CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast

CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Wednesday, January 1, 2020

_____

432 FPUS55 KVEF 020858

ZFPVEF

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

1257 AM PST Thu Jan 2 2020

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast...please visit weather.gov/lasvegas and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

CAZ519-021200-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

1257 AM PST Thu Jan 2 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 20 to 30. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 33 to 43. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 40 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 37 to 47. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 23 to 33. West winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 47 to 52. Lows

32 to 37.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs 42 to

47. Lows 29 to 34.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 44 to 49. Lows

27 to 32.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 39.

$$

CAZ521-021200-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

1257 AM PST Thu Jan 2 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 26 to 34. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 55 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 37 to 47. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 50 mph becoming north 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 40 to 50. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 27 to 35. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 48 to 53. Lows

32 to 37.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 44 to 49. Lows 29 to

34.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 43.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 44 to 49. Lows

27 to 32.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 42.

$$

CAZ520-021200-

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

1257 AM PST Thu Jan 2 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 38. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 55. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 30 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 36 to 39. North winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 55 to 58. Northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 36 to 39. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Lows

around 40.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 52 to 55. Lows 35 to

38.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 36. Highs

51 to 54.

$$

CAZ522-021200-

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

1257 AM PST Thu Jan 2 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 36 in the mountains...

around 50 at Furnace Creek. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts

to around 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50 in the mountains...around 70 at

Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the

morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 38 in the mountains...

around 50 at Furnace Creek. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50 in the mountains...around

70 at Furnace Creek. North winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 33 to 36 in the mountains...around 50 at Furnace

Creek. West winds up to 10 mph shifting to the north after

midnight.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 52 to 55 in the

mountains...around 70 at Furnace Creek. Lows 36 to 39 in the

mountains...46 to 49 at Furnace Creek.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 50 to 53 in the

mountains...around 70 at Furnace Creek. Lows 34 to 37 in the

mountains...43 to 46 at Furnace Creek.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 48 in the mountains...around 66 at

Furnace Creek.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 35 in the

mountains...42 to 45 at Furnace Creek. Highs around 50 in the

mountains...65 to 68 at Furnace Creek.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 35 in the

mountains...41 to 44 at Furnace Creek. Highs 46 to 49 in the

mountains...64 to 67 at Furnace Creek.

$$

CAZ523-021200-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

1257 AM PST Thu Jan 2 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 59. North winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows around 40. North winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40. South winds up to 5 mph shifting to the

southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 64. Lows

40 to 43.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 60. Lows

around 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs

55 to 58.

$$

CAZ524-021200-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass, and Mitchell Caverns

1257 AM PST Thu Jan 2 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 59. North winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows around 40. North winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around

25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 59. North winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northeast winds up

to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 65. Lows

41 to 44.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 59 to 62. Lows 39 to

42.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 39.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 59.

$$

CAZ525-526-021200-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

1257 AM PST Thu Jan 2 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 43. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 63. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 44. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 65 in Twentynine Palms and near

Joshua Tree...around 60 around Yucca Valley. North winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 43. North winds up to

5 mph.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 67 in

Twentynine Palms and near Joshua Tree...60 to 63 around Yucca

Valley. Lows 42 to 45.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 44 in

Twentynine Palms...around 40 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Highs 63 to 66 in Twentynine Palms...around 60 around Yucca

Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 41.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 61 in Twentynine Palms...

around 56 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather