CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast
CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Tuesday, October 13, 2020
Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin
National Weather Service Las Vegas NV
210 AM PDT Wed Oct 14 2020
CAZ519-142300-
Eastern Sierra Slopes-
Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal
211 AM PDT Wed Oct 14 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning. Haze through the
day. Highs 64 to 74. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
northeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54. Northwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 72. North winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50. Northwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 70. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 56.
Highs 73 to 78.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 71.
CAZ521-142300-
White Mountains of Inyo County-
Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine
211 AM PDT Wed Oct 14 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke in the morning. Highs 68 to
78. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55. North winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 75. North winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52. North winds 5 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 73. North winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 54. Highs
72 to 78.
CAZ520-142300-
Owens Valley-
Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,
and Olancha
211 AM PDT Wed Oct 14 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning. Haze through
the day. Highs 86 to 89. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 87. North winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 58. North winds 5 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 85. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Highs
85 to 88.
CAZ522-142300-
Death Valley National Park-
Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,
and Shoshone
211 AM PDT Wed Oct 14 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 83 in the mountains...104 to
107 at Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 59 in the mountains...74 to
77 at Furnace Creek. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 79 in the mountains...101 to 104 at
Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 56 in the mountains...
70 to 73 at Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 77 in the mountains...around 100 at
Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 59 in
the mountains...around 70 at Furnace Creek. Highs 80 to 83 in the
mountains...99 to 102 at Furnace Creek.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 76 to 79 in the
mountains...94 to 97 at Furnace Creek. Lows 54 to 57 in the
mountains...66 to 69 at Furnace Creek.
CAZ523-142300-
Western Mojave Desert-
Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin
211 AM PDT Wed Oct 14 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 91 to 94. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 64. Northwest winds up to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 92. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 63. North winds 5 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 88. North winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 66. Highs
91 to 94.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 63.
.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 90. Lows 59 to
62.
CAZ524-142300-
Eastern Mojave Desert-
Including Baker, Mountain Pass, and Mitchell Caverns
211 AM PDT Wed Oct 14 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 93. Northwest winds up to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows 62 to
65. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. North winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 62. North winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 87. North winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 66. Highs
91 to 94.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 64.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 89 to 92. Lows 62 to
65.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 87.
CAZ525-526-142300-
Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-
Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,
Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction
211 AM PDT Wed Oct 14 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 100 in Twentynine Palms and near
Joshua Tree...92 to 95 around Yucca Valley. Northwest winds up to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 66 to 69. Northwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 98 in Twentynine Palms and near
Joshua Tree...91 to 94 around Yucca Valley. North winds 5 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 69. Northwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 94 in Twentynine Palms and near Joshua
Tree...around 90 around Yucca Valley. North winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 68. Highs
95 to 98 in Twentynine Palms...91 to 94 around Yucca Valley and
near Joshua Tree.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 67.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 93 to 96 in Twentynine
Palms and around Yucca Valley...89 to 92 near Joshua Tree. Lows
65 to 68.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 63.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 91 in Twentynine Palms and around
Yucca Valley...around 86 near Joshua Tree.
