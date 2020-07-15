CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast

CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Tuesday, July 14, 2020

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

300 AM PDT Wed Jul 15 2020

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

300 AM PDT Wed Jul 15 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 84. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61. South winds 5 to 15 mph shifting

to the west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 84. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 82. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 68. Highs

87 to 92.

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

300 AM PDT Wed Jul 15 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 92. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66. South winds 5 to 15 mph shifting

to the west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 91. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 88. South winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 65.

.SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 88 to 93. Lows

63 to 68.

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

300 AM PDT Wed Jul 15 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 15 mph shifting

to the west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 99. South winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 71 to 74. Highs 100 to

103.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 71 to 74.

Highs 101 to 104.

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

300 AM PDT Wed Jul 15 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 94 in the mountains...around 120 at

Furnace Creek. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 69 in the mountains...91 to 94 at

Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 95 in the mountains...around 120 at

Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 69 in the mountains...92 to

95 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 93 in the mountains...around 120 at

Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 70 to 73 in the

mountains...91 to 94 at Furnace Creek. Highs 95 to 98 in the

mountains...around 120 at Furnace Creek.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 72 in

the mountains...92 to 95 at Furnace Creek. Highs 96 to 99 in the

mountains...119 to 122 at Furnace Creek.

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

300 AM PDT Wed Jul 15 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 103. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 72. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 104. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 73. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 104. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 76 to 79. Highs 105 to

108.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

Highs 105 to 108.

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass, and Mitchell Caverns

300 AM PDT Wed Jul 15 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 102. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 73 to 76. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 103. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 74 to 77. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 104. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 79.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 108.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 81 to 84. Highs

around 110.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 81 to 84. Highs

around 110.

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

300 AM PDT Wed Jul 15 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 105 to 108 in Twentynine Palms...around

100 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. West winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 79 to 82 in Twentynine Palms and near Joshua

Tree...74 to 77 around Yucca Valley. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 106 to 109 in Twentynine Palms...99 to

102 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 79 to 82 in Twentynine Palms and near

Joshua Tree...75 to 78 around Yucca Valley. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 106 to 109 in Twentynine Palms...100 to

103 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 82 to 85 in Twentynine

Palms and near Joshua Tree...around 80 around Yucca Valley. Highs

109 to 112 in Twentynine Palms...104 to 107 around Yucca Valley and

near Joshua Tree.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 84 to 87 in

Twentynine Palms and near Joshua Tree...around 80 around Yucca

Valley. Highs 110 to 113 in Twentynine Palms...104 to 107 around

Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 83 in Twentynine Palms

and near Joshua Tree...around 79 around Yucca Valley.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 109 in Twentynine Palms...around

104 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather