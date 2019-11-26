CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast
CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Monday, November 25, 2019
_____
186 FPUS55 KVEF 261021
ZFPVEF
Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin
National Weather Service Las Vegas NV
221 AM PST Tue Nov 26 2019
This is an automatically generated product that provides average
values for large geographical areas and may not be representative
of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site
specific forecast...please visit weather.gov/lasvegas and either
(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or
(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by
clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.
CAZ519-270000-
Eastern Sierra Slopes-
Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal
221 AM PST Tue Nov 26 2019
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 4 AM
PST FRIDAY...
.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny with slight chance of snow in the
morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of snow in the afternoon.
Highs 26 to 36. West winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph
increasing to southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Windy, snow. Snow may be heavy at times after midnight.
Snow accumulation generally 8 to 12 inches. Lows 16 to 26.
Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 60 mph. Chance of
snow near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, snow. Snow accumulation generally 4 to
8 inches. Highs 18 to 28. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts
to around 45 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the evening, then
chance of snow after midnight. Colder. Accumulations are possible.
Near steady temperature around 16. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
Chance of snow 70 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Snow likely. Accumulations are possible. Highs
15 to 25. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.
Near steady temperature around 15.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of
snow. Highs 26 to 31. Lows 15 to 20.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs around
32.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of snow in the evening, then snow
likely after midnight. Not as cold. Accumulations are possible.
Lows around 28. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then chance of snow and rain
in the afternoon. Accumulations are possible. Near steady
temperature in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of snow and rain. Lows 31 to 36. Highs 36 to 41.
$$
CAZ521-270000-
White Mountains of Inyo County-
Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine
221 AM PST Tue Nov 26 2019
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 4 AM
PST FRIDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a 50 percent
chance of snow in the afternoon. Colder. Highs 27 to 37. Northeast
winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Snow. Snow accumulation generally 2 to 4 inches. Near
steady temperature in the upper 20s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with
gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow likely. Snow accumulation generally 1 to
3 inches. Total snow accumulation up to 7 inches. Highs 22 to 32.
South winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.
Near steady temperature around 20. South winds up to 10 mph with
gusts to around 25 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Snow likely in the morning, then chance of snow
in the afternoon. Accumulations are possible. Highs 18 to 28.
Southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the
afternoon. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of snow in the evening,
then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 19. Chance of snow
50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 29.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Near steady temperature around 13.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs around
30.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows
around 25.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then chance
of snow and rain in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the
upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.
Near steady temperature in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then chance
of snow and rain in the afternoon. Highs around 39. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
$$
CAZ520-270000-
Owens Valley-
Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,
and Olancha
221 AM PST Tue Nov 26 2019
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 4 AM
PST FRIDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of snow and rain in the
afternoon. Cooler. Highs 44 to 47. East winds up to 10 mph shifting
to the south with gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Snow and rain. Snow accumulation generally 2 to
4 inches. Snow level 3900 feet. Lows 31 to 34. South winds 15 to
25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow and rain likely. Snow accumulation generally 1 to
3 inches. Total snow accumulation up to 7 inches. Snow level
3600 feet. Highs around 40. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.
Lows 24 to 27. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy. Snow likely in the morning, then chance
of snow in the afternoon. Accumulations are possible. Highs 34 to
37. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of snow in the evening,
then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 27. Chance of snow
50 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 39 to 42. Lows
23 to 26.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs around
40.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of snow in the evening, then
chance of snow and rain after midnight. Near steady temperature in
the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of rain and snow. Highs 43 to 46. Lows 33 to 36.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs
around 49. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
CAZ522-270000-
Death Valley National Park-
Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,
and Shoshone
221 AM PST Tue Nov 26 2019
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM WEDNESDAY TO 4 AM PST
FRIDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of snow in the afternoon.
Cooler. Highs around 40 in the mountains...60 to 63 at Furnace
Creek. North winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the
afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Chance of snow and rain in the evening, then
snow and rain likely after midnight. Snow accumulation generally
2 to 4 inches. Snow level 2900 feet. Near steady temperature in the
lower 40s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph increasing
to 50 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow accumulation generally 4 to
8 inches. Total snow accumulation up to 15 inches. Snow level
3800 feet. Highs 34 to 37 in the mountains...around 60 at Furnace
Creek. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the morning.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
and snow. Lows 26 to 29 in the mountains...41 to 44 at Furnace
Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Snow and rain likely. Accumulations are
possible. Snow level 3000 feet increasing to 3700 feet in the
afternoon. Highs 30 to 33 in the mountains...51 to 54 at Furnace
Creek. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the
evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 28 in the
mountains...around 41 at Furnace Creek. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 33 to 36 in the
mountains...52 to 55 at Furnace Creek. Lows 25 to 28 in the
mountains...around 40 at Furnace Creek.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs
around 35 in the mountains...around 53 at Furnace Creek. Chance of
snow 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of rain and snow. Lows 29 to 32 in the mountains...42 to 45 at
Furnace Creek. Highs 35 to 38 in the mountains...53 to 56 at
Furnace Creek.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 32 to 35 in the
mountains...43 to 46 at Furnace Creek. Highs 40 to 43 in the
mountains...around 60 at Furnace Creek.
$$
CAZ523-270000-
Western Mojave Desert-
Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin
221 AM PST Tue Nov 26 2019
.TODAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs 51 to 54. North winds up to 10 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Chance of rain and snow in the
evening, then rain and chance of snow after midnight. Lows around
40. South winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph increasing
to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph after midnight. Chance
of precipitation 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Snow accumulation generally 2 to 4 inches. Total
snow accumulation up to 8 inches. Highs around 50. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
and snow. Lows 33 to 36. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Rain with snow likely in the morning, then rain
and snow in the afternoon. Accumulations are possible. Highs 43 to
46. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the
evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 36. Chance
of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 48.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 32.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 49 to 52. Lows
33 to 36.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to 42. Highs
52 to 55.
$$
CAZ524-270000-
Eastern Mojave Desert-
Including Baker, Mountain Pass, and Mitchell Caverns
221 AM PST Tue Nov 26 2019
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM WEDNESDAY TO 4 AM PST
FRIDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs around 50. North winds up to 10 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain and snow
after midnight. Lows around 40. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with
gusts to around 35 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning, then
chance of rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation
generally 2 to 4 inches. Highs 49 to 52. South winds 15 to 25 mph
with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow likely in
the evening, then rain likely and chance of snow after midnight.
Accumulations are possible. Lows 36 to 39. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain
in the afternoon. Accumulations are possible. Highs 46 to 49. South
winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the
evening, then chance of rain and snow after midnight. Accumulations
are possible. Lows around 38. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 50 to 53. Lows
35 to 38.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 51 to 54.
Lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 58.
$$
CAZ525-526-270000-
Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-
Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,
Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction
221 AM PST Tue Nov 26 2019
.TODAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs 55 to 58 in Twentynine Palms and near
Joshua Tree...51 to 54 around Yucca Valley. North winds up to
10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain after
midnight. Lows 41 to 44 in Twentynine Palms and near Joshua Tree...
around 40 around Yucca Valley. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Highs 59 to 62 in Twentynine Palms...50 to 53 around Yucca Valley
and near Joshua Tree. South winds 15 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Lows 42 to 45 in Twentynine Palms and near Joshua Tree...36 to
39 around Yucca Valley. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the
afternoon. Accumulations are possible. Highs 54 to 57 in Twentynine
Palms...45 to 48 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. South
winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain in the evening,
then partly cloudy with chance of rain and snow after midnight.
Lows around 43 in Twentynine Palms...around 34 around Yucca Valley
and near Joshua Tree. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 58 in
Twentynine Palms...around 50 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua
Tree. Lows 40 to 43 in Twentynine Palms...32 to 35 around Yucca
Valley and near Joshua Tree.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 56 to 59 in
Twentynine Palms...51 to 54 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua
Tree. Lows 40 to 43 in Twentynine Palms...36 to 39 around Yucca
Valley and near Joshua Tree.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 62.
$$
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather