CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Friday, July 31, 2020

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

216 AM PDT Sat Aug 1 2020

CAZ519-012300-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

216 AM PDT Sat Aug 1 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 89. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 88. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 62. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 87. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 67. Highs

90 to 95.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 81 to 86. Lows 59 to 64.

CAZ521-012300-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

216 AM PDT Sat Aug 1 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 97. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 65. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 96. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 95. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 67. Highs

93 to 98.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 83 to 88. Lows 59 to 64.

CAZ520-012300-

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

216 AM PDT Sat Aug 1 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 105 to 108. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 68. West winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to

the northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 106. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 106. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 72.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

Highs 103 to 106.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 94 to 97. Lows 66 to 69.

CAZ522-012300-

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

216 AM PDT Sat Aug 1 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 102 in the mountains...122 to 125 at

Furnace Creek. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 69 in the mountains...86 to 89 at

Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100 in the mountains...120 to 123 at

Furnace Creek. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70 in the mountains...89 to

92 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the west

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 99 in the mountains...around 120 at

Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 71 in the mountains...around

89 at Furnace Creek.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101 in the mountains...around 119 at

Furnace Creek.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70 in

the mountains...around 90 at Furnace Creek. Highs 99 to 102 in the

mountains...around 120 at Furnace Creek.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 89 to 92 in the mountains...

111 to 114 at Furnace Creek. Lows 65 to 68 in the mountains...86 to

89 at Furnace Creek.

CAZ523-012300-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

216 AM PDT Sat Aug 1 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 110. West winds 5 to 15 mph

increasing to southwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 70 to 73. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 106 to 109. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 71 to 74. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 107. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 72 to 75. Highs

around 110.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 99 to 102. Lows 69 to 72.

CAZ524-012300-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass, and Mitchell Caverns

216 AM PDT Sat Aug 1 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 109 to 112. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 75 to 78. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 106 to 109. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 73 to 76. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 107. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 75 to 78. Highs

around 110.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 101 to 104. Lows 73 to 76.

CAZ525-526-012300-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

216 AM PDT Sat Aug 1 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 114 to 117 in Twentynine Palms...106 to

109 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 80 to 83 in Twentynine Palms and near Joshua

Tree...74 to 77 around Yucca Valley. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 111 to 114 in Twentynine Palms...103 to

106 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 79 to 82 in Twentynine Palms and near

Joshua Tree...72 to 75 around Yucca Valley. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 109 to 112 in Twentynine Palms...102 to

105 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 79 to 82 in

Twentynine Palms...70 to 73 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Highs 111 to 114 in Twentynine Palms...103 to 106 around

Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 105 to 108 in Twentynine

Palms...around 100 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Lows

around 80 in Twentynine Palms...around 70 around Yucca Valley and

near Joshua Tree.

