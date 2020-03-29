CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast

CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Saturday, March 28, 2020

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

111 AM PDT Sun Mar 29 2020

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast...please visit weather.gov/lasvegas and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

CAZ519-291100-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

111 AM PDT Sun Mar 29 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 18 to 28. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then chance of snow showers and rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs 30 to 40. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 17 to 27. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 39 to 49. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 36. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 58 to 63. Lows

39 to 44.

CAZ521-291100-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

111 AM PDT Sun Mar 29 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 24 to 34. West winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then chance of snow showers, rain showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 37 to 47. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 24 to 34. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 45 to 55. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 40. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.TUESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 61 to 66. Lows

40 to 45.

CAZ520-291100-

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

111 AM PDT Sun Mar 29 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 39. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny with chance of rain showers in the morning, then

partly sunny with chance of rain showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 55 to 58. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 38. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 66. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 44. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 73 to 76. Lows

46 to 49.

CAZ522-291100-

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

111 AM PDT Sun Mar 29 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows 35 to 38 in the mountains...56 to 59 at Furnace

Creek. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 49 to 52 in the mountains...76 to 79 at Furnace Creek.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 38 in the mountains...

53 to 56 at Furnace Creek. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60 in the mountains...82 to 85 at

Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 43 in the mountains...around

60 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north

after midnight.

.TUESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 70 to 73 in the

mountains...90 to 93 at Furnace Creek. Lows 46 to 49 in the

mountains...59 to 62 at Furnace Creek.

CAZ523-291100-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

111 AM PDT Sun Mar 29 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to 46. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 66. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 44. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 73. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 48. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 78.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 52.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 81 to 84. Lows

52 to 55.

CAZ524-291100-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass, and Mitchell Caverns

111 AM PDT Sun Mar 29 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to 48. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 66. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 45. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 72. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to 57. Highs

81 to 84.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to

58. Highs 81 to 84.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 87.

CAZ525-526-291100-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

111 AM PDT Sun Mar 29 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 52 in Twentynine

Palms...41 to 44 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 73 in Twentynine Palms...62 to

65 around Yucca Valley...66 to 69 near Joshua Tree. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50 in Twentynine Palms...

42 to 45 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 78 in Twentynine Palms and near Joshua

Tree...69 to 72 around Yucca Valley. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 54 in Twentynine Palms and

near Joshua Tree...around 50 around Yucca Valley. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 83 in Twentynine Palms and

near Joshua Tree...around 79 around Yucca Valley.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 59 in Twentynine Palms...around 54 around Yucca

Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 88 in Twentynine Palms...

around 81 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around

60 in Twentynine Palms...52 to 55 around Yucca Valley and near

Joshua Tree. Highs 85 to 88 in Twentynine Palms...79 to 82 around

Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs around 90 in Twentynine

Palms...80 to 83 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Lows

around 60 in Twentynine Palms...53 to 56 around Yucca Valley and

near Joshua Tree.

