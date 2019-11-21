CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast

CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Wednesday, November 20, 2019

985 FPUS55 KVEF 211111

ZFPVEF

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

311 AM PST Thu Nov 21 2019

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast...please visit weather.gov/lasvegas and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

CAZ519-220000-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

311 AM PST Thu Nov 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 28 to 38. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s.

West winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 30 to 40. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the upper

20s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 36 to 46. North winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Near steady temperature around 30.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 51 to 56. Lows 35 to

40.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 32.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder. Highs around 42.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Chance of snow after

midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Highs around 37.

CAZ521-220000-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

311 AM PST Thu Nov 21 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs 32 to 42. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 22 to 32. South winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 34 to 44. North winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 33. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 38 to 48. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 35.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 52 to 57. Lows 34 to

39.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 31.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder. Highs around 41.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow after midnight. Near

steady temperature in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs

around 39.

CAZ520-220000-

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

311 AM PST Thu Nov 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 36. South winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 53. North winds up to 5 mph shifting

to the northeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 37. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 57. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 41.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 63 to 66. Lows 41 to

44.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 37.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 53.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow after midnight. Lows

around 36. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow

and rain. Highs around 49.

CAZ522-220000-

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

311 AM PST Thu Nov 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 43 to 46 in the mountains...65 to

68 at Furnace Creek. Northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 36 in the mountains...49 to

52 at Furnace Creek. Southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 45 to 48 in the mountains...around 70 at

Furnace Creek. North winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 38 in the mountains...

49 to 52 at Furnace Creek. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 52 in the mountains...70 to 73 at

Furnace Creek. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 41 in the mountains...around

50 at Furnace Creek.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 60 in the

mountains...72 to 75 at Furnace Creek. Lows around 40 in the

mountains...around 50 at Furnace Creek.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 48 in the mountains...around

65 at Furnace Creek.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 35 to

38 in the mountains...around 50 at Furnace Creek. Highs 46 to 49 in

the mountains...63 to 66 at Furnace Creek.

CAZ523-220000-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

311 AM PST Thu Nov 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 58. West winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 43. Southeast winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 43. North winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 64. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 47. Highs

65 to 68.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 70. Lows

43 to 46.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Lows 42 to 45.

Highs around 60.

CAZ524-220000-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass, and Mitchell Caverns

311 AM PST Thu Nov 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny with slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs 53 to 56. West winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

showers 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 43. Northeast winds up to

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 59. North winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 44. North winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 62. North winds up to 10 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 48. Highs

65 to 68.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 66 to 69. Lows 44 to

47.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 42 to

45. Highs around 60.

CAZ525-526-220000-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

311 AM PST Thu Nov 21 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the morning.

Highs 59 to 62 in Twentynine Palms...53 to 56 around Yucca Valley

and near Joshua Tree. West winds up to 5 mph shifting to the south

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 48 in Twentynine Palms...39 to

42 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. East winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 64 in Twentynine Palms and near

Joshua Tree...56 to 59 around Yucca Valley. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 49 in Twentynine Palms...

39 to 42 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 68 in Twentynine Palms and near

Joshua Tree...60 to 63 around Yucca Valley. North winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows around 50 in Twentynine

Palms...44 to 47 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Highs

around 70 in Twentynine Palms and around Yucca Valley...64 to

67 near Joshua Tree.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around

50 in Twentynine Palms...43 to 46 around Yucca Valley and near

Joshua Tree. Highs 69 to 72.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 64 in Twentynine Palms...

around 60 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 45 to

48 in Twentynine Palms...40 to 43 around Yucca Valley and near

Joshua Tree. Highs 63 to 66 in Twentynine Palms...around 60 around

Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

