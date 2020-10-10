CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast

CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Friday, October 9, 2020

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

137 AM PDT Sat Oct 10 2020

CAZ519-101100-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

137 AM PDT Sat Oct 10 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows

39 to 49. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Haze.

Highs 57 to 67. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 68. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50. West winds up to

10 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 75 to 80. Lows

53 to 58.

CAZ521-101100-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

137 AM PDT Sat Oct 10 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Haze.

Highs 62 to 72. West winds up to 5 mph shifting to the south in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 71. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 76 to 81. Lows

52 to 57.

CAZ520-101100-

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

137 AM PDT Sat Oct 10 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows

53 to 56. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning. Haze

through the day. Highs 79 to 82. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 55. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 82. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 56. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 90. Lows

60 to 63.

CAZ522-101100-

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

137 AM PDT Sat Oct 10 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 55 in the mountains...

71 to 74 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 75 in the mountains...95 to 98 at

Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

51 to 54 in the mountains...71 to 74 at Furnace Creek. South winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 75 in the mountains...96 to 99 at

Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 55 in the mountains...

70 to 73 at Furnace Creek. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 81 to 84 in the

mountains...101 to 104 at Furnace Creek. Lows around 60 in the

mountains...71 to 74 at Furnace Creek.

CAZ523-101100-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

137 AM PDT Sat Oct 10 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 84 to 87. Southwest winds up to

10 mph increasing to west 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 56 to 59. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 85. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs around 92.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 64.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 93 to 96. Lows 64 to

67.

CAZ524-101100-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass, and Mitchell Caverns

137 AM PDT Sat Oct 10 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 62. West winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 86. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 85. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs around 92.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 64.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 94 to 97. Lows 64 to

67.

CAZ525-526-101100-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

137 AM PDT Sat Oct 10 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 66. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 92 in Twentynine Palms and near

Joshua Tree...84 to 87 around Yucca Valley. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 66 in Twentynine Palms

and near Joshua Tree...59 to 62 around Yucca Valley. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 92 in Twentynine Palms and near Joshua

Tree...83 to 86 around Yucca Valley. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 66. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs around 96 in Twentynine Palms...around

92 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 68.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 100 in

Twentynine Palms and around Yucca Valley...93 to 96 near Joshua

Tree. Lows around 70.

