CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast
CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Saturday, March 14, 2020
_____
327 FPUS55 KVEF 150921
ZFPVEF
Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin
National Weather Service Las Vegas NV
221 AM PDT Sun Mar 15 2020
This is an automatically generated product that provides average
values for large geographical areas and may not be representative
of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site
specific forecast...please visit weather.gov/lasvegas and either
(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or
(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by
clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.
CAZ519-152300-
Eastern Sierra Slopes-
Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal
221 AM PDT Sun Mar 15 2020
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM MONDAY TO 5 PM PDT
TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Windy. Sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs 31 to 41. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 19 to 29. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph.
.MONDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny with chance of snow showers in the
morning, then mostly cloudy with snow showers with rain showers
likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation generally 2 to 4 inches.
Highs 28 to 38. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Snow showers and rain showers in the
evening, then snow showers after midnight. Colder. Accumulations
are possible. Lows 13 to 23. South winds 20 to 30 mph becoming
southwest 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Snow showers likely in the morning, then
chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Accumulations are
possible. Highs 23 to 33. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 23 to 28. Highs
37 to 42.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 27 to
33. Highs 40 to 45.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of snow showers and rain showers
in the afternoon. Highs around 47. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
$$
CAZ521-152300-
White Mountains of Inyo County-
Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine
221 AM PDT Sun Mar 15 2020
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM MONDAY TO 5 PM PDT
TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 40 to 50. South winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of snow showers after
midnight. Lows 25 to 35. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny with chance of snow showers in the
morning, then mostly cloudy with snow showers and rain showers
likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation generally 1 to 3 inches.
Highs 35 to 45. South winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to southeast
15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Snow showers with rain showers likely in the
evening, then snow showers after midnight. Accumulations are
possible. Lows 23 to 31. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph becoming
south 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs 31 to 41. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 25 to 30. Highs
40 to 45.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 30 to
35. Highs 42 to 47.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of snow showers and rain showers
in the afternoon. Highs around 49. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
$$
CAZ520-152300-
Owens Valley-
Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,
and Olancha
221 AM PDT Sun Mar 15 2020
.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 60. South winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of rain showers and
snow showers after midnight. Lows 35 to 38. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny with chance of rain showers and snow
showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with rain showers likely
in the afternoon. Highs 51 to 54. South winds 5 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain showers and snow showers likely.
Accumulations are possible. Snow level 4200 feet after midnight.
Lows 31 to 34. South winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph
after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of snow showers in the morning,
then chance of rain showers and snow showers in the afternoon.
Highs around 50. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 35. Highs
52 to 55.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 35.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 56.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around
40. Highs 56 to 59.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain showers in the afternoon.
Highs around 60. Chance of showers 30 percent.
$$
CAZ522-152300-
Death Valley National Park-
Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,
and Shoshone
221 AM PDT Sun Mar 15 2020
.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 51 to 54 in the mountains...76 to
79 at Furnace Creek. South winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to
30 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 34 to 37 in the mountains...
52 to 55 at Furnace Creek. South winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to
5 to 15 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of rain showers in the afternoon.
Highs around 50 in the mountains...73 to 76 at Furnace Creek. South
winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with chance of rain showers
and snow showers likely. Accumulations are possible. Snow level
5000 feet after midnight. Lows 33 to 36 in the mountains...53 to
56 at Furnace Creek. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers
and snow showers. Highs 43 to 46 in the mountains...69 to 72 at
Furnace Creek. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 34 in the mountains...
around 49 at Furnace Creek.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50 in the mountains...
around 70 at Furnace Creek.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to
39 in the mountains...49 to 52 at Furnace Creek. Highs 50 to 53 in
the mountains...69 to 72 at Furnace Creek.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 54 in the mountains...around
72 at Furnace Creek.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 43 in the
mountains...53 to 56 at Furnace Creek. Highs 54 to 57 in the
mountains...73 to 76 at Furnace Creek.
$$
CAZ523-152300-
Western Mojave Desert-
Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin
221 AM PDT Sun Mar 15 2020
.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 61 to 64. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 40 to 43. Southwest winds
15 to 25 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 60 to 63. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows 39 to 42. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Chance of rain showers and snow showers in the
morning, then chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 54 to
57. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 41.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 59.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to
44. Highs 59 to 62.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 64 to 67. Lows
44 to 47.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 68.
$$
CAZ524-152300-
Eastern Mojave Desert-
Including Baker, Mountain Pass, and Mitchell Caverns
221 AM PDT Sun Mar 15 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 66. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 45. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 66. South winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows 42 to 45. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs 55 to 58. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of snow showers in the
evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of rain showers and snow
showers after midnight. Lows around 44. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers
in the morning, then chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs
around 58. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain showers and
snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows around 43. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 63.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 44 to 47. Highs
63 to 66.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs
66 to 69.
$$
CAZ525-526-152300-
Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-
Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,
Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction
221 AM PDT Sun Mar 15 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 72 in Twentynine Palms...61 to
64 around Yucca Valley...65 to 68 near Joshua Tree. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50 in Twentynine Palms...40 to
43 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 72 in Twentynine Palms...61 to
64 around Yucca Valley...65 to 68 near Joshua Tree. South winds up
to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain showers
after midnight. Lows around 50 in Twentynine Palms...40 to
43 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 65 in Twentynine Palms...55 to
58 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows around 48 in
Twentynine Palms...around 39 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua
Tree. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs around 61 in Twentynine Palms...around 56 around
Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 44 in
Twentynine Palms...around 39 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua
Tree. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 69 in
Twentynine Palms...60 to 63 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua
Tree. Lows 46 to 49 in Twentynine Palms...40 to 43 around Yucca
Valley and near Joshua Tree.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 73 in Twentynine Palms...
around 66 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.
$$
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather