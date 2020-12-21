CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Sunday, December 20, 2020

CAZ519-211200-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

141 AM PST Mon Dec 21 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 36. West winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 42 to 52. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 22 to 32. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 34 to 44. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 18 to 28. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 45.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 30 to 35. Highs

43 to 48.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 34.

Highs 45 to 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 32 to 37. Highs

46 to 51.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 34.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 44.

CAZ521-211200-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

141 AM PST Mon Dec 21 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 38. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 46 to 56. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 35. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 40 to 50. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 22 to 30. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 42 to 47.

Lows 27 to 32.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 46.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to

34. Highs 45 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 44.

CAZ520-211200-

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

141 AM PST Mon Dec 21 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 38. North winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 65. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 36. Southwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 33. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 56.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to 37. Highs

55 to 58.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 36.

Highs 56 to 59.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 38.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Lows

around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 54.

CAZ522-211200-

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

141 AM PST Mon Dec 21 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60 in the mountains...74 to 77 at

Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 37 in the mountains...

39 to 42 at Furnace Creek. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 55 in the mountains...72 to 75 at

Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 33 in the mountains...

41 to 44 at Furnace Creek. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50 in the mountains...

around 66 at Furnace Creek.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 32 to 35 in the

mountains...39 to 42 at Furnace Creek. Highs 49 to 52 in the

mountains...64 to 67 at Furnace Creek.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to

37 in the mountains...42 to 45 at Furnace Creek. Highs 51 to 54 in

the mountains...65 to 68 at Furnace Creek.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50 in the mountains...around

68 at Furnace Creek.

CAZ523-211200-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

141 AM PST Mon Dec 21 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 69. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 68. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 39. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 38.

Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to

43. Highs 61 to 64.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 61.

CAZ524-211200-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass, and Mitchell Caverns

141 AM PST Mon Dec 21 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 68. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 43. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 67. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 39. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 61.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows

around 40. Highs around 60.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs around 62.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to

43. Highs 62 to 65.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 62.

CAZ525-526-211200-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

141 AM PST Mon Dec 21 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 45. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 72. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 46. West winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 72 in Twentynine Palms and near

Joshua Tree...64 to 67 around Yucca Valley. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 45. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 65 in Twentynine

Palms...around 59 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to

44 in Twentynine Palms...around 40 around Yucca Valley and near

Joshua Tree. Highs 62 to 65 in Twentynine Palms...around 60 around

Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs around 66 in Twentynine Palms and

around Yucca Valley...around 62 near Joshua Tree.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 45. Highs

66 to 69 in Twentynine Palms and around Yucca Valley...62 to

65 near Joshua Tree.

