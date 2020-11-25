CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast

CAZ519-251200-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

126 AM PST Wed Nov 25 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 35. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 40 to 50. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 15 to 25. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny, colder. Highs 25 to 35. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the mid

20s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Highs 50 to

55. Lows 31 to 36.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 53 to 58. Lows 35 to

40.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 40. Highs

51 to 56.

CAZ521-251200-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

126 AM PST Wed Nov 25 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 34. West winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 43 to 53. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 19 to 29. North winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs 30 to 40. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 20 to 28. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 48 to 53. Lows

28 to 33.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 52 to 57. Lows 32 to

37.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 37. Highs

50 to 55.

CAZ520-251200-

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

126 AM PST Wed Nov 25 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 7 PM PST THURSDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 37. West winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 62. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 33. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 50. North winds

15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 33. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 60 to 63. Lows

around 40.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 66. Lows 40 to

43.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 42. Highs

62 to 65.

CAZ522-251200-

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

126 AM PST Wed Nov 25 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 7 PM PST THURSDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 36 in the mountains...

46 to 49 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 55 in the mountains...70 to 73 at

Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 34 in the mountains...

around 50 at Furnace Creek. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 43 to 46 in the

mountains...69 to 72 at Furnace Creek. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 32 in the mountains...

43 to 46 at Furnace Creek. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 55 to 58 in the

mountains...72 to 75 at Furnace Creek. Lows 35 to 38 in the

mountains...43 to 46 at Furnace Creek.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around

40 in the mountains...46 to 49 at Furnace Creek. Highs around 60 in

the mountains...73 to 76 at Furnace Creek.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 57 in the mountains...around 75 at

Furnace Creek.

CAZ523-251200-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

126 AM PST Wed Nov 25 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 7 PM PST THURSDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 67. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 55 to 58. North winds

15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 37. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 61.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 38.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 64 to 67. Lows

around 40.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 45.

Highs 65 to 68.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 66.

CAZ524-251200-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass, and Mitchell Caverns

126 AM PST Wed Nov 25 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 65. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 39. Southwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 55 to 58. North winds 5 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 38. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 61.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 65 to 68. Lows 39 to

42.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 45.

Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 68.

CAZ525-251200-

Morongo Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

and Twentynine Palms

126 AM PST Wed Nov 25 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 7 PM PST THURSDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 45. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 69. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 44. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 60 to 63 in Twentynine

Palms and near Joshua Tree...55 to 58 around Yucca Valley.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 39 to 42. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 64 in Twentynine Palms and around

Yucca Valley...around 58 near Joshua Tree.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 42.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 70 in

Twentynine Palms and around Yucca Valley...63 to 66 near Joshua

Tree. Lows 41 to 44.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 48. Highs

70 to 73 in Twentynine Palms and around Yucca Valley...66 to

69 near Joshua Tree.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 48. Highs

70 to 73 in Twentynine Palms and around Yucca Valley...66 to

69 near Joshua Tree.

CAZ526-251200-

Cadiz Basin-

Including Vidal Junction

126 AM PST Wed Nov 25 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 45. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 69. East winds up to 5 mph shifting

to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 44. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 62 to 65. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph increasing to north 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 43 to 46. North winds

15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 67.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 44.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 69 to 72. Lows 43 to

46.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 47.

Highs 71 to 74.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 71.

