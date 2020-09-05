CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast
CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Friday, September 4, 2020
_____
037 FPUS55 KVEF 050852
ZFPVEF
Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin
National Weather Service Las Vegas NV
151 AM PDT Sat Sep 5 2020
This is an automatically generated product that provides average
values for large geographical areas and may not be representative
of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site
specific forecast...please visit weather.gov/lasvegas and either
(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or
(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by
clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.
CAZ519-051100-
Eastern Sierra Slopes-
Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal
151 AM PDT Sat Sep 5 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65. Southwest winds up to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Haze in the afternoon. Highs 77 to 87. Southeast
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 87. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66. Northwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.LABOR DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Highs 92 to 97.
Lows 67 to 72.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 83 to 88. Lows
60 to 68.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 81.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 63. Highs
80 to 85.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 59 to 64. Highs 81 to 86.
$$
CAZ521-051100-
White Mountains of Inyo County-
Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine
151 AM PDT Sat Sep 5 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 59 to 69. Southwest winds up
to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 93. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 93. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 70. Northwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs around 95.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 70. Highs
85 to 95.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows around 57.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 61. Highs
79 to 84.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 58 to 63. Highs 82 to 87.
$$
CAZ520-051100-
Owens Valley-
Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,
and Olancha
151 AM PDT Sat Sep 5 2020
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT MONDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 73. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 104. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 71 to 74. Southwest winds up to
10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 105. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 72 to 75. Northwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.LABOR DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 106 to 109. Lows
75 to 78.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 96 to 99. Lows
69 to 72.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 92.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 67. Highs
92 to 95.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 66 to 69. Highs 94 to 97.
$$
CAZ522-051100-
Death Valley National Park-
Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,
and Shoshone
151 AM PDT Sat Sep 5 2020
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT MONDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 73 in the mountains...86 to
89 at Furnace Creek. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 98 in the mountains...122 to 125 at
Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 71 to 74 in the mountains...around
90 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
northwest after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 99 in the mountains...123 to 126 at
Furnace Creek. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 71 to 74 in the mountains...around
90 at Furnace Creek. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs around 102 in the mountains...around
123 at Furnace Creek.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 73 to 76 in
the mountains...85 to 88 at Furnace Creek. Highs 94 to 97 in the
mountains...114 to 117 at Furnace Creek.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as warm. Lows around 61 in the
mountains...around 79 at Furnace Creek.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 83 in the mountains...around
103 at Furnace Creek.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 62 in the mountains...
around 80 at Furnace Creek.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs around 90 in the
mountains...around 110 at Furnace Creek. Lows 62 to 65 in the
mountains...80 to 83 at Furnace Creek.
$$
CAZ523-051100-
Western Mojave Desert-
Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin
151 AM PDT Sat Sep 5 2020
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT MONDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 76 to 79. Southwest winds up to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 106 to 109. Northwest winds up to 5 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 79 to 82. South winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the west after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 110. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.LABOR DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 112 to 115. Lows 80 to
83.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Not as warm.
Highs 100 to 103. Lows 73 to 76.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 92 to 95. Lows around
70.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 97.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 69 to 72. Highs around
100.
$$
CAZ524-051100-
Eastern Mojave Desert-
Including Baker, Mountain Pass, and Mitchell Caverns
151 AM PDT Sat Sep 5 2020
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT MONDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 106 to 109. North winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 80 to 83. South winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 110. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 79 to 82. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.LABOR DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 113 to 116. Lows 81 to
84.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Not as warm.
Highs 100 to 103. Lows 73 to 76.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 92.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Highs
93 to 96.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 70 to 73. Highs around
100.
$$
CAZ525-526-051100-
Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-
Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,
Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction
151 AM PDT Sat Sep 5 2020
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT MONDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 83 to 86 in Twentynine Palms and
near Joshua Tree...79 to 82 around Yucca Valley. Northwest winds up
to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 112 to 115 in Twentynine Palms and near
Joshua Tree...106 to 109 around Yucca Valley. North winds up to
10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 84 to 87 in Twentynine Palms and near
Joshua Tree...80 to 83 around Yucca Valley. South winds up to
10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 112 to 115 in Twentynine Palms and near
Joshua Tree...around 110 around Yucca Valley. Northeast winds up to
10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 83 to 86. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.LABOR DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 115 to 118 in Twentynine
Palms...111 to 114 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Lows
84 to 87.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Not as warm. Highs
104 to 107. Lows around 80 in Twentynine Palms...74 to 77 around
Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 95 to 98. Lows
71 to 74.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102 in Twentynine Palms and around
Yucca Valley...around 98 near Joshua Tree.
$$
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather