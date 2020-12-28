CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Sunday, December 27, 2020

CAZ519-281200-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

1156 PM PST Sun Dec 27 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PST MONDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Chance of snow showers late in the evening, then

snow showers after midnight. Snow accumulation generally 2 to

4 inches. Lows 16 to 26. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow showers in the morning, then chance of snow showers

in the afternoon. Snow accumulation generally 1 to 3 inches. Total

snow accumulation up to 9 inches. Near steady temperature in the

lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Colder.

Near steady temperature around 18. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 22 to 32. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature around 20.

West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 38 to 43. Lows

25 to 30.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the

lower 20s.

.NEW YEARS DAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 39 to 44.

Lows 27 to 32.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 42 to 47. Lows

30 to 35.

CAZ521-281200-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

1156 PM PST Sun Dec 27 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PST MONDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of snow showers late in the

evening, then snow showers likely after midnight. Snow accumulation

generally 2 to 4 inches. Lows 22 to 32. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow showers in the morning, then slight chance of snow

showers in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the

morning. Snow accumulation generally 2 to 4 inches. Total snow

accumulation 5 to 10 inches. Highs 24 to 34. Northeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. Chance of snow

near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder. Lows 15 to 25. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 25 to 35. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the lower

20s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 38 to 43. Lows

25 to 30.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 26.

.NEW YEARS DAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 36 to 41.

Lows 26 to 31.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 39 to 44. Lows

29 to 34.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 43.

CAZ520-281200-

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

1156 PM PST Sun Dec 27 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST MONDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Chance of rain showers and snow showers late in

the evening, then rain showers and snow showers after midnight.

Snow accumulation generally 1 to 3 inches. Snow level 4500 feet.

Lows 32 to 35. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow showers and rain showers in the morning, then slight

chance of rain showers and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow

accumulation generally 1 to 3 inches. Total snow accumulation up to

4 inches. Snow level 4100 feet. Highs 40 to 43. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 25 to 28. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 43 to 46. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 28. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 50 to 53. Lows

31 to 34.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 32.

.NEW YEARS DAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 50 to 53.

Lows 31 to 34.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 52 to 55. Lows

33 to 36.

CAZ522-281200-

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

1156 PM PST Sun Dec 27 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PST MONDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers late in

the evening, then chance of rain showers and snow showers after

midnight. Lows 31 to 34 in the mountains...45 to 48 at Furnace

Creek. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain showers and snow showers in the morning, then slight

chance of rain showers and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow

accumulation generally 2 to 4 inches. Snow level 4100 feet. Highs

34 to 37 in the mountains...56 to 59 at Furnace Creek. South winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

26 to 29 in the mountains...43 to 46 at Furnace Creek. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40 in the mountains...63 to 66 at

Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 29 in the mountains...

39 to 42 at Furnace Creek. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 45 to 48 in the

mountains...61 to 64 at Furnace Creek. Lows 31 to 34 in the

mountains...39 to 42 at Furnace Creek.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 35 in

the mountains...42 to 45 at Furnace Creek. Highs 45 to 48 in the

mountains...61 to 64 at Furnace Creek.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to

37 in the mountains...42 to 45 at Furnace Creek. Highs 45 to 48 in

the mountains...61 to 64 at Furnace Creek.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50 in the mountains...around

65 at Furnace Creek.

CAZ523-281200-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

1156 PM PST Sun Dec 27 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear late in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Rain showers likely after midnight. Lows around 40.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after

midnight. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of rain showers in the

morning. Highs 50 to 53. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

34 to 37. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 54. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 35. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 58. Lows

36 to 39.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 39.

Highs 55 to 58.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs

around 60.

CAZ524-281200-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass, and Mitchell Caverns

1156 PM PST Sun Dec 27 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of rain

showers after midnight. Lows 36 to 39. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain showers and snow showers in

the morning, then slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs 50 to 53. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 33 to 36. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 52. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 34. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 57.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 38. Highs

56 to 59.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 39.

Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Lows

around 40.

CAZ525-526-281200-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

1156 PM PST Sun Dec 27 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 50 percent chance of rain

showers after midnight. Lows 39 to 42. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 60 in Twentynine Palms...49 to 52 around Yucca Valley

and near Joshua Tree. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40 in Twentynine Palms

and near Joshua Tree...33 to 36 around Yucca Valley. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 59 in Twentynine Palms...50 to

53 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 61 in Twentynine Palms and around

Yucca Valley...around 57 near Joshua Tree.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

Highs 60 to 63 in Twentynine Palms and around Yucca Valley...56 to

59 near Joshua Tree.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 42.

Highs 60 to 63 in Twentynine Palms and around Yucca Valley...55 to

58 near Joshua Tree.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 62 in Twentynine Palms...

around 58 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 64 in Twentynine Palms and

around Yucca Valley...around 60 near Joshua Tree.

