 to 76. Lows 48 to

53.

CAZ520-192300-

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

300 AM PDT Wed May 19 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM PDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs

86 to 89. West winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Lows

51 to 54. West winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph after

midnight. Gusts up to 45 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Patchy blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs 73 to 76. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

around 50 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, colder. Patchy blowing dust

in the evening. Lows 40 to 43. West winds 20 to 30 mph becoming

northwest 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Cooler. Highs 60 to 63. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

showers 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

around 46.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 69.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Highs

72 to 75.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 58. Highs

81 to 84.

CAZ522-192300-

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

300 AM PDT Wed May 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 83 in the mountains...106 to 109 at

Furnace Creek. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 52 in the mountains...73 to

76 at Furnace Creek. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph

decreasing to 30 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs around 70 in the mountains...

95 to 98 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph increasing to southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

around 50 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, cooler. Lows 39 to 42 in

the mountains...65 to 68 at Furnace Creek. West winds 15 to 25 mph

decreasing to 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Cooler. Highs 54 to 57 in the mountains...82 to 85 at Furnace

Creek. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 44 in the mountains...

around 64 at Furnace Creek.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs around 64 in the

mountains...around 88 at Furnace Creek.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 47 in the mountains...

around 67 at Furnace Creek.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 71 to 74 in the mountains...

93 to 96 at Furnace Creek. Lows 49 to 52 in the mountains...around

70 at Furnace Creek.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 79 in the mountains...around 101 at

Furnace Creek.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 58 in the mountains...

around 75 at Furnace Creek.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 82 in the mountains...around 105 at

Furnace Creek.

CAZ523-192300-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

300 AM PDT Wed May 19 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 11 PM PDT

THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs

89 to 92. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to west 20 to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Lows 56 to

59. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 55 mph decreasing to

45 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Patchy blowing dust through the

day. Highs 75 to 78. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph. Gusts up to

45 mph increasing to 60 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy, cooler. Patchy blowing dust in the

evening. Lows around 50. West winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to

10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 70. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 53.

Highs 74 to 77.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 82 to 85. Lows 55 to 58.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 91 to 94. Lows 60 to 63.

CAZ524-192300-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass, and Mitchell Caverns

300 AM PDT Wed May 19 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM PDT THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 91 to 94. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 62. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

Gusts up to 50 mph decreasing to 40 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs

80 to 83. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph

increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy, cooler. Patchy blowing dust in the

evening. Lows around 50. West winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 5 to

15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 69 to 72. West winds 5 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 56.

Highs 76 to 79.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 84 to 87. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 92 to 95. Lows 62 to 65.

CAZ525-526-192300-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

300 AM PDT Wed May 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 100 in Twentynine Palms...89 to

92 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 67 in Twentynine Palms...55 to

58 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. West winds 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 92 in Twentynine Palms...79 to

82 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 60 in

Twentynine Palms...around 50 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. West winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs around 80 in Twentynine Palms...

70 to 73 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 59 in

Twentynine Palms...50 to 53 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Highs 81 to 84 in Twentynine Palms...75 to 78 around Yucca

Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 90 in Twentynine

Palms...83 to 86 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Lows

59 to 62 in Twentynine Palms...54 to 57 around Yucca Valley and

near Joshua Tree.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 95 to 98 in Twentynine

Palms...90 to 93 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Lows

64 to 67 in Twentynine Palms...59 to 62 around Yucca Valley and

near Joshua Tree.

