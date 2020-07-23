CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast

CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Wednesday, July 22, 2020

234 FPUS55 KVEF 230952

ZFPVEF

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

251 AM PDT Thu Jul 23 2020

CAZ519-232300-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

251 AM PDT Thu Jul 23 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 65 to 75. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 57. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 77. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58. West winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 78. East winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to southeast 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 66.

Highs 84 to 89.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 88 to 93. Lows 63 to 68.

CAZ521-232300-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

251 AM PDT Thu Jul 23 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 82. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 62. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 83. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63. South winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the southwest up to 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 84. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 67.

Highs 85 to 90.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 89 to 94. Lows 63 to 68.

CAZ520-232300-

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

251 AM PDT Thu Jul 23 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 93. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 67. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 94. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 68. South winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 95. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 72. Highs

around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 71 to 74. Highs

100 to 103.

CAZ522-232300-

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

251 AM PDT Thu Jul 23 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 87 in the mountains...112 to 115 at

Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 65 in the mountains...around 90 at

Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 88 in the mountains...112 to 115 at

Furnace Creek. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 67 in the mountains...89 to 92 at

Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 89 in the mountains...114 to 117 at

Furnace Creek. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 70 in

the mountains...89 to 92 at Furnace Creek. Highs 92 to 95 in the

mountains...115 to 118 at Furnace Creek.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 70 to 73 in the

mountains...92 to 95 at Furnace Creek. Highs 95 to 98 in the

mountains...around 120 at Furnace Creek.

CAZ523-232300-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

251 AM PDT Thu Jul 23 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 99. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 66 to 69. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 74.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 75 to 78. Highs

104 to 107.

CAZ524-232300-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass, and Mitchell Caverns

251 AM PDT Thu Jul 23 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 99. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing

to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 72. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 99. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 71 to 74. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 76 to 79. Highs

104 to 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 79 to 82. Highs

106 to 109.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 109.

CAZ525-526-232300-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

251 AM PDT Thu Jul 23 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 105 in Twentynine Palms...95 to

98 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Southeast winds up to

10 mph increasing to south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 74 to 77 in Twentynine Palms...66 to

69 around Yucca Valley...70 to 73 near Joshua Tree. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 105 in Twentynine Palms...96 to

99 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 76 to 79 in Twentynine Palms...around

70 around Yucca Valley...72 to 75 near Joshua Tree. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 105 in Twentynine Palms...96 to

99 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 79 in Twentynine Palms...

around 72 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 108 in Twentynine Palms...around

102 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 82 in Twentynine Palms...around

73 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 108 in Twentynine Palms...around

104 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 82 to 85 in

Twentynine Palms...75 to 78 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Highs around 110 in Twentynine Palms...103 to 106 around

Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 111 in Twentynine Palms...around

106 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

