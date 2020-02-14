CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast
CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Thursday, February 13, 2020
_____
022 FPUS55 KVEF 140956
ZFPVEF
Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin
National Weather Service Las Vegas NV
156 AM PST Fri Feb 14 2020
This is an automatically generated product that provides average
values for large geographical areas and may not be representative
of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site
specific forecast...please visit weather.gov/lasvegas and either
(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or
(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by
clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.
CAZ519-141200-
Eastern Sierra Slopes-
Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal
156 AM PST Fri Feb 14 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 17 to 27. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 37 to 47. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 20 to 30. West winds up to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 41 to 51. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 25 to 35. West winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy, warmer. Highs
57 to 62. Lows 35 to 40.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy.
Highs 48 to 53. Lows 30 to 37.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 41 to 46. Lows
27 to 32.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 28.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 48.
$$
CAZ521-141200-
White Mountains of Inyo County-
Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine
156 AM PST Fri Feb 14 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 23 to 31. Southwest winds up to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 43 to 53. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting
to the southeast in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.
Lows 26 to 34. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 47 to 57. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting
to the south in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 38. West winds up to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 64. Lows
36 to 41.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy.
Highs 49 to 54. Lows 29 to 38.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 42 to 47.
Lows 26 to 31.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.
$$
CAZ520-141200-
Owens Valley-
Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,
and Olancha
156 AM PST Fri Feb 14 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 35. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 63. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting
to the south in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 37. Northwest winds up to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 67. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting
to the south in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. West winds up to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 43.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy.
Highs 62 to 65. Lows 39 to 42.
.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs 56 to 59.
Lows 34 to 37.
$$
CAZ522-141200-
Death Valley National Park-
Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,
and Shoshone
156 AM PST Fri Feb 14 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 36 in the mountains...45 to
48 at Furnace Creek. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 57 in the mountains...74 to 77 at
Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 38 in the mountains...
around 50 at Furnace Creek. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60 in the mountains...around 80 at
Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in
the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40 in the mountains...
49 to 52 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
northwest after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 65 in the mountains...around
79 at Furnace Creek.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 43 in the mountains...around 51 at Furnace
Creek.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy.
Highs around 60 in the mountains...74 to 77 at Furnace Creek. Lows
around 40 in the mountains...around 50 at Furnace Creek.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 51 to 54 in the
mountains...around 70 at Furnace Creek. Lows 33 to 36 in the
mountains...42 to 45 at Furnace Creek.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 51 to
54 in the mountains...69 to 72 at Furnace Creek. Lows 33 to 36 in
the mountains...40 to 43 at Furnace Creek.
$$
CAZ523-141200-
Western Mojave Desert-
Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin
156 AM PST Fri Feb 14 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. South winds up to
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 68. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 44. West winds up to 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds up to 5 mph shifting
to the southwest in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 45. Southwest winds up
to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 74.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to
49. Highs 70 to 73.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows
around 40. Highs 64 to 67.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 60 to
63. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 63.
$$
CAZ524-141200-
Eastern Mojave Desert-
Including Baker, Mountain Pass, and Mitchell Caverns
156 AM PST Fri Feb 14 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. East winds up to
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 66. Southeast winds up to 5 mph
shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 43. Southwest winds up to 5 mph
shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 69. Northwest winds up to 5 mph
shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 46. Southwest winds up
to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 74.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 49.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Highs
69 to 72. Lows 45 to 48.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs 61 to 64.
Lows 40 to 43.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 62 to
65. Lows 39 to 42.
$$
CAZ525-526-141200-
Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-
Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,
Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction
156 AM PST Fri Feb 14 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 44. Northwest winds up
to 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70 in Twentynine Palms and near
Joshua Tree...63 to 66 around Yucca Valley. Northeast winds up to
5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 46. Southwest winds up to 5 mph
shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 73 in Twentynine Palms and near
Joshua Tree...66 to 69 around Yucca Valley. Northwest winds up to
5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 48. South winds up to 5 mph
shifting to the west after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 76.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows
49 to 52. Highs 74 to 77.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 48 in Twentynine Palms...
around 43 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 66 to 69 in
Twentynine Palms...60 to 63 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua
Tree. Lows 45 to 48 in Twentynine Palms...41 to 44 around Yucca
Valley and near Joshua Tree.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 68 in
Twentynine Palms...59 to 62 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua
Tree. Lows 43 to 46 in Twentynine Palms...39 to 42 around Yucca
Valley and near Joshua Tree.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 67 in Twentynine Palms...around
61 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.
$$
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather